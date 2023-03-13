State of Ohio Representative Darnell Brewer Holds Town Hall Meetings in D-18: Keeps District Informed of House Bills

Ohio State Representative Darnell Brewer D18 Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper.

Cleveland, Ohio - Ohio State Representative Darnell Brewer is making his voice heard in Columbus, Ohio, as he serves his first term as the State Representative for District 18. As a newly elected representative learns the complexities of his state-wide colleagues and issues, he informs his constituents of essential issues impacting District 18 should the bills be passed.

State Rep. Brewer has committed to orchestrating community town hall meetings with his residents every 60 days or as needed. "It is vital to hosting town hall meetings to bring constituents and communities together to discuss the latest bills, give updates on things happening in the Ohio Statehouse and encourage voter participation. It's about getting the Government to the people," said Mr. Brewer. Because District 18 covers portions of Cleveland, Garfield Heights, and Maple Heights, Brewer held two town hall meetings within three days. "It was important to host two meetings to reach all the constituents of District 18. One in the evening and an additional meeting for those who may be working. I will continue to host two every other month so everyone who wants to participate can have an opportunity," stated Brewer.

Mr. Brewer came with an agenda and informed the audience of numerous house and senate bills during the town hall discussions: Here is a list of some of the most eyebrow-raising issues:

SB1 - Ohio Senate education bill will overhaul and take most of the power from the state school board. SB1 would rename the Ohio Department of Education the Department of Education and Workforce, or DEW, with a Director who would be a member of the governor's cabinet. Currently, the Department of Education answers to the Ohio State Board of Education, which would lose almost all of its power under SB1, except for educator licensing, school district territory transfers, and hiring of a State Superintendent of public instruction, who could be an advisor to the DEW Director if the state board so chooses - as per the agenda.

HB 1 - HB 1 would replace Ohio's graduated income tax, under which tax rates go up with income to a top speed of 3.99% on income over $115,300, with a flat rate of 2.75% tax on income over $26,050. Even without HB 1, low-income Ohioans pay nearly twice as much in state and local taxes as the most affluent. It also will mean immediate cuts in funding for local governments and public libraries, which receives a percentage of state tax revenues directly. Another cost of this big cut could've future increases in sales and excise taxes, which falls disproportionately on lower-income households - as per the agenda.

Other interesting HBs causing a bit of a stir included:

HB 84 - Lower the minimum age for appointment as a police officer. Some are advocating that the period of a police officer should start at age 18.

HB 29 - Driver's License suspension-failure to pay child support

Although this was State Representative Brewer's first Town Hall meeting, he appeared readily prepared to communicate with all residents, including naysayers. "I am here to share information about what's going on in General Assembly and why everyone needs to get involved. You have a voice, and I want you to tell me your thoughts and ask questions - it's okay if we disagree. I am here to represent you," said Brewer.

Following the meetings at the Zelma George Recreation Center and the Maple Heights Library, State Representative Brewer said he took away three measures from the discussions:

Residents want to be involved, but we must be willing to allow them to participate and have a voice. We must inform the voters to encourage them to vote and who and what they vote for. I was very encouraged by the feedback from the participants, including local elected officials, who also participated.

State Representative Darnell Brewer is elected to serve Ohio House District 18. Representative Brewer can be reached at REP18@OHIOHOUSE.GOV.