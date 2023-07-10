Opinion: Ohio Issue 1; State Representative Juanita Brent of District 22 Urges Voters to Vote on Tuesday, August 8th

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YE34b_0nITELzU00
State of Ohio Representative Juanita Brent D-22Photo byJuanita Brent

Cuyahoga County, OH. - As the August 8, 2023, special election draws near, several Ohio State Representatives are urging voters to vote on Ohio Issue 1.

One State of Ohio Representative, in particular, is adamant about getting her message across to voters. Representative Juanita Brent, a Democrat, says she is on the ground with her constituents. She's calling voters, educating voters, passing out door knockers, and distributing yard signs to her constituents.

"I want to ensure the community knows what is happening in the general assembly. Ohio Issue 1 will be on the ballot, and we can't afford to have this measure passed. I am urging people to vote NO," stated Brent.

What is Ohio Issue 1 Argument?

"Ohio Issue 1 would require a 60% vote to approve Constitutional Amendments. A "yes" vote supports amending the Ohio Constitution to need a 60% majority of voters to approve a constitutional amendment. This measure would require initiative petitions proposing a constitutional amendment to be signed by at least 5% of the electors in Ohio's 88 counties rather than in 44 counties. However, it still requires signatures from 10% of the electors who voted for governor in the previous gubernatorial election. It would remove the ten-day period for petitioners to gather additional signatures for a constitutional amendment if they filed inadequate signatures." (as per Ballotpedia)

According to State Representative Brent, a "no" vote opposes amending the Ohio Constitution regarding constitutional amendments, thus upholding the status quo of requiring a simple majority (50.01%) from voters to approve a constitutional amendment, requiring initiative petitions supporting a constitutional amendment to both be signed by at least 10% of the electors that have voted for governor in the previous gubernatorial election and 5% of the electors in 44 counties and keeping the ten days for petitioners to collect additional signatures for a constitutional amendment if they filed an insufficient amount of signatures. (as per Ballotpedia)

"This amendment would dismantle citizen-driven ballot initiatives. It would be difficult for citizens to amend the Ohio Constitution. We must support our citizens and their right to make decisions that directly impact our lives, " added Representative Brent.

"We are getting our information to the public in our communities. People who want to know more about Ohio Issue 1 can visit https://www.ohiocitizen.org/voteno_august. Many organizations are educating voters. We are hearing more radio commercials and seeing television ads," says Brent.

Brent cited the Ohio Citizens site for reference. Ohio Citizens.com makes a profound discovery, referencing a CBS News investigation. The report says that they found the effort behind Ohio Issue 1 - it is "one flank in a coordinated nationwide campaign" funded by special interests to make it harder for voters to use direct democracy and create change."

This article is an opinion piece of State Representative Juanita Brent. We do not endorse any political issues. For more information, please get in touch with the Ohio House Representative Juanita Brent of D 22.

Every voter must research issues appearing on their ballot. As for Ohio Issue 1, it will be on the upcoming August ballot. Polls will be open from 6:30 AM until 7:30 PM on August 8, 2023.

To find your voting location, please visit your local Board of Election.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# State of Ohio Representative J# Ohio District 22# Ohio Issue 1# State Representative Juanita B

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 174

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, former licensed social worker, an occasional National FOX News Network guest, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Brown is a former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. She has over 20 years of experience as an on-air radio personality. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown's background is in investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
2K followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights, OH

Mayoral Forum Denied by Maple Heights School Board after Longshot Candidate's Political Tantrum

Maple Heights, OH. - As the race for Maple Heights Mayor heats, one Mayoral Candidate avoids meeting with the public. Longshot Mayoral CandidateStafford Shenett declined to meet with incumbent Annette M Blackwell at a public mayoral forum. Through his attorney, John C. Bucalo, Shenett demanded that the organizer Justyn Anderson remove him from fliers. Mr. Anderson complied but remained steadfast on having the forum, hoping that Shenett would be bold enough to state his case to voters and showcase his plans for the City. Anderson said that the forum would not be canceled and that Shenett would be welcomed because the voters have a right to know his plans - if any.

Read full story
1 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Mayoral Forum: Candidate Annette Blackwell Confirms Stafford Shenett Decline As Per His Lawyer

Maple Heights, OH. - As the race for the Maple Heights Mayoral seat begins, tough talk and sprints become a laughing matter. According to a letter sent to local media, Mayor Annette Blackwell is preparing for the scheduled Mayoral Forum. At the same time, Candidate Stafford Shenett allegedly announced in a recent council meeting that he would not be attending an event on Thursday, August 17, 2023. "Shenett said at a July 5, 2023 council meeting that he was never informed of the forum and was on a flyer without his approval," said a resident who attended the meeting.

Read full story
2 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Opinion: Ride-along with Garfield Heights Police Officer: a Look at Who's Protecting our Officers

Garfield Heights, OH. - The City of Garfield Heights is a southeast suburb of Cleveland, OH. It is located on the border of Maple Heights, Cleveland Ward One, Cleveland Ward Two, and Valley View. The population is about 28,000 residents. They have two judges, a jail, and approximately fifty-four police officers who help to maintain safety and order within the City. As with most Cities, they are not perfect, but the officers are committed to serving the public.

Read full story
8 comments
Bedford, OH

Bedford Community Summer Pop-Up: uplifting youth entrepreneurs and bringing fun to Northeast Ohio

Bedford, OH. - It's summertime, and the Community of Faith Church is having fun. Outside of their regular church services, Community of Faith is holding their annual Bedford Community Summer Pop-Up Festival supporting Northeast Ohio Youth Entrepreneurs.

Read full story
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Mayoral Candidate Stafford Shenett: a Financial Nightmare, say Business Owners

Maple Heights, OH. - Maple Heights residents recently found a surprise in their mailbox. Some residents received a postcard from a group called Concerned Business Owners. Several constituents sent this postcard to Brown on Cleveland requesting a media story. "Residents have a right to know. We want everyone in our community to have this information. How did these people get into office," questioned a concerned citizen. (The citizen does not want to be identified.)

Read full story
9 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights District Seven Senior Citizen Beg Thieves to Return Her Dog: Savior is a Service Dog, Reward Offered.

Maple Heights, OH. - Savior, a seven-year-old Maltese, is missing from a home in Maple Heights District Seven neighborhood. The owner, Glenda Hopkins, believes that someone took Savior. “I let him out of the house to do his business. I went in the house for a minute, and when I returned, Savior was gone.” I need my dog. He is my service animal. He helps me, and now I am without help,” cried Ms. Hopkins.

Read full story
10 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Districts 1, 5 & 7 Council Members of Maple Heights Failed to Attend Meeting to Support Seniors and Disabled Residents

Maple Heights, OH. A Special Council meeting was called in Maple Heights to support the seniors and disabled community, and Council members Stafford Shenett (D1), Tangelynn Madden (D5), and Edwina Agee (D7) failed to attend the meeting.These three Councilmembers are known as the 157 crew. This group is an unauthorized group that appears to stop or slow down any efforts of the Mayor purposely. Several residents and other council members say that the 157 gang's overall purpose is to dismantle the City of Maple Heights and stop/delay the progress of Mayor Annette Blackwell at any cost. Councilman Shenett introduced his 157 gang to Maple Heights residents during a January 2021 City Council meeting.

Read full story
12 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Activist Brenda Bickerstaff Demands Removal of Cleveland Police Commissioner Alana Garrett Ferguson.

Cleveland, OH. - Brenda Bickerstaff, Cleveland Activist and one of the Framers of Cleveland's Issue 24 demanded the immediate removal of Commissioner Alana Garrett-Ferguson. Cleveland voters passed issue 24 in November 2021. Since the passage of Issue 24, it's been a slow, drawn-out process of understanding the Charter and appointing the Commissioners.

Read full story
37 comments
Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services Hold HIV Screening Health Fair in Cleveland's Glenville Community

Cleveland OH. - Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services held an HIV Screening Health Fair at its Glenville site, 10501 St. Clair Ave Cleveland, OH. Although this NEON location has only existed for over two years, the staff and management feel right at home. “This area is a great community. Our health center is surrounded by families and businesses that care about the neighborhood’s well-being. We are here to serve this population from a holistic perspective. Across the street is a senior apartment building, and we are here to build positive relationships and to help them,” stated Chiquita Yarbrough, Director of Special Programs.

Read full story
2 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Candidate for Public Office Case Appears to be Sealed; Disposition of a Felony Charge Protected by ORC 149.43 (a)(1)(v)

Cuyahoga County, OH. - Several weeks ago, we sent twenty-three random candidates a questionnaire regarding personal finances and legal mishaps. Due to low voter turnout and voter apathy, - transparency and openness matter. We asked each of the 2023 Candidates campaigning for office if they had past felonies, bankruptcies, and tax liens. Respondents either said no, or yes with an explanation, but no one admitted to having a criminal past.

Read full story
3 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Ohio State Representative Darnell Brewer (D-18) Allocates Funds to Combat Mosquito-borne Diseases

COLUMBUS, OH - In a recent press release, StateRep. Darnell T.Brewer(D-Cleveland) announced over $14,500 had been allocated for mosquito control in Cuyahoga County. The funding will help mitigate the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile, and La Crosse Encephalitis.

Read full story
Maple Heights, OH

Celebrate the Grand Opening of Maple Heights' Authentic Latin Cafe: Gift of Faith Latin Kitchen

Maple Heights, OH. - There is a new cafe in Maple Heights. It's the Gift of Faith Latin Kitchen. As the grand opening kicked off, Mayor Annette M. Blackwell smiled as she and the owner, Ms. Frankie, stood outside 17090 Broadway Ave in Maple Heights, watching the doors open for the first time, celebrating a milestone of hard work and sweat equity.

Read full story
3 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Long-shot Mayoral Candidate Stafford Shennett Touts Safety, but has a History of Speeding Tickets

Maple Heights, OH. - On June 14, 2023, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections accepted their last petitions at 4 pm. While last-minute candidates ran to the Board to submit their petitions, others cleared the slate early to get the necessary signature to make the ballot.

Read full story
Newburgh Heights, OH

Village of Newburgh Heights Gigi Traore Announce Run for Mayor: Accuse People Who Put Her In Office of Discrimination

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OHIO - Mayor Gigi Traore formally announced her candidacy to retain the Village of Newburgh Heights mayor seat. Last week, Traore filed petitions with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections during the 5th anniversary of her historic appointment to Village Council in 2018.

Read full story
22 comments
Cleveland, OH

Karen Gorman-Jones uses Seventh Annual Harvest Music Fest to Raise Funds for Alzheimer's Association

Cleveland, OH. - As the Harvest grows, the people will bear fruit. People use many mantras to discuss how children should be raised in a village. We know the sayings. "It takes a village to raise a kid. Train them right, and they shall never grow apart, and the harvest will grow healthy as long as the seeds are watered and nurtured."

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

Community Came Together to Help 9-Year-Old Girl Get a New Customized Wheelchair Stroller: Family Overjoyed

Cleveland, OH. - Seven years ago, a stray bullet shot Alaya Brown in the head in the City of Cleveland. Her mom held her in her arms when young men began to shoot at a male walking the street, and Alaya was struck. As a result, Alaya's brain and skull were severely damaged. The little girl is paralyzed. She has to use a customized wheelchair stroller for mobility. She is a victim of criminal elements and the use of guns.

Read full story
11 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Local Maple Heights Business Owners of EIR Unknowingly Campaign for Longshot Mayoral Candidate

Maple Heights, OH. On June 14, 2023, candidates certified by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections are gearing up to campaign: canvass, engage voters, seek endorsements, and develop events while seeking support from local business establishments. Some candidates will attempt to play nice, but others will become contrite due to their egregious behavior. They will do anything to get elected: lie, cheat, and steal. While campaigning, business owners, at times, if not careful, can get caught up in infatuation and stardom of simply meeting smooth-talking candidates regardless if they know anything about the person.

Read full story
3 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

2023 Cuyahoga County election: Uncovering Financial Transparency - Bankruptcies, Tax Liens, and Felonies for Voters

Cuyahoga County, OH. As the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections certifies Candidates for the 2023 election, several candidates who pulled petitions to campaign for the office of the Mayor, City Council, and Finance Director received a questionnaire about the Ohio Financial Disclosure form. Twenty-three candidates are asked if personal finances and felony charges matter to the public. Do the people have a right to know? Will transparency and openness engage more voters in the election process?

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

Alaya's Family Set Up GoFund Me for a Customized Wheelchair and Stroller After the Insurance Company Denied the Claim

Cleveland, OH. Recently, Brown on Cleveland shared the story about a Cleveland Grandmother who pleads to car thieves to return her granddaughter's specialized-customized wheelchair and stroller. The family's KIA SUV 2021 White Seltos, was taken approximately two weeks ago. Inside the vehicle was a customized wheelchair stroller designed for 9-year-old Alaya. Someone shot Alaya in the head seven years ago outside the Cleveland Ward One community. The little girl is paralyzed and is part of hospice.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy