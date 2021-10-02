Net worth of some pastors in America

BrownGH

It is a common notion that to be a pastor, one should give up earthly possessions and material wealth to be devoted to the service of God.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NBLE_0cFMsdiV00
Kenneth CopelandWikipaedia.org

That perhaps is a traditional view of evangelism because today, pastors are among the wealthiest people to walk the earth.

It is not a miracle to find pastors of even the smallest churches driving heavy guzzlers and residing in posh neighborhoods.

Some of the richest pastors in America are not afraid to display their wealth, which has attracted new followers.

Since the advent of televangelism, the revenue streams of churches in America skyrocketed on a massive scale.

Most of the big churches established their television channels to reach more people without paying for their masses to be aired on other stations.

Some churches also have other businesses, and it is not surprising to hear of pastors who own private jets and choppers.

Some rich pastors in America

A majority of the richest pastors started from the bottom and accumulated huge sums of money as their congregations grew.

They are known to minister in rich churches, which are characterized by huge buildings and televised services. Here is a list of some rich pastors in American and their net worths.

  1. Kenneth Copeland – $300 million

The American televangelist and author Kenneth Max Copeland is the Kenneth Copeland Ministries founder based in Tarrant County, Texas.

He is also associated with the charismatic movement. Kenneth Copeland net worth is $300 million. He is referred to as a prosperity gospel preacher because his evangelism is centered on calling for donations.

Copeland is often criticized for capitalizing on his church donations and tax-exempt status to channel the money to the development of mansions, an airport, and lavish purchases, including private jets.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, he asked his followers to continue giving him tithes regardless of whether they had lost their jobs or not.

  1. Pat Robertson – $100 million

Veteran American preacher Pat Robertson is 90 years old and one of the richest pastors in America and worldwide.

The televangelist is also a media mogul, a political commentator, and a former Republican presidential candidate.

He is a strong advocate of conservative Christian ideology and has pushed for similar approaches in Republican party politics. Robertson is also associated with the charismatic movement of Protestant evangelicalism.

He is the chancellor and CEO of Regent University and the chairman of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN). He makes daily appearances on The 700 Club, which is CBN’s flagship TV program.

  1. Joel Osteen – $40 million

Joel Scott Osteen is the third richest minister in the United States. He is a televangelist, author, and businessman based in Houston, Texas. His sermons reach tens of millions in the USA alone and are also broadcast in more than 100 countries.

He is the son of John Osteen, a former Southern Baptist pastor and founder of the Lakewood Church.

Joel took over the leadership of the church in 1999 after his father’s death. Under Joel Osteen’s leadership, the church acquired the Compaq Center, former home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets and the AHL’s Houston Aeros. It took $105 million to renovate the center for over 15 months. Joel is the author of several bestsellers, including Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential and Become a Better You: 7 Keys to Improving Your Life Every Day.

  1. Creflo Dollar – $27 million

The televangelist Creflo Dollar is the founder of the non-denominational World Changers Church International headquartered at College Park, Georgia.

He is also the head of the Creflo Dollar Ministerial Association, Creflo Dollar Ministries, and Arrow Records. His church’s development began in 1986, with his first worship service being held at a cafeteria of an elementary school.

The televangelist Creflo Dollar is the founder of the non-denominational World Changers Church International headquartered at College Park, Georgia.

He is also the head of the Creflo Dollar Ministerial Association, Creflo Dollar Ministries, and Arrow Records. His church’s development began in 1986, with his first worship service being held at a cafeteria of an elementary school.

Currently, the church has an 8,500-seat facility referred to as the World Dome and costs about $20 million to build.

The pastor is a recipient of numerous criticisms for his prosperity gospel and lavish lifestyle. He owns a private jet, two Rolls-Royces, and other high-end real estate establishments, making him one of the richest black pastors in America.

  1. Rick Warren – $25 million

Richard Duane Warren is the fifth richest pastor in America. The Baptist evangelical Christian pastor has also made some of his money as an author. Warren founded the Saddleback Church, in which he is the senior pastor.

The evangelical megachurch has an affiliation with the Southern Baptist Convention in Lake Forest, California. Rick has authored a guide to church ministry and evangelism called The Purpose Driven Church, which spurred a subsequent book titled The Purpose Driven Life, which has sold more than 30 million copies.

The preacher is a strong believer in conservative theological views and other traditional evangelical views on abortion, the use of condoms, and same-sex marriage.

  1. Franklin Graham – $25 million

American evangelical evangelist and missionary William Franklin Graham is the CEO and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He is frequently involved in Christian revival tours and political commentary. He is also the head of the Samaritan’s Purse, which is an international Christian relief organization.

Graham is also an author and a public speaker. Franklin was under scrutiny in 2009 for receiving a full-time salary from the Samaritan’s Purse and at the same time receiving a full-time salary from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

This was after it emerged that in 2008 his salary total from both organizations was $1.2 million. In response, Graham decided to give up his salary from the Billy Graham Evangelical Association. Even at that, he remained among the richest preachers in the world.

  1. Jesse Duplantis – $20 million

Jesse Duplantis is a preacher for the Christian Evangelical Charismatic tradition. He is the founder of the Jesse Duplantis Ministries. He preached his first sermon in 1976 after John Hagee introduced him as “The Apostle of Joy”. He incorporates his music and comic talents in his evangelism.

Jesse Duplantis Ministries has branches in Australia and the UK. With his wife’s help, they also founded the Covenant Church, which is a local outreach of JDM. His books have been translated into more than thirteen languages, and the revenues have placed him among the wealthiest pastors in America.

  1. Bishop TD Jakes – $20 million

Bishop TD Jakes, born Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr., is an American bishop, author, and filmmaker. His church, The Potter’s House, is a non-denominational American megachurch that broadcasts its services on The Potter’s Touch.

Jakes has been a pastor since the age of 25, when he started preaching at the Greater Emanuel Temple of Faith in West Virginia. As his network grew, Jakes founded the TDJ Enterprises to publish his books and produce his films. He founded his church in 1996 on a 34-acre hilltop campus.

He has produced several award-winning albums such as A Wing and a Prayer which won a Grammy Award and Live at The Potter’s House, which received a nomination.

  1. Paula White – $5 million

Paula White is a female American preacher, televangelist, and author who is a strong proponent of the prosperity theology. She was the chair of the evangelical advisory board in Donald Trump’s administration and delivered the invocation at his inauguration.

From 2014 to 2019, she served as the senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida. Towards the end of 2019, Trump appointed her to be the special advisor to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative under Public Liaison’s Office.

Paula started to broadcast Paula White Today in 2001. Six years later, the show was being aired by nine television networks. She has ministered to people like Gary Sheffield, Darryl Strawberry, and Michael Jackson. She has also been the personal life coach of Tyra Banks.

  1. Bishop Noel Jones – $5 million

Bishop Noel Jones is a Jamaican-American minister and a Pentecostal bishop who is the City of Refuge Church’s senior pastor based in Gardena, California. The church has more than 17,000 members. The preacher received the call to ministry when he was 19 years old and accepted his first pastoral at Bethel Temple of Longview, Texas when he was 26.

He later became the pastor of the Greater Bethany Community Church in South LA, California. At the time, the church had 1000 members, but it increased significantly that they had to build a new 17000 capacity church known as The City of Refuge. Looking at some of the richest pastors in America, one can understand why religion is considered one of the fastest routes to great riches.

When people are told that they are giving to God, they don’t hesitate to give even when they have nothing to offer. Pastors have access to all the money and assets of their churches and are rarely accountable to anyone but themselves. Whether it is right or not for pastors to be this rich, it is a topic for another day.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 233

Published by

Get the latest Viral news/videos, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, Tech and all kinds of news from Ghana, Africa and Worldwide.

1107 followers

More from BrownGH

I was denied a job because I stole chicken in a TV advert – Nii Saka Brown

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Nii Saka Brown has recounted how he was denied a juicy job offer following a role he played in an advert. The actor made this known while recounting how fame has been of help to him and how he sometimes struggles in critical conditions.

Read full story
7 comments

It is advisable to block your ex after break up -Counsellor

Popular Ghanaian counsellor, D.Y Donkoh has dished a piece of advice concerning on how to handle breakups in relationships. According to Counsellor D.Y Donkoh in a recent interview monitored by browngh.com, you should immediately block your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend immediately after you break up.

Read full story
1 comments

Some rich people in Ghana building businesses worldwide

In West Africa, Ghana is the second-most populous country after Nigeria. The country is rich in gold, bauxite, manganese, diamonds, Limestone, nickels, copper, quartz, iron ore, etc. These mineral resources have contributed a great factor to the country's economy. Ghana isn't a rich country in Africa but it is a fast-growing economy.

Read full story
1 comments

Popular Ghanaian movies on Netflix

Netflix is a global giant in the Video-On-Demand (VOD) industry. With well over some 3,000 movies listed on the platform, Netflix is one of the best platforms to watch your favorite movies.

Read full story

Ways to make money online as a student in Ghana

The worst nightmare of every student is being broke. It is relatable how depressing it is, to be at lectures and be wondering what to eat later. Worst case scenario, having friends who always have money. The new clothes, designers’ bags, sneakers and the outings. You always want to be a part of it while still thinking of not looking out of place.

Read full story

Visa on Arrival countries

The headache of going on a quick vacation has always been a Visa. Visa on Arrival countries You Need To KnowTour My India. A Visa is a document that makes one eligible to enter the country for which the visa has been issued. To answer your question simply, without a visa, no travel. That’s why it is important to start processing your visa, at least three months before your date of travel.

Read full story

#BBNaija Grand Finale: Whitemoney wins BBNaija Season 6

Big Brother Naija season 6 came to an end today and saw fan favourite Whitemoney born Hazel Oyeze Onou emerge winner of the popular reality show. This year’s season-themed ‘ Shine Ya Eye’ saw 26 housemates compete for the grand prize worth N90 million.

Read full story

Network of some of the richest pastors in Africa

Have you ever wondered why there are many small churches in every nook and cranny of Ghana and Africa as a whole?. Well, you may not have to wonder anymore. According to Forbes’ list of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa, the cumulative net worth of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa sum up to 1.260 Billion Dollars.

Read full story

Groom leaves bride alone while he dances with his ex-girlfriend at their wedding reception

A hilarious but yet quite disrespectful viral video shows the moment a groom was busily dancing with his alleged ex-girlfriend's backside leaving the bride sitting alone. Groom leaves bride alone while he dances with his ex-girlfriend at their wedding receptionbrowngh.com.

Read full story

Pastor sends groomsman out of a church wedding for wearing earrings

Fashion is a popular or the latest style of clothing, hair, decoration, or behaviour over a period of time. To some fashion is a way of life and how one dresses to please him or herself.

Read full story
409 comments

No man needs to date you for years to know if you're marriageable or not-Actor Kenneth Okonkwo advises women

Veteran Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kenneth Okonkwo has dished out a piece of advice to women with regards to relationship matters. According to Kenneth Okonkwo, no man needs to date a woman for years to know if she is marriageable or not.

Read full story
5 comments

I will rather visit four countries than feed 600 people at my wedding-Man boldly affirms

Wedding ceremonies these days are mostly extravagant and it has seemingly become a norm. “I will rather visit 4 countries than feed 600 people at my wedding” – Man saysTwitter.

Read full story
71 comments

International Music producers in Ghana you should know about

Whenever you jump to your favourite music and you sing the praises of the artiste, you may be doing something wrong. 10 international music producers in Ghanatapnewsgh. Most often than not, we tend to give all the praises to the singer or musician when a song turns out great.

Read full story

Some richest companies in Ghana

In Africa, Ghana’s economy is one of the strongest and most expanded. This article points out the Top 5 Richest Companies of Ghana that serve the country and gives a reasonable amount of revenue.

Read full story

Visa-Free countries for Ghanaians

Ghana is amongst the countries in Africa which have a visa-free travel strategy. This is since it is amongst the members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This typically provides to its residents a free of charge stay in each other member state of the ECOWAS for 90 days. As of 2 July 2019, Ghanaian citizens got visa-free or visa upon their arrival access to 64 countries and territories, position the Ghanaian passport 80th under the conditions of travel freedom (tied with passports from Philippines and Zimbabwe) under the Henley Passport Index.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy