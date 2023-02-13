Car Wraps May Be a Scam; If You Are Suspicious, Call the Office of the Ohio Attorney General

Vehicle Photo by Campbell on Unsplash

State of Ohio - People often complain about unwanted phone calls, emails, mail, robocalls, and unsolicited text messages. There is a federal DO NOT CALL list registry; according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Ohio does not have a separate Do Not Call law. However, the federal laws may be enforced in federal or state court by the Attorney General.

Constituents find unwanted solicitation by others as a nuisance and open to scams. They are constantly bombarded by unwanted text messages, emails, and calls.

Recently, consumers reported a money-making opportunity via text message. The position is for Car Wraps. The text messages and emails are generated from the email address zayyanumuawiya01@gmail.com. The email reads, “Drive around in the new year with one of our decals on your car. With our stickers on your car, could you make $600 a week simply by driving through an advertisement? In 2019, Monster Beverages introduced the energy drink

reign whole body fuel. The sticker may be easily removed without harming the paint on your car. To send you the first week’s advance payment, please reply with your name and address (along with state, city, and zip code).”

After suspecting this was a scam, and without giving them any personal information, one recipient (we will not identify) responded to the solicitor, asking them several questions:

1. Where are you located?

2. How long does it take to get started?

3. What’s the name of the energy drink?

4. Will I get samples of the energy drink for promotional purposes?

The apparent scam artist had not responded by February 12, 2023. The original email was sent on February 5, 2023. “I thought this email and the text message were a bit fishy. I wanted to ask questions before sending this person my personal information. I am glad that I followed my first mind. This opportunity sounded too good to be true,” said the recipient.

As per the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, if you’ve fallen victim to a business impostor scam by disclosing personal identifying information, download the Ohio Attorney General’s ID Theft Basics publication and visit www.identitytheft.gov for help on how to proceed.

