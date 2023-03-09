Recent Video of Teens Brawling After-school Questions the Tolerance of Violence of Garfield Heights School Leaders

Photo of Video Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper.

Garfield Heights, OH - In a recent video circulating throughout Garfield Heights has residents and business owners on edge. The video displays a group of teens fighting outside Garfield High School. While teens are seen kicking and punching each other, onlookers videoed the brawl. “This situation was unpleasant. They took over the Sunoco Gas Station as they continued to fight. Garfield Heights police had to intervene. Kids were everywhere,” stated a Garfield Heights concerned citizen.

Garfield Heights High School is located on Turney Road at the 4900 block on a main street. As tempers flare, classrooms, hallways, parking lots, and businesses are being flooded with physical altercations that start from inside the school. Rather than onlookers and instigators going home, they tap the incidents and place them on social media to cause an uproar. The school district is utilizing the local police for intervention and resolution.

According to the Garfield Heights Chief of Police, Mark Kaye, through a public records request, approximately 31 police (between December 1, 2022, to February 23, 2023) calls to the schools for intervention: elementary school and middle school. school’sThe police intervention is called due to menacing and assault. Some of the assaults required hospital visits.

Although Brown on Cleveland will not reveal our source unless the concerned parent permits, we are fully abreast of frequent incidents and the alleged slow response from the Garfield Heights School Board and internal School's Leadership Team. "I got several calls this past week from parents wanting to sell their homes and move. I just met with a couple and their kids. She and her husband were in tears, telling me how afraid they were of their kids. Heartbreaking," reports the concerned citizen.

Brown on Cleveland contacted the Garfield Heights School Superintendent, Dr. Richard Reynolds, for information on how the Garfield School District is prepared to deal with this matter.

The responses received from the Board are unedited.

Brown on Cleveland: What process is in place to alert parents and the business community?

Dr. Richard Reynonds - The Garfield Heights City Schools deploys a comprehensive and regular process to communicate updates related to safety matters to families and the community, including instant notifications through social media, our website, a Remind App for mobile devices, and correspondence from our building principals as needed.

Brown on Cleveland: How may the School system employ security officers?

Dr. Richard Reynolds - The District does employ a School Resource Officer and security associates. Also, it relies on intervention managers who assist when necessary to respond to the social-emotional dynamic as needed during matters requiring such attention.

Dr. Richard Reynolds Garfield Heights Schools Photo by Garfield Heights Schools

Brown on Cleveland: What strategic plans are in place to keep young people and staff safe?

Dr. Richard Reynolds - The Garfield Heights City Schools utilizes the safety and security personnel mentioned above as a method to keep our school family safe, along with metal detectors at the High School and Middle School, clear bookbags at the Middle School, and a strong working relationship with the City of Garfield Heights public safety team. Student and staff environmental and physical safety is outlined as an important component of the school district’s community-based strategic plan.

Brown on Cleveland: What are the consequences of the student’s behavior?

Dr. Richard Reynolds - The District follows a Code of Conduct to address and inform consequences of student behavior. The specific circumstances dictate the consequences, and we handle these matters case by case.

Brown on Cleveland: Besides counseling, what programs are young and their family members referred to for help with anger management?

Dr. Richard Reynolds - The Garfield Heights City Schools relies on a solid team of school guidance counselors and a comprehensive list of organizations that serve as resources for students and families in the district. Overseen by our Pupil Services Department, those resources include entities who help mentor, encourage positive decision-making, serve social and emotional needs, and promote appropriate behavior.

Brown on Cleveland: How is the Board/Superintendant addressing the issue of violence?

Dr. Richard Reynolds - The Garfield Heights City Schools is utilizing a combination of personnel, programming, a constant review of data to determine times of days associated with incidences, deterrent strategies such as the metal detectors and clear book bags, as well as the strong working relationship with the Garfield Heights Police Department to address this issue. Together, the district seeks to minimize and prevent such occurrences from taking place and respond orderly and appropriately if and when they do.

Garfield Heights School District is experiencing increased teen violence, like many others nationwide.

Last year, Brown on Cleveland reported that the Teachers’ expressed concerns about school safety. The teachers had threatened to strike during their failed negotiations with the Garfield Heights Board of Education. It now appears that residents, concerned business owners, and parents are expressing similar concerns. “As a longtime business owner in Garfield Heights, I am witnessing such disappointment. I see these young people daily, and I shake my head sometimes - especially when I see the police come. Some people don’t like the police, but Garfield Officers show up to handle issues that are probably the school’s responsibility,” stated a local business owner.

According to the website, Garfield Heights City Schools Vision: a premier educational institution will be recognized throughout Ohio as fully preparing students to be leaders equipped with real-world skills to contribute to a global society.

“Unless Garfield School District and other Districts across the United States handle violence and community bullying, it will not be known as a premier educational institution but a center contributing to the chaos, conflict, and confusion - unsafe environments," stated the business owner.