Cleveland, OH

Parent of Harvey Rice School in Cleveland Says Son is Bullied Daily: School Leaders Refuse to Help - Next Stop the Mayor

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2km00G_0l8hLJqY00
Harvey Rice Elementary School Cleveland OHPhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper.

Cleveland, OH - A local parent of an elementary school student is frustrated and angry with the leaders of Harvey Rice Elementary School. She also expressed discontentment with the Cleveland School Administrative offices. The parent tells the Brown Report that her son is being bullied daily. "Several classmates have bullied him for more than three years. We constantly reach out for help, and no one will help us. No one will return my call. I was told that no one could help me with the situation in Cleveland schools," claims Sashay Thomas.

Harvey Rice Elementary school is located at 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Cleveland, OH 44120. According to the school's website, Harvey Rice Wraparound School believes in the power of community. The school seeks to provide scholars and parents with tools and resources to assist in eliminating barriers to education that could impede the scholar's ability to learn. "When my son is being bullied, this causes him not to want to attend school. I have contacted the principal and the Board of Education - No one is helping. When I attempted to meet with the school principal, he was unavailable. What is a parent supposed to do? What is my child supposed to do? Now I am publicly asking for help. I even told them I would go to the media, and still nothing," says Thomas.

Thomas's neighbor contacted "Brown on Cleveland," asking for assistance for Ms. Thomas and her 10-year-old son. Brown on Cleveland Newsbreak attempted to contact the office of CEO Eric Gordon early Friday morning, March 3, 2023, and left a message. According to the Cleveland Public School's website, the district has a step-by-step guideline for parents to deal with bullying:

How you can get involved with bullying (for parents)

  1. Know the Bully Policy in your school; know the Bully Laws in your state (Ohio's Bullying Laws)
  2. Make yourself available to the school, and talk to the principal, teachers, and friends.

When this article was written, no one from the school district responded.

"I want my son left alone. No child should have to go through this torment. If nothing else, I am open to transferring him to a safe school for children - preferably a Catholic School. There is a policy in place, and no one appears to be following it but me," scoffed Ms. Thomas.

Brown on Cleveland will contact the office of Mayor Justin Bibb. Ultimately, the Mayor of Cleveland has control over the Cleveland Public Schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QprhY_0l8hLJqY00
Mayor Justin Bibb Cleveland OHPhoto byCourtesy 19 TV News

Brown on Cleveland will continue to monitor this situation and update the article if the Cleveland Board of Education Administrative office responds.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Harvey Rice Elementary School # Eric Gordon CEO Cleveland Publ# Mayor Justin Bibb Cleveland Oh# Cleveland Public Schools# Unsafe Schools Cleveland Ohio

Comments / 39

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, former licensed social worker, an occasional National FOX News Network guest, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Brown is a former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. She has over 20 years of experience as an on-air radio personality. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown's background is in investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
2K followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights, OH

Recent Video of Teens Brawling After-school Questions the Tolerance of Violence of Garfield Heights School Leaders

Garfield Heights, OH - In a recent video circulating throughout Garfield Heights has residents and business owners on edge. The video displays a group of teens fighting outside Garfield High School. While teens are seen kicking and punching each other, onlookers videoed the brawl. “This situation was unpleasant. They took over the Sunoco Gas Station as they continued to fight. Garfield Heights police had to intervene. Kids were everywhere,” stated a Garfield Heights concerned citizen.

Read full story
15 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Annette M Blackwell, Maple Heights Announce Third Term Run for Maple Heights Mayor.

Maple Heights, OH. - As election season 2023 brews, several Maple Heights political seats are up for grabs: districts two, four, and six council seats and the Mayor's position. Although the council races will be interesting to watch, the Mayor's race will garner the attention of Maple Heights residents and neighboring suburbs and communities.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Brown on Cleveland Traveling Valentine's Day and Black History Month Fashion Show Appreciated by Senior Communities

Cleveland, OH - Valentine's Day, Good Health, and Black History are the topics most people discuss during February. Most people acknowledge that February is the month for love, a healthy heart, and moments of History involving African Americans. "It's a short month and a discerning moment. Couples celebrate Valentine's Day. Our caregivers want all of us to understand the importance of a stressless heart, and Black people are eager to tell their stories while understanding the struggles and obstacles of our past. We take the time to reflect on what was, what is, and what is to come. It's a profound reflection that some of us understand. This year we decided to come together as one - have fun - educate through a lunch, learn, guest speakers, music, fashion concept," says Brown on Cleveland.

Read full story
Mayfield Heights, OH

Diane Linston's Style of Imagination the Fashion Show that Rocked Cleveland; Sold-Out Performance at the Atlas Cinemas

Cleveland, OH. - Often seen on Good Day Cleveland and FOX 8 News, Fashion Designer and Manufacturer Owner Diane Linston of Styles of the Imagination recently kicked off her movie debut, "The Fashion Show that Rocked Cleveland," at Atlas Cinema in Mayfield Heights, OH. In her first sold-out performance, Linston showcased top models, designers, clothing, and runway coaches nationwide. From ages 4 to 80, Linston's cast displayed a variety of styles, sizes, and exotic wear to women and men interested in fashion.

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland Heights, OH

Woman Lose Case Against Off-Duty Cleveland Heights Cop who Allegedly Hit Her Car While Stopped; Cop Supported in Court

Cleveland Heights, OH - In the courtroom of Judge James J. Costello, a woman and her attorney attempted to plead her case against an off-duty Cleveland Heights Police Officer. The elderly woman claims that off-duty Officer Thom Harris of Cleveland Heights rammed into her 2005 Lexis while she was stopped at a stop light on the corner of South Taylor Road and Superior Ave. "I was stopped at a stoplight in the left turn lane, waiting for the light to change, when a man in a honda tried to go around my car as he was speeding. He hit my car and caused lots of damage," said Ms. Odarko Ogbogu.

Read full story
31 comments
Cleveland, OH

Lady Dee Dee Tufts and Designer Palace Hold 49th Fashion Show while Addressing Social Cause: Stop the Violence

Cleveland, OH. - Pins, needles, sewing machines, various colors, and people surround the backstage room — nothing but models getting ready to put on a show. Cat walking down the hardwood floor, practicing their best faces and moves, resonates around the room of hard work and dedication.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Car Wraps May Be a Scam; If You Are Suspicious, Call the Office of the Ohio Attorney General

State of Ohio - People often complain about unwanted phone calls, emails, mail, robocalls, and unsolicited text messages. There is a federal DO NOT CALL list registry; according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Ohio does not have a separate Do Not Call law. However, the federal laws may be enforced in federal or state court by the Attorney General.

Read full story
12 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed

Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.

Read full story
130 comments
Akron, OH

The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland Fail

Cleveland, OH. - The City of Akron, Ohio, is aggressively searching for men and women to join their police academy. In Summit County, Akron has expanded its search to the inner City of Cleveland. With crime skyrocketing throughout parts of the State of Ohio, cities are preparing for massive recruitment of qualified men and women who want a career in law enforcement. The City of Akron has implemented a billboard campaign throughout the City of Cleveland looking for potential candidates.

Read full story
6 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down Campaign

Cleveland, OH. It's incredible," stated Marshawnette Daniels, the mother of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah is the little girl who was shot and killed on June 20, 2018, in Cleveland Ward One Lee and Harvard neighborhood. As the young girl's birthday approaches on February 6, the Women's Commission for Education and Training (WCET) and the Black Women's Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) launched the "Put the Guns Down" billboard campaign. Saniyah would have been 13 years old.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Governor DeWine, Lt Governor Husted Introduce New Projects Predicted to Create More Than $588 Million in Investments

COLUMBUS, Ohio - In a recent press release, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the approval of assistance for four projects to create 683 new jobs and retain 405 jobs statewide.

Read full story
3 comments
Maple Heights, OH

District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors

Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a Tree

Cleveland, OH - Friday evening, a Cleveland woman came home and found her driveway blocked by unmarked police cars, flashing lights, and a tow truck. "I received a call from several neighbors asking if I was home. They told me that the police had my driveway blocked and that the police were looking for the person driving the vehicle," said Ms. G Henderson.

Read full story
11 comments
Ohio State

Governor Mike DeWine Nominates Brian Baldridge as Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a recent press release, Governor Mike DeWine announced he would nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Read full story
Ohio State

Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458

Columbus, OH - Freshman State Representative Darnell Brewer of Ohio District 18 is making his voice heard throughout the State House. State representative Brewer is a newcomer to Ohio's politics and is ensuring residents of District 18 that he will work with others in Columbus to improve our communities. "My priorities for District 18 are to invest in working people and getting individuals back to work with a living wage, investing in public schools appropriate,- with the implementation of the appropriate school funding plan including a focus on recruiting teachers who reflect the community,i.e., minority and male teachers. Including creating legislation that will create affordable housing and safe neighborhoods," says Brewer.

Read full story
12 comments
Ohio State

Local Partners Honored by Ohio Creating Business-Education Ventures to Benefit Students

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Ohio's (Topics/Career-Tech/Career-Connections/Business-Advisory-Councils) 2023 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. The 26 Business Advisory Councils are honored to demonstrate excellence in developing professional skills for the future, building partnerships, and coordinating experiences, which contribute to preparing students for success.

Read full story
Ohio State

Alleged New Bank Scam has Some Facebook Users in an Uproar: Hang Up and File a Complaint with the Ohio Attorney General

Cleveland, OH. - Scams are worldwide. Consumers are warned daily about new scams that prey on people. The Ohio Attorney General often asks people to report scams. "Protect yourself and others by reporting scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. If you have observed, been targeted by, or fallen victim to a suspected scam, you can get help and help others by reporting it to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. You can easily report scams online and file anonymously if you choose."

Read full story
27 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to Offer $23andMe Adoption Promotion to Help Save Local Pets

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH — As Cuyahoga County sees an increase in unwanted dogs due to pet-owner neglect, abandonment, and abuse; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is seeking loving homes for these pets.

Read full story
8 comments
Cleveland, OH

Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the Refrigerator

Bullet Hole in Rear of HomePhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Following a week-long vacation to celebrate the New Year, one family in the Cleveland Lee-Harvard Community returned home and found bullet casings and holes on their property. They noticed that bullets had hit their house. The 84-year-old woman and her daughter noted that the bullets damaged the rear of the home, so they suspect this was probably due to individuals shooting guns on New Year's Eve.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy