Lady Dee Dee Tufts and Designer Palace Hold 49th Fashion Show while Addressing Social Cause: Stop the Violence

Dee Dee Tufts Designer Palace Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

Cleveland, OH. - Pins, needles, sewing machines, various colors, and people surround the backstage room — nothing but models getting ready to put on a show. Cat walking down the hardwood floor, practicing their best faces and moves, resonates around the room of hard work and dedication.

Contrasting outfits consisting of latex, sheer, sequin, feathers, etc. You name it; they have it all here.

Designer Palace Fashion Show Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

Designer 's Palace Models Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

For months, women from around the State of Ohio gathered in a home on the east side of Cleveland to prepare for one of the biggest fashion shows in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland's own Danise Tufts, known as Dee Dee Tufts, held her 49th Annual Fashion Showcase. Recently held at the Mediterranean Ballroom in Bedford Heights, OH., In a crowd-filled ballroom, Ms. Tufts brought in 25 plus models and two designers from around the State of Ohio to deliver the performance.

Designer Palace Fashion Show Photo by Brown Report Newspaper

Designer Palace Model Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

"I have been in the business for over 52 years. I have owned shops. At one time, my mom and I coached and mentored people interested in modeling. I have grown my circle to more than 3,000 people," says Ms. Tufts. In addition to the fashion show, Tufts takes up social causes. This year she and her coordinators decided to focus on violence prevention. "My brother lost his life due to violence, and we must remind people that we must find a way to stop the violence - destroying one another is never the answer to solving disagreements and everyday issues," stated Lady Dee DeeTufts.

BWCCC Member and Activist Delores Gray Photo by Courtesy of Delores Gray

For the 49th Fashion Showcase, Tufts recruited the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County member and activist Delores Gray. Gray delivered a thought-provoking message about the celebration of Black History Month while reflecting on black-on-black crime and blue-on-black murders. "Violence is actual. It's shameful that we had to deal with George Floyd and now the high-profile stories about high-speed chases that lead to murder by police officers. It's even more upsetting when we pick up a community newspaper to read about Black History Month, and on the same page, there is a list of thirty-plus black folks who have lost their lives due to black-on-black crime and police misconduct. We have a problem, and something must change," Gray told the crowd.

Lady Tufts serves up her 49th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser. Next year will be the 50th anniversary. "We got through this year, and I look forward to next year. I will continue to follow in my mother's footsteps and help the community as we should especially continuing to mentor young people interested in the fashion industry," said Lady Tufts.

Designer Palace Models Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

Designer Palace Models Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

Anyone interested in getting information about how to be part of the next Designer Palace Fashion Show can find Dee Dee Tufts on social media.

Zairdee Norman contributed to this story.