Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a Tree

Damaged tree Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

Cleveland, OH - Friday evening, a Cleveland woman came home and found her driveway blocked by unmarked police cars, flashing lights, and a tow truck. "I received a call from several neighbors asking if I was home. They told me that the police had my driveway blocked and that the police were looking for the person driving the vehicle," said Ms. G Henderson.

According to neighbors, a vehicle sped down Lotus Drive while chased by other cars. The driver appeared to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed the car into a tree. It was also reported that this incident was due to a police chase. "The police officers were not in uniform. I am told that the car was stolen and the driver had drugs on him. The police confirmed that the man was captured - placed in the back of a police car - and that a tow truck was coming to remove the vehicle from my neighbor's front yard," said a resident.

Lotus Drive is located in Cleveland Ward One near Lee Road. Residents close to Lee road frequently have issues with speeding drivers, loud music, and excessive trash from the corner bar and the abandoned UHAUL commercial building. "This area is becoming a real eyesore. It's not like it used to be. Most of us want to live in peace. We don't want police chases on our block - in our neighborhood. This time, no one was hurt; next time, who knows what will happen. We have a school on our street. Thank God our young people were not out of school when this incident occurred. It could have been fatal. These folks don't care about anyone. If the police had shot him or if he had killed himself by the impact, folks would be blaming everyone for his demise but him. Maybe the city should revisit cameras and tough penalties for car thieves," scoffed another resident.

Cleveland Ward One residents expressed their frustrations and concerns. Some of the residents said they would follow up with the Councilperson and the Mayor's Office to get answers about their efforts on how they plan to deal with constituents' concerns.