Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to Offer $23andMe Adoption Promotion to Help Save Local Pets

A Dog Available for Adoption Photo by Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH — As Cuyahoga County sees an increase in unwanted dogs due to pet-owner neglect, abandonment, and abuse; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is seeking loving homes for these pets.

In a recent press release, Cuyahoga County pleads to the community to consider adopting a pet from their facility.

According to the press release, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter (CCAS) will offer reduced adoption fees through mid-January to celebrate the New Year!

In partnership with DNA genetic testing company 23andMe, CCAS will charge $23 to adopt any dog over five months through January 15, 2023. All adopters will be entered into a raffle to win a Wisdom Panel dog DNA test for their new dog.

Available Dog Photo by Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

The $23 adoption fee includes spay/neuter, vaccines, a 2023 dog license, a microchip, and a current rabies tag. The usual rate for adopting a dog is $95.

“As 2023 kicks off, we want to celebrate the wonderful dogs awaiting new families by offering a fun way to engage adopters!” said Animal Shelter Administrator Mindy Naticchioni.

People often wonder what happens to dogs if they are not adopted. The Healthy Journal says, “if your dog isn’t adopted within a specific period established, and the shelter is at total capacity, there is a possibility that the dog(s) will be destroyed."

Available Pet Photo by Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

Suppose you are interested in adopting a pet. In that case, Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Available pets can always be viewed at https://www.cuyahogadogs.com/ .