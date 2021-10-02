International Music producers in Ghana you should know about

Whenever you jump to your favourite music and you sing the praises of the artiste, you may be doing something wrong.

Most often than not, we tend to give all the praises to the singer or musician when a song turns out great.

But, largely, the real brains behind a great song is the producer. Some people prefer to call them record producers or beatmakers.

Now, while in some deeper establishments, especially those focused on music – they may differ records producers from beatmakers, we have intertwined them for the sake of this article.

Ghana is predominantly a music-loving country. Before the current crop of musicians , some legendary musicians brought joy to all homes.

But, our focus today is on the ‘unseen heroes’.

So, in this article, we look at some of the music producers in Ghana with International appeal

PossiGee

Known formally as Awal Alhassan, PossiGee is one of the greatest music producers that has walked the shores of Ghana in the past 30 years.

He’s an award-winning sound engineer and producer from Ghana. Have you ever jumped on King Promise’s CCTV or Kuami Eugene’s Angela?, well, PossiGee was in charge of the breathing beats in those songs.

He has been instrumental in many Ghanaian hit-making songs for the past two decades and more.

He is famously linked with artistes such as R2Bees, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale , Stonebwoy, Kidi, King Promise, Wizkid, Ice Prince, Castro, Samini and many other A-listed Ghanaian artistes.

Paq

He may not be as prominent as the other music producers on this list. However, of the many music producers in Ghana today, he’s one of the few who have worked with top-rated artistes and produced hits in the past 5 years .

Paq, known in real life as Stanley Dartey is a professional sound engineer and beatmaker based in Ghana.

He is highly linked with Shatta Wale and has worked on many projects for the ‘My level’ hitmaker. No pun intended but ‘My Level’ was produced by Paq.

He has other projects such as ‘Prophecy’ and ‘Time No Dey’ with Shatta Wale .

Magnom

Joseph Bulley, famously known as Magnom is one of the revered music producers in Ghana. His work rate has been massive since he entered the industry.

Like many of the successful producers in the country, Magnomhas ventured into both music production and recording and owning his songs.

After successfully producing Sarkodie’s second-highest hit of all time ‘Illuminati’, Magnom has gone on to do a lot of great works in the music space.

He has worked with the likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Edem, Guru, 2Face, Popcaan, Shaker and Raquel among many others.

Willisbeatz

Willisbeatz is known formally as William Osafo. He resides in Takoradi and has been a successful music producer in Ghana for the past 9 years and over.

Willisbeatz has worked with prominent Ghanaian musicians such as Stonebwoy, Stay Jay , Castro, Tee Phlow, Nero X and many others.

He is a respected music producer – mainly because he also doubles as a radio DJ at Melody FM. He has been a classic contributor to some of the best songs of the past decade.

Richie Mensah

Richie Mensah is one of the greatest music producers to have graced the soils of Ghana.

Being in the industry for approximately 20 years, Richie Mensah has produced some of the greatest songs in Ghana since 2003.

In recent times, his involvement in songs made by his signees, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and the others has made them widely accepted brands.

Richie is indeed a gem in the music industry – especially when it comes to producing songs.

Dj Breezy

Breezy, known in real life as Patrick-Sika Nartey is a super-talented music producer from Ghana. He’s known to have produced some of the biggest hits in Ghana .

Throughout his about 10 years of presence in the music industry, DJ Breezy has produced for the likes of Lil Win , EL, R2bees, Pappy Kojo, Sarkodie and many others.

Mix Master Gharzy

Master Gharzy is known in real life as Benjamin GharzyMensah. He’s the fourth person on this list and he is one of the highly appreciated music producers in Ghana presently.

From working with the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Samini, Atumpan to winning some prestigious awards in Ghana, Mix Master Gharzy brings an A-game to the sound desk when he works on every single project.

He is a great producer and all industry experts give him that due respect.

Guilty Beatz

Anytime you hear Beyonce’s Lion King album , you should remember Guilty Beatz. He is an awesome music producer who has produced some of the best songs in Ghana so far.

Known officially as Ronald Banful, Guilty Beatz is a talented music producer whose love for good music has landed him some of the best music projects in Africa and the world.

He has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Efya , Chase, ShattaWale, Stonebwoy and many others.

Killbeatz

Joseph Addison is not a house name. But same cannot be said about “killbeatz’ which is the professional name for arguably one of Ghana’s greatest music producers of recent times.

Killbeatz is known for his instrumental role in the career and success of the Tema-based group, R2bees.

He has also worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Fuse ODG, Samini , Efya, Sarkodie and Wizkid amongst many others.

Killbeatz has also won several awards and proved himself as one worthy of public praise for his immense contribution to the current music industry in Ghana.

1.MoG Beatz

Finally, the top on our list is MoG Beatz. MOG is probably the youngest person on this list now. But, arguably, he is the biggest and hottest music producer in Ghana today.

Known at home as John Kwesi Dosunmu, MoG Beatz has influenced the Ghanaian music space greatly with lovely music.

He started producing in 2013 and has since produced hundreds of songs across the country.

Some of the artists he produced for include; J Derobie, Kidi, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Wendy Shay, Shatta wale and Sarkodieamong many others.

Conclusion

Music is a great source of joy, relief and pleasure to many people across the globe. In Ghana, musicians are mostly celebrated and accorded the needed respect .

However, those who put in all the work to ensure that the song is in shape and everything works fine, - these people don’t get recognized and celebrated .

In this article, we took a look at the top 10 Music Producer in Ghana.

Share your views and comments with us.

