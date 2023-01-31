The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down Campaign

Saniyah's Billboard Campaign Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

Cleveland, OH. It's incredible," stated Marshawnette Daniels, the mother of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah is the little girl who was shot and killed on June 20, 2018, in Cleveland Ward One Lee and Harvard neighborhood. As the young girl's birthday approaches on February 6, the Women's Commission for Education and Training (WCET) and the Black Women's Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) launched the "Put the Guns Down" billboard campaign. Saniyah would have been 13 years old.

"With all of the civil unrest and violence rampant throughout our communities, it's unfortunate yet essential to remind people about the impact of mishandling guns, violence, lack of parental supervision, and disrespect for authority. All of these elements and variables contribute to ill-society and lawless behavior. If only we could help parents with daily living skills and give them the necessary training tools to help them effectively deal with their children's behaviors and growing pains, we would probably make a difference in the lives of young people," says members of the WCET.

Following the untimely death of Saniyah, her mom, Ms. Daniels, started a school intervention campaign. Daniels's visited several area high schools, community meetings, and recreation centers holding sessions to talk to teens about the impact of lousy decisions, guns, and violence. "It was important to me. I don't particularly appreciate seeing so many families being part of this group - families who suffer because someone else's child killed their children. Parents should be held accountable for the actions of their children, says Daniels.

In the article, Daniels was interviewed by Brown in Cleveland on January 12, 2022: Mother of murdered 9-Year-Old Wants to Hold Parents and Elected Officials Accountable. For the last 3.5 years, Daniels has been trying to get the attention of lawmakers. She has had meetings with several public officials, but none appeared interested. Daniels stated, "I have met with a state of Ohio Senator, Representative, and several Mayors. It seems as if they were fearful. They did not want to rock the boat. The senator promised a meeting with Governor DeWine, which never happened. Crime is drastically increasing; young people are the perpetrators, and judges could protect community members if they stop giving multiple chances to individuals with rap sheets. If they are concerned about the welfare of our community, they will address this issue. I need to meet with all of them - mayors, lawmakers, police chiefs, and the safety directors."

In October 2019, the Village of Newburgh Heights, OHIO, adopted the "Saniyah's Law" by enacting codified ordinance section 1355.07 entitled "Identification of High Crime Areas aka Saniyah's AWE Law." The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County developed and introduced the "Saniyah AWE" proposal to numerous cities. "We believe that everyone deserves to be safe. More so, people, visitors, business owners, and stakeholders have a right to know if danger lurks. To keep everyone safe, we should be informed about areas that may not be safe during specific times and days. All of us want to be able to return to our homes free of being harmed," said members of the BWCCC.

For now, WCET and BWCCC are interested in reducing violence in our communities. The groups, along with Ms. Daniels, seek to create a state-wide conversation about the "Put the Guns Down" campaign and the benefits of the Saniyah AWE. "The measures go hand and hand. It's hard to implement one without the other. We know that there will be resistance and naysayers. It's okay with us if folks are negative and non-believers in solution-focused progress that leads to viable outcomes. We are here collectively to do the work. Yes, this measure will be time-consuming, but at least we are doing something. We are revisiting the AWE, implementing the campaign, and preparing to launch our safety initiative to keep people safe," says BWCCC.

The Put the Guns Down billboard campaign is a quarterly campaign with solution-focused methodologies. This campaign is only one part of the forthcoming safety intervention critical-thinking process.

"We may not have all the answers, but our groups are willing to invest in our communities. As long as we enable our young people to think before making a two-second mistake that can change their lives for the remainder of their lives, we are making a positive impact in the region for everyone. Will the billboards trigger young people to think - we don't know, but we hope so," stated WCET.

The Women's Commission of Education and Training is a 501(c)3 organization. The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County is the sister organization. Both groups focus on education, activism, mentoring, campaign development, and training for all women.