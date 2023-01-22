Governor Mike DeWine Nominates Brian Baldridge as Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture

Governor Mike DeWine Photo by Courtesy of Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a recent press release, Governor Mike DeWine announced he would nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Baldridge is currently a State Representative for the 90th Ohio House District, which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties and parts of Brown County.

Baldridge and his family operate Baldridge Farms, which has livestock and crop production. The Baldridge family had seven generations of farming.

"I am pleased to nominate Brian Baldridge for Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Brian knows the industry and is passionate about promoting Ohio agriculture. He also shares my vision for making needed improvements to the Ohio State Fairgrounds," says Governor DeWine.

Before serving as a state representative, it was reported that Baldridge was an Adams County Commissioner for four terms and township trustee for Wayne Township for two terms.

According to the press release, Baldrige has served his community as a firefighter and paramedic for the Wayne Township Fire Department. He also served as a career firefighter and paramedic with the Anderson Township Fire Department.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture ensures the safety of Ohio's food supply for consumers. It protects animals, food, and plant life through conservation and scientific research. The Department of Agriculture also supports business in Ohio by providing economic opportunities to farmers and food processors.

The Ohio Director of Agriculture is an appointed executive position. Detail duties of the office comprise overseeing the county and state fair systems, coordinating with local county agricultural boards, and assisting farmers in increasing production and enhancing crops and the quality of livestock as per the state of Ohio job description.

The Ohio Senate must confirm Baldridge's nomination.