Ghana is amongst the countries in Africa which have a visa-free travel strategy. This is since it is amongst the members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This typically provides to its residents a free of charge stay in each other member state of the ECOWAS for 90 days. As of 2 July 2019, Ghanaian citizens got visa-free or visa upon their arrival access to 64 countries and territories, position the Ghanaian passport 80th under the conditions of travel freedom (tied with passports from Philippines and Zimbabwe) under the Henley Passport Index.

Visa Free countries for Ghanaians world scholarship forum

Here is the list of countries that do not require Ghanaian visas

Burkina Faso

AFRICAN COUNTRIES

Cape Verde Niger

Comoros

Nigeria

Mali

Côte d'Ivoire

Mauritania

Guinea

Niger

Nigeria

Liberia

Gabon

Sierra

Leone

South

Africa

Togo

Ivory Coast

These are the countries in Africa that do not require any visa formality to go through them. If you have a Ghanaian passport you can visit these countries

VISA-FREE AFRICAN COUNTRIES FOR ONE MONTH DURATION

There are some visa-free African countries that you can visit for one month as a Ghanaian.

Swaziland

Cape Verde

Eswatini

Mozambique

Rwanda Somalia

VISA-FREE AFRICAN COUNTRIES FOR 90 DAYS DURATION

Ghanaian passport holder can visit for many African countries for 90 days (three months) duration are as follow

Guinea-Bissau

Benin Republic

Gambia

Kenya

Mauritius

Mozambique

Madagascar

Senegal

Seychelles

Tanzania

Uganda

Ethiopia

Zimbabwe

IS GHANA VISA FREE TO USA?

No. Nevertheless, the United States of America is introducing a visa-free journey to the residents of specified countries of the one that Ghana is not included in the list.

DESIGNATED COUNTRIES

Under the US Embassy in Ghana, visa-free travel was instituted to permit the citizens of the selected countries to enter the USA under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). Here's What has been made simpler and more feasible for several vacationers to come and visit the USA on transit, holiday travel, and business trips. The selected countries are

United Kingdom

Taiwan

Switzerland

Sweden

Spain

South Korea

Slovenia

Slovakia

Singapore

San Marino

Portugal

Poland

Norway

New Zealand

Netherlands

Monaco

Malta

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Liechtenstein

Latvia

Japan

Italy

Ireland

Iceland

Hungary

Greece

Germany

France

Finland

Estonia

Denmark

Czech Republic

Chile

Brunei

Belgium

Austria

Australia

Andorra

GHANA PASSPORT VISA FREE COUNTRIES OUTSIDE AFRICA

Think Of you have travelled all around Africa and would like to explore foreign countries? Would you like to find out the visa-free countries for Ghana which are overseas? Well, we have been providing you with wonderful country choices and the periods to stay without a visa.

Foreign countries

Some of the foreign visa-free countries to be visited for one month (30 days) are

Vanuatu (the country is in Oceania)

Cambodia (located in Asia)

Singapore (located in Asia)

Tuvalu (the country is found in Oceania)

Palau (the country is in Oceania)

Philippines (located in Asia)

Indonesia (located in southeast Asia)

Micronesia (the country is in Oceania)

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (the country is in the Caribbean)

Maldives (located in South Asia)

Trinidad and Tobago (the country is in the Caribbean, Visa not required for 30 days)

The full list of Ghana passport visa-free countries that you can visit for three months (90 days):

Belize (the state is in Central America)

Saint Kitts and Nevis (located in North America)

Bangladesh (the country in South Asia)

Ecuador (the country in South America)

Bolivia (the country in South America)

Grenada (located in North America)

Haiti (located in North America)

Nicaragua (the state is in Central America)

Other countries

Other visa-free countries for Ghana passport holders to visit in 2020 are:

Fiji (the country is in Oceania, visa-free for four months)

Samoa (the country is in Oceania, entry permit on arrival for 60 days)

Saint Lucia (the country is in the Caribbean, visa not required for six weeks)

Iran (the country is in the Middle East, there is no visa required)

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.