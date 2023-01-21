District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors

Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents

Councilwoman Dana D Anderson, Maple Heights D4 Photo by Dana D. Anderson

Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.

"It's alarming to receive phone calls from my residents about this letter. Most people told me that they put the letter in the garbage. I have advised them not to respond to the letter. Personally, I have not seen the letter. But, several residents are concerned. I am troubled because no one should be soliciting the personal emails of anyone. In today's world, this is unacceptable. Safety matters," says Councilwoman Anderson.

In response to residents' concerns, Councilwoman Anderson implemented a call for action to immediately address this matter via letter distribution and email blast to District 4 constituents:

"Safety is my #1 priority. It has been brought to my attention that some residents have received a letter requesting personal email addresses. Please don't share your email address or personal information with anyone. Unfortunately, many scams are impacting our community.

For any reason you do not feel safe or suspect suspicious activity, please get in touch with me immediately. I can be reached by phone and via email at d4.councilwoman.anderson@gmail.com.

If necessary, I will contact Chief Todd Hansen for police intervention.

Again, safety is a priority. Collectively, we can keep each other safe as long as we are responsive to the needs of our neighbors while remaining vigilant," wrote Councilwoman Anderson.

Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson wants everyone to know that we have to be careful about unknown phone calls and unsolicited mail that we may receive. "I can't stress this matter enough," said Anderson.

According to Fraud.org, scammers are evolving along with technology at an alarming rate. Scammers prey on email addresses. Breaching your personal information through your computer or other software can be one of the most costly scams and may be more than just financially devastating.

Fraud.org and the Ohio Attorney General's office remind consumers that emails provide a convenient and powerful communications tool. Unfortunately, they provide scammers and other ill elements easy access to potential victims. "The scams they attempt to run from old-fashioned bait-and-switch operations to phishing schemes using a combination of email and bogus websites to trick victims with into divulging sensitive information. To protect yourself from these scams, you should understand what they are, what they look like, how they work, and what you can do to avoid them," according to Webroot.com.

The message is clear, do not give your email address information to people you do not know. Residents who suspect any suspicious mail and activity should call the Maple Heights Police Department's non-emergency number for assistance.