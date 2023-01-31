Governor DeWine, Lt Governor Husted Introduce New Projects Predicted to Create More Than $588 Million in Investments

Public Image from the Press Release Photo by Courtesy of the Governor of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio - In a recent press release, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the approval of assistance for four projects to create 683 new jobs and retain 405 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. The projects are expected to result in more than $43.7 million in new payroll and spur more than $588 million in investments across Ohio.



These are the projects approved by the TCA:

NORTHEAST

Victoriaville & Co. USA Manufacturing Inc., City of Cleveland (Cuyahoga County), expects to create 100 full-time positions, generating $5 million in new annual payroll due to the company’s new location in Cleveland. Victoriaville & Co. is the largest wood casket manufacturer in North America and one of the largest distributors of funeral supplies. This is a family-owned company based in Canada. The TCA approved this project’s 1.371%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

Trivium Aluminum Packaging USA Corporation, the city of Youngstown (Mahoning County), expects to create 93 full-time positions, generating $6.1 million in new annual payroll and retaining $32.7 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in Youngstown. Trivium Corporation, formed in 2019 with the merger of Exal and Ardagh Groups Food & Specialty Business, continues to focus on aluminum containers and metal cans for food packaging. The TCA approved this project’s 1.522%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

NORTHWEST

Abbott Laboratories, the city of Bowling Green (Wood County), expects to create 450 full-time positions, generating $27.2 million in new annual payroll due to the company’s new location in Bowling Green. Abbott Labs produces and distributes various medical and nutritional supplies and instruments. The TCA approved this project’s 2.006%, 15-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

CENTRAL

Pathfinder Product Labs LLC, the city of Grandview Heights (Franklin County), expects to create 40 full-time positions, generating $5.4 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Grandview Heights. Pathfinder Product Labs was established in 2018 to help companies build more successful products by changing the way companies think, create, and deploy strategies. It offers product management coaching, consulting, transformation, and innovation. The TCA approved this project’s 1.833%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

The State of Ohio provides information from the press release. For further information about the projects, don't hesitate to contact Dan Bowerman, Ohio Dept. of Development Dan.Bowerman@development.ohio.gov.