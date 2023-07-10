Opinion: Ohio Issue 1; State Representative Juanita Brent of District 22 Urges Voters to Vote on Tuesday, August 8th

State of Ohio Representative Juanita Brent D-22 Photo by Juanita Brent

Cuyahoga County, OH. - As the August 8, 2023, special election draws near, several Ohio State Representatives are urging voters to vote on Ohio Issue 1.

One State of Ohio Representative, in particular, is adamant about getting her message across to voters. Representative Juanita Brent, a Democrat, says she is on the ground with her constituents. She's calling voters, educating voters, passing out door knockers, and distributing yard signs to her constituents.

"I want to ensure the community knows what is happening in the general assembly. Ohio Issue 1 will be on the ballot, and we can't afford to have this measure passed. I am urging people to vote NO," stated Brent.

What is Ohio Issue 1 Argument?

"Ohio Issue 1 would require a 60% vote to approve Constitutional Amendments. A "yes" vote supports amending the Ohio Constitution to need a 60% majority of voters to approve a constitutional amendment. This measure would require initiative petitions proposing a constitutional amendment to be signed by at least 5% of the electors in Ohio's 88 counties rather than in 44 counties. However, it still requires signatures from 10% of the electors who voted for governor in the previous gubernatorial election. It would remove the ten-day period for petitioners to gather additional signatures for a constitutional amendment if they filed inadequate signatures." (as per Ballotpedia)

According to State Representative Brent, a "no" vote opposes amending the Ohio Constitution regarding constitutional amendments, thus upholding the status quo of requiring a simple majority (50.01%) from voters to approve a constitutional amendment, requiring initiative petitions supporting a constitutional amendment to both be signed by at least 10% of the electors that have voted for governor in the previous gubernatorial election and 5% of the electors in 44 counties and keeping the ten days for petitioners to collect additional signatures for a constitutional amendment if they filed an insufficient amount of signatures. (as per Ballotpedia)

"This amendment would dismantle citizen-driven ballot initiatives. It would be difficult for citizens to amend the Ohio Constitution. We must support our citizens and their right to make decisions that directly impact our lives, " added Representative Brent.

"We are getting our information to the public in our communities. People who want to know more about Ohio Issue 1 can visit https://www.ohiocitizen.org/voteno_august. Many organizations are educating voters. We are hearing more radio commercials and seeing television ads," says Brent.

Brent cited the Ohio Citizens site for reference. Ohio Citizens.com makes a profound discovery, referencing a CBS News investigation. The report says that they found the effort behind Ohio Issue 1 - it is "one flank in a coordinated nationwide campaign" funded by special interests to make it harder for voters to use direct democracy and create change."

This article is an opinion piece of State Representative Juanita Brent. We do not endorse any political issues. For more information, please get in touch with the Ohio House Representative Juanita Brent of D 22.

Every voter must research issues appearing on their ballot. As for Ohio Issue 1, it will be on the upcoming August ballot. Polls will be open from 6:30 AM until 7:30 PM on August 8, 2023.

To find your voting location, please visit your local Board of Election.