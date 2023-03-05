Annette M Blackwell, Maple Heights Announce Third Term Run for Maple Heights Mayor.

Maple Heights Signage Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper.

Maple Heights, OH. - As election season 2023 brews, several Maple Heights political seats are up for grabs: districts two, four, and six council seats and the Mayor's position. Although the council races will be interesting to watch, the Mayor's race will garner the attention of Maple Heights residents and neighboring suburbs and communities.

Brown on Cleveland recently met with Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and several of her campaign staff.

"As I pursue my third term, the importance of continuing to lead with vision and execute with urgency while raising our standards and recruiting good business partners for the success of Maple Heights is understood and achievable," says Mayor Blackwell.

Blackwell, a business owner and tax analyst, was elected in 2015 following the late Mayor Jeffrey Lansky, who served as Mayor from 2007 - 2015. During that time, according to the State of Ohio Auditor's Department, Maples Heights had fallen into the fiscal watch to fiscal emergency for 12 years. In 2014, Mayor Lansky decided not to campaign for re-election for health reasons. Lansky's decision not to run left the race for Mayor open. Blackwell, an unknown then, defeated two former councilmembers, a police officer and a businessman.

Annette M Blackwell, Maple Heights Mayor Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper.

"Everyone, I mean everyone, counted her out in 2015. They said the race belonged to Naomi Mitchell, a councilwoman. That rumor did not bother us - we kept talking and spreading the Blackwell's message - and we were successful. We repeated our plans during the second term, and we got it done - especially since it is under her leadership that Maple Heights is now financially stable. Blackwell accomplished what some seasoned Mayors had not done. No one can deny that more businesses are coming to Maple Heights under her leadership, the housing stock is improving, and her road repavement program is back on track - not as fast as some would like, but at least it is back on track after ten years. Let's be clear that it is under the Blackwell Leadership and her competent administration that the Dunham and Rockside road repair program is her work and sweat equity - for these achievements, we humbly prepare for campaign 2023," said original members of team Blackwell.

There are other issues at stake that residents want to be addressed: a friendly, clean, and safe community, affordable senior housing, expansion of the road repair program, and viable business districts.

Currently, Maple Heights Council seats up for election are held by Toni Jones (District 2), Dana D. Anderson (District 4), and Richard Trojanksi (District 6).

The race for the Council seats and Mayor's position is underway. Interested individuals who want to run for Council and Mayor of Maple Heights must submit valid petitions to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections no later than June 14, 2023, at 4 pm.