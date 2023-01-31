Columbus, OH

Governor DeWine, Lt Governor Husted Introduce New Projects Predicted to Create More Than $588 Million in Investments

Brown on Cleveland

Public Image from the Press ReleasePhoto byCourtesy of the Governor of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio - In a recent press release, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the approval of assistance for four projects to create 683 new jobs and retain 405 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. The projects are expected to result in more than $43.7 million in new payroll and spur more than $588 million in investments across Ohio.

These are the projects approved by the TCA:

NORTHEAST
Victoriaville & Co. USA Manufacturing Inc., City of Cleveland (Cuyahoga County), expects to create 100 full-time positions, generating $5 million in new annual payroll due to the company’s new location in Cleveland. Victoriaville & Co. is the largest wood casket manufacturer in North America and one of the largest distributors of funeral supplies. This is a family-owned company based in Canada. The TCA approved this project’s 1.371%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

Trivium Aluminum Packaging USA Corporation, the city of Youngstown (Mahoning County), expects to create 93 full-time positions, generating $6.1 million in new annual payroll and retaining $32.7 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in Youngstown. Trivium Corporation, formed in 2019 with the merger of Exal and Ardagh Groups Food & Specialty Business, continues to focus on aluminum containers and metal cans for food packaging. The TCA approved this project’s 1.522%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

NORTHWEST
Abbott Laboratories, the city of Bowling Green (Wood County), expects to create 450 full-time positions, generating $27.2 million in new annual payroll due to the company’s new location in Bowling Green. Abbott Labs produces and distributes various medical and nutritional supplies and instruments. The TCA approved this project’s 2.006%, 15-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

CENTRAL
Pathfinder Product Labs LLC, the city of Grandview Heights (Franklin County), expects to create 40 full-time positions, generating $5.4 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Grandview Heights. Pathfinder Product Labs was established in 2018 to help companies build more successful products by changing the way companies think, create, and deploy strategies. It offers product management coaching, consulting, transformation, and innovation. The TCA approved this project’s 1.833%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

The State of Ohio provides information from the press release. For further information about the projects, don't hesitate to contact Dan Bowerman, Ohio Dept. of Development Dan.Bowerman@development.ohio.gov.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Governor Mike DeWine Ohio# Lt Governor Jon Husted Ohio# Victoriaville and Co USA Manuf# Trivium Aluminum Packaging USA# Pathfinder Product Labs LLC ci

Comments / 3

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, former licensed social worker, an occasional National FOX News Network guest, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Brown is a former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. She has over 20 years of experience as an on-air radio personality. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown's background is in investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
2K followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed

Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.

Read full story
120 comments
Akron, OH

The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland Fail

Cleveland, OH. - The City of Akron, Ohio, is aggressively searching for men and women to join their police academy. In Summit County, Akron has expanded its search to the inner City of Cleveland. With crime skyrocketing throughout parts of the State of Ohio, cities are preparing for massive recruitment of qualified men and women who want a career in law enforcement. The City of Akron has implemented a billboard campaign throughout the City of Cleveland looking for potential candidates.

Read full story
6 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down Campaign

Cleveland, OH. It's incredible," stated Marshawnette Daniels, the mother of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah is the little girl who was shot and killed on June 20, 2018, in Cleveland Ward One Lee and Harvard neighborhood. As the young girl's birthday approaches on February 6, the Women's Commission for Education and Training (WCET) and the Black Women's Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) launched the "Put the Guns Down" billboard campaign. Saniyah would have been 13 years old.

Read full story
1 comments
Maple Heights, OH

District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors

Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a Tree

Cleveland, OH - Friday evening, a Cleveland woman came home and found her driveway blocked by unmarked police cars, flashing lights, and a tow truck. "I received a call from several neighbors asking if I was home. They told me that the police had my driveway blocked and that the police were looking for the person driving the vehicle," said Ms. G Henderson.

Read full story
11 comments
Ohio State

Governor Mike DeWine Nominates Brian Baldridge as Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a recent press release, Governor Mike DeWine announced he would nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Read full story
Ohio State

Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458

Columbus, OH - Freshman State Representative Darnell Brewer of Ohio District 18 is making his voice heard throughout the State House. State representative Brewer is a newcomer to Ohio's politics and is ensuring residents of District 18 that he will work with others in Columbus to improve our communities. "My priorities for District 18 are to invest in working people and getting individuals back to work with a living wage, investing in public schools appropriate,- with the implementation of the appropriate school funding plan including a focus on recruiting teachers who reflect the community,i.e., minority and male teachers. Including creating legislation that will create affordable housing and safe neighborhoods," says Brewer.

Read full story
12 comments
Ohio State

Local Partners Honored by Ohio Creating Business-Education Ventures to Benefit Students

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Ohio's (Topics/Career-Tech/Career-Connections/Business-Advisory-Councils) 2023 Business-Education Leader Awards for Excellent Business Advisory Councils. The 26 Business Advisory Councils are honored to demonstrate excellence in developing professional skills for the future, building partnerships, and coordinating experiences, which contribute to preparing students for success.

Read full story
Ohio State

Alleged New Bank Scam has Some Facebook Users in an Uproar: Hang Up and File a Complaint with the Ohio Attorney General

Cleveland, OH. - Scams are worldwide. Consumers are warned daily about new scams that prey on people. The Ohio Attorney General often asks people to report scams. "Protect yourself and others by reporting scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. If you have observed, been targeted by, or fallen victim to a suspected scam, you can get help and help others by reporting it to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. You can easily report scams online and file anonymously if you choose."

Read full story
27 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to Offer $23andMe Adoption Promotion to Help Save Local Pets

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH — As Cuyahoga County sees an increase in unwanted dogs due to pet-owner neglect, abandonment, and abuse; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is seeking loving homes for these pets.

Read full story
8 comments
Cleveland, OH

Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the Refrigerator

Bullet Hole in Rear of HomePhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Following a week-long vacation to celebrate the New Year, one family in the Cleveland Lee-Harvard Community returned home and found bullet casings and holes on their property. They noticed that bullets had hit their house. The 84-year-old woman and her daughter noted that the bullets damaged the rear of the home, so they suspect this was probably due to individuals shooting guns on New Year's Eve.

Read full story
8 comments
Newburgh Heights, OH

Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police Chase

Village of Newburgh Heights, OHPhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Village of Newburgh Heights, OH. - A small and quaint Village outside of the City of Cleveland was bothered as teens sped through the town in a stolen vehicle. The Police Officer on duty noticed that the vehicle's license plate was not visible. As the Officer attempted to pull over the car, the driver of the unit accelerated the vehicle. This action is reported to have caused the Police to chase the car.

Read full story
7 comments
Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City Employee

Camera Corner of Superior and South TaylorPhoto bythe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland Heights, OH. - On Thursday, November 10, 2022, between 230 pm and 3 pm, a car accident occurred between a woman and a man. The woman claimed that she was beginning to turn, and a speeding car tried to go around her and struck the side of her vehicle. "Headed south towards Cedar, approaching a light. When he hit my car, I was making a proper lane change - entering the left lane to turn on Superior. At this time, the light changed to yellow, so I stopped not to run a red light. The car behind me, a dark blue Honda minivan, crossed the center line and sped up to go around my vehicle, and he hit my 2005 grey Lexus on the front driver's side. The driver approached me and flashed his police badge, saying he was in a hurry to pick up his kids from school," shared the woman.

Read full story
10 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior Community

Councilman Tim Tatum and Local SeniorsPhoto bythe Brown Report. Maple Heights, OH. - In his first term as Councilman of Maple Heights, District Three, Timothy "Tim" Tatum brings joy and cheer to the Maple Heights Senior Community. "When I decided to run for office, I wanted to be more than just a legislator. My goal is to get involved with the community. I love the senior community, and I enjoy working with young people. My wife and I decided to be hands-on and do as much as we could for our constituents as best we could. We are keeping our promise. We ensure those in need are with assistance, not only during the holiday season - as needed," says Councilman Tatum.

Read full story
Cuyahoga County, OH

Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Erect Saniyah's #PuttheGunsDown Sign: Waiting for Response from Law Director

Members of the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyPhoto byBrown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Members of the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) erected a “Put the Guns Down” sign in memory of Saniyah Nicholson. The 9-year-old was killed in Cleveland’s Lee/Harvard Community on June 20, 2018. The organization is committed to lobbying for fair, equitable, and impartial legislation. They are adamant about reminding young people about the consequences of their reckless behavior and the consequences of guns and violence.

Read full story
9 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Distinct Five Models and Brown on Cleveland Bring Traveling Holiday Fashion Show to Local Nursing Homes

The Distinct Five Holiday Traveling Fashion ModelsPhoto bythe Brown Report. Cleveland, OH. - The Holidays are quickly approaching. Some people will spread the gift of love by buying and receiving gifts; others will spread the gift of love by helping someone smile. "It's all about placing a smile on the face of seniors. Those who live in senior homes. It's a beautiful thing to do. The way they respond to us has been so uplifting. I am so happy I could be part of this great program for seniors," said model Alyce Moore.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.

AARON SIGN SHOP Front DoorPhoto byThe Brown Report. Garfield Heights, OH. - Thirty-two-year business owner Jim Grenig of AARON Sign Shop exposes a young male after his business door is damaged early Saturday morning. "I am fighting back. I put this video on various social media outlets, including youtube. This store is my business. I have been here for thirty-two years and will not allow anyone to destroy what I have built. I grew up in this community. I attended Trinity High School," said Mr. Grenig.

Read full story
7 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.

Read full story
7 comments
Cleveland, OH

Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.

Congressman Elect-Max Miller of Ohio's 7th District and his Wife EmilliePhoto byCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Congressman-Elect Max Miller and his Wife Emillie join local community activists and the Greater Mt. Calvary Church Family to help serve residents a Thanksgiving meal.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy