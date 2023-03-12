Mayfield Heights, OH

Founder Tracy Johnson of Voice by Angel Outreach Holds Annual Resource Fair at the Mayfield Heights Library

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cbsV_0lFocC3H00
Tracy JohnsonPhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper.

Mayfield Heights, OH. - Mr. Tracy Johnson, Founder of Voice by Angel Outreach Center, held its Annual Information and Resource Fair at the Mayfield Heights Public Library to support people living with AIDS. In a packed auditorium, Johnson humbly shared his personal story. "I was diagnosed with HIV on August 17, 2005. I was on the front page of a newspaper in Columbus, OH. The doctors told me that I would never be able to have children. Well, I have children. They told me my partner would attract AIDS; she has not. Today, I am sharing my message to help others," says Johnson as the crowd roars.

Voice by an Angel Outreach Inc. was founded in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 23, 2011. According to Johnson's website, the organization brings awareness, knowledge, and empowerment to all individuals infected or affected by HIV/STI, Drugs/Alcohol, Homeless, Prostitution, Abused {Physically, Mentally, Emotionally, Sexually} and Youth. For the long term, Voice by an Angel Outreach strives to ensure everyone infected or affected by HIV/STI, Drugs/Alcohol, Homeless, Prostitution, Abused {Physically, Mentally, Emotionally, Sexually}, and Youth lives a long and healthy life.

During this business affair, Brown on Cleveland had the opportunity to speak with Mr. Johnson briefly.

Brown on Cleveland: What is the purpose of this event?

Tracy Johnson - The objective is to bring awareness around HIV to all women infected or affected.

Brown on Cleveland: What do you hope to accomplish? 

Tracy Johnson - I hope to accomplish, then, a domino effect that everyone takes what they learned today and applies today, daily life in their communities.

Brown on Cleveland: Are you a Cleveland native? If not, where are you from?

Tracy Johnson - No, I am not a Cleveland native. I was born in Orlando, Florida, and I've lived in Ohio since I was 13. I'll be 35 this year.

Brown on Cleveland: How long have you been putting on this program?

Tracy Johnson - I have been putting on these programs for over 15 years throughout Ohio.

Brown on Cleveland: What do you want others to know about you?

Tracy Johnson - What I want others to know about me is that life is not over. The best is yet to come; you can live just because of a diagnosis.

 "Tested before you sex it" (Wake up and listen; your life is worth saving)

Before the program, attendees had the opportunity to attend the resource fair. Johnson brought in some quality resource organizations to help him ensure that participants knew about community partners: Saber Healthcare Group (Crawford Manor, The Willows, and University Manor), Cuyahoga County Health Departments, Humana, The Ryan White Organization, Catholic Charity Foster Care and many others. Attendees were also encouraged to get a no-cost AIDS test; better to be safe than sorry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCSKM_0lFocC3H00
Resource Fair Voice by Angel Outreach FairPhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper.

"Knowledge is power. We must educate ourselves and others. Voice by Angel Outreach is a vehicle dedicated to helping others," stated Mr. Johnson.

You can find Tracy Johnson Jr. on Facebook to learn more about the (501C3) Voice by Angel Outreach INC.

