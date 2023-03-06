Parent of Harvey Rice School in Cleveland Says Son is Bullied Daily: School Leaders Refuse to Help - Next Stop the Mayor

Harvey Rice Elementary School Cleveland OH Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper.

Cleveland, OH - A local parent of an elementary school student is frustrated and angry with the leaders of Harvey Rice Elementary School. She also expressed discontentment with the Cleveland School Administrative offices. The parent tells the Brown Report that her son is being bullied daily. "Several classmates have bullied him for more than three years. We constantly reach out for help, and no one will help us. No one will return my call. I was told that no one could help me with the situation in Cleveland schools," claims Sashay Thomas.

Harvey Rice Elementary school is located at 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cleveland, OH 44120. According to the school's website, Harvey Rice Wraparound School believes in the power of community. The school seeks to provide scholars and parents with tools and resources to assist in eliminating barriers to education that could impede the scholar's ability to learn. "When my son is being bullied, this causes him not to want to attend school. I have contacted the principal and the Board of Education - No one is helping. When I attempted to meet with the school principal, he was unavailable. What is a parent supposed to do? What is my child supposed to do? Now I am publicly asking for help. I even told them I would go to the media, and still nothing," says Thomas.

Thomas's neighbor contacted "Brown on Cleveland," asking for assistance for Ms. Thomas and her 10-year-old son. Brown on Cleveland Newsbreak attempted to contact the office of CEO Eric Gordon early Friday morning, March 3, 2023, and left a message. According to the Cleveland Public School's website, the district has a step-by-step guideline for parents to deal with bullying:

How you can get involved with bullying (for parents)

Know the Bully Policy in your school; know the Bully Laws in your state (Ohio's Bullying Laws) Make yourself available to the school, and talk to the principal, teachers, and friends.

When this article was written, no one from the school district responded.

"I want my son left alone. No child should have to go through this torment. If nothing else, I am open to transferring him to a safe school for children - preferably a Catholic School. There is a policy in place, and no one appears to be following it but me," scoffed Ms. Thomas.

Brown on Cleveland will contact the office of Mayor Justin Bibb. Ultimately, the Mayor of Cleveland has control over the Cleveland Public Schools.

Mayor Justin Bibb Cleveland OH Photo by Courtesy 19 TV News

Brown on Cleveland will continue to monitor this situation and update the article if the Cleveland Board of Education Administrative office responds.