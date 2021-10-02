International Music producers in Ghana you should know about

BrownGH

Whenever you jump to your favourite music and you sing the praises of the artiste, you may be doing something wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y04kP_0cFNcXnc00
10 international music producers in Ghanatapnewsgh

Most often than not, we tend to give all the praises to the singer or musician when a song turns out great.

But, largely, the real brains behind a great song is the producer. Some people prefer to call them record producers or beatmakers.

Now, while in some deeper establishments, especially those focused on music – they may differ records producers from beatmakers, we have intertwined them for the sake of this article.

Ghana is predominantly a music-loving country. Before the current crop of musicians, some legendary musicians brought joy to all homes.

But, our focus today is on the ‘unseen heroes’.

So, in this article, we look at some of the music producers in Ghana with International appeal

  1. PossiGee

Known formally as Awal Alhassan, PossiGee is one of the greatest music producers that has walked the shores of Ghana in the past 30 years.

He’s an award-winning sound engineer and producer from Ghana. Have you ever jumped on King Promise’s CCTV or Kuami Eugene’s Angela?, well, PossiGee was in charge of the breathing beats in those songs.

He has been instrumental in many Ghanaian hit-making songs for the past two decades and more.

He is famously linked with artistes such as R2Bees, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kidi, King Promise, Wizkid, Ice Prince, Castro, Samini and many other A-listed Ghanaian artistes.

  1. Paq

He may not be as prominent as the other music producers on this list. However, of the many music producers in Ghana today, he’s one of the few who have worked with top-rated artistes and produced hits in the past 5 years.

Paq, known in real life as Stanley Dartey is a professional sound engineer and beatmaker based in Ghana.

He is highly linked with Shatta Wale and has worked on many projects for the ‘My level’ hitmaker. No pun intended but ‘My Level’ was produced by Paq.

He has other projects such as ‘Prophecy’ and ‘Time No Dey’ with Shatta Wale.

  1. Magnom

Joseph Bulley, famously known as Magnom is one of the revered music producers in Ghana. His work rate has been massive since he entered the industry.

Like many of the successful producers in the country, Magnomhas ventured into both music production and recording and owning his songs.

After successfully producing Sarkodie’s second-highest hit of all time ‘Illuminati’, Magnom has gone on to do a lot of great works in the music space.

He has worked with the likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Edem, Guru, 2Face, Popcaan, Shaker and Raquel among many others.

  1. Willisbeatz

Willisbeatz is known formally as William Osafo. He resides in Takoradi and has been a successful music producer in Ghana for the past 9 years and over.

Willisbeatz has worked with prominent Ghanaian musicians such as Stonebwoy, Stay Jay, Castro, Tee Phlow, Nero X and many others.

He is a respected music producer – mainly because he also doubles as a radio DJ at Melody FM. He has been a classic contributor to some of the best songs of the past decade.

  1. Richie Mensah

Richie Mensah is one of the greatest music producers to have graced the soils of Ghana.

Being in the industry for approximately 20 years, Richie Mensah has produced some of the greatest songs in Ghana since 2003.

In recent times, his involvement in songs made by his signees, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and the others has made them widely accepted brands.

Richie is indeed a gem in the music industry – especially when it comes to producing songs.

  1. Dj Breezy

Breezy, known in real life as Patrick-Sika Nartey is a super-talented music producer from Ghana. He’s known to have produced some of the biggest hits in Ghana.

Throughout his about 10 years of presence in the music industry, DJ Breezy has produced for the likes of Lil Win, EL, R2bees, Pappy Kojo, Sarkodie and many others.

  1. Mix Master Gharzy

Master Gharzy is known in real life as Benjamin GharzyMensah. He’s the fourth person on this list and he is one of the highly appreciated music producers in Ghana presently.

From working with the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Samini, Atumpan to winning some prestigious awards in Ghana, Mix Master Gharzy brings an A-game to the sound desk when he works on every single project.

He is a great producer and all industry experts give him that due respect.

  1. Guilty Beatz

Anytime you hear Beyonce’s Lion King album, you should remember Guilty Beatz. He is an awesome music producer who has produced some of the best songs in Ghana so far.

Known officially as Ronald Banful, Guilty Beatz is a talented music producer whose love for good music has landed him some of the best music projects in Africa and the world.

He has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Efya, Chase, ShattaWale, Stonebwoy and many others.

  1. Killbeatz

Killbeatz

Joseph Addison is not a house name. But same cannot be said about “killbeatz’ which is the professional name for arguably one of Ghana’s greatest music producers of recent times.

Killbeatz is known for his instrumental role in the career and success of the Tema-based group, R2bees.

He has also worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Fuse ODG, Samini, Efya, Sarkodie and Wizkid amongst many others.

Killbeatz has also won several awards and proved himself as one worthy of public praise for his immense contribution to the current music industry in Ghana.

1.MoG Beatz

Finally, the top on our list is MoG Beatz. MOG is probably the youngest person on this list now. But, arguably, he is the biggest and hottest music producer in Ghana today.

Known at home as John Kwesi Dosunmu, MoG Beatz has influenced the Ghanaian music space greatly with lovely music.

He started producing in 2013 and has since produced hundreds of songs across the country.

Some of the artists he produced for include; J Derobie, Kidi, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Wendy Shay, Shatta wale and Sarkodieamong many others.

Conclusion

Music is a great source of joy, relief and pleasure to many people across the globe. In Ghana, musicians are mostly celebrated and accorded the needed respect.

However, those who put in all the work to ensure that the song is in shape and everything works fine, - these people don’t get recognized and celebrated.

In this article, we took a look at the top 10 Music Producer in Ghana.

Share your views and comments with us.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Get the latest Viral news/videos, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, Tech and all kinds of news from Ghana, Africa and Worldwide.

1107 followers

More from BrownGH

I was denied a job because I stole chicken in a TV advert – Nii Saka Brown

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Nii Saka Brown has recounted how he was denied a juicy job offer following a role he played in an advert. The actor made this known while recounting how fame has been of help to him and how he sometimes struggles in critical conditions.

Read full story
7 comments

It is advisable to block your ex after break up -Counsellor

Popular Ghanaian counsellor, D.Y Donkoh has dished a piece of advice concerning on how to handle breakups in relationships. According to Counsellor D.Y Donkoh in a recent interview monitored by browngh.com, you should immediately block your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend immediately after you break up.

Read full story
1 comments

Some rich people in Ghana building businesses worldwide

In West Africa, Ghana is the second-most populous country after Nigeria. The country is rich in gold, bauxite, manganese, diamonds, Limestone, nickels, copper, quartz, iron ore, etc. These mineral resources have contributed a great factor to the country's economy. Ghana isn't a rich country in Africa but it is a fast-growing economy.

Read full story
1 comments

Popular Ghanaian movies on Netflix

Netflix is a global giant in the Video-On-Demand (VOD) industry. With well over some 3,000 movies listed on the platform, Netflix is one of the best platforms to watch your favorite movies.

Read full story

Ways to make money online as a student in Ghana

The worst nightmare of every student is being broke. It is relatable how depressing it is, to be at lectures and be wondering what to eat later. Worst case scenario, having friends who always have money. The new clothes, designers’ bags, sneakers and the outings. You always want to be a part of it while still thinking of not looking out of place.

Read full story

Visa on Arrival countries

The headache of going on a quick vacation has always been a Visa. Visa on Arrival countries You Need To KnowTour My India. A Visa is a document that makes one eligible to enter the country for which the visa has been issued. To answer your question simply, without a visa, no travel. That’s why it is important to start processing your visa, at least three months before your date of travel.

Read full story

#BBNaija Grand Finale: Whitemoney wins BBNaija Season 6

Big Brother Naija season 6 came to an end today and saw fan favourite Whitemoney born Hazel Oyeze Onou emerge winner of the popular reality show. This year’s season-themed ‘ Shine Ya Eye’ saw 26 housemates compete for the grand prize worth N90 million.

Read full story

Network of some of the richest pastors in Africa

Have you ever wondered why there are many small churches in every nook and cranny of Ghana and Africa as a whole?. Well, you may not have to wonder anymore. According to Forbes’ list of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa, the cumulative net worth of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa sum up to 1.260 Billion Dollars.

Read full story

Groom leaves bride alone while he dances with his ex-girlfriend at their wedding reception

A hilarious but yet quite disrespectful viral video shows the moment a groom was busily dancing with his alleged ex-girlfriend's backside leaving the bride sitting alone. Groom leaves bride alone while he dances with his ex-girlfriend at their wedding receptionbrowngh.com.

Read full story

Pastor sends groomsman out of a church wedding for wearing earrings

Fashion is a popular or the latest style of clothing, hair, decoration, or behaviour over a period of time. To some fashion is a way of life and how one dresses to please him or herself.

Read full story
409 comments

No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not-Actor Kenneth Okonkwo advises women

Veteran Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kenneth Okonkwo has dished out a piece of advice to women with regards to relationship matters. According to Kenneth Okonkwo, no man needs to date a woman for years to know if she is marriageable or not.

Read full story
5 comments

I will rather visit four countries than feed 600 people at my wedding-Man boldly affirms

Wedding ceremonies these days are mostly extravagant and it has seemingly become a norm. “I will rather visit 4 countries than feed 600 people at my wedding” – Man saysTwitter.

Read full story
71 comments

Net worth of some pastors in America

It is a common notion that to be a pastor, one should give up earthly possessions and material wealth to be devoted to the service of God. That perhaps is a traditional view of evangelism because today, pastors are among the wealthiest people to walk the earth.

Read full story
233 comments

Some richest companies in Ghana

In Africa, Ghana’s economy is one of the strongest and most expanded. This article points out the Top 5 Richest Companies of Ghana that serve the country and gives a reasonable amount of revenue.

Read full story

Visa-Free countries for Ghanaians

Ghana is amongst the countries in Africa which have a visa-free travel strategy. This is since it is amongst the members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This typically provides to its residents a free of charge stay in each other member state of the ECOWAS for 90 days. As of 2 July 2019, Ghanaian citizens got visa-free or visa upon their arrival access to 64 countries and territories, position the Ghanaian passport 80th under the conditions of travel freedom (tied with passports from Philippines and Zimbabwe) under the Henley Passport Index.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy