Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the Refrigerator

Bullet Hole in Rear of Home Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

Cleveland, OH. - Following a week-long vacation to celebrate the New Year, one family in the Cleveland Lee-Harvard Community returned home and found bullet casings and holes on their property. They noticed that bullets had hit their house. The 84-year-old woman and her daughter noted that the bullets damaged the rear of the home, so they suspect this was probably due to individuals shooting guns on New Year's Eve.

"Thank goodness we were not home. Our refrigerator was also damaged. This incident could have been tragic. I thank GOD that no one was her," stated the woman's daughter, who asked not to be identified for the story.

The woman and her daughter visited an out-of-state relative. "We have not traveled since my husband passed. This trip was the first outing in a long time. I am glad to be back home, but I did not expect to return and find my home damaged. My nerves are bad; a bullet hit my refrigerator. There is nothing we can do but make a police report and call our insurance company," scoffed the elderly woman.

Damaged Wall Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

Several days before New Year's Eve, the Cleveland police issued their annual reminder urging residents not to participate in celebratory gunfire during New Year's Eve celebrations.

The press release by the Cleveland Police Department issued a media advisory, "As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Cleveland Division of Police reminds the public that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous. The consequences and risks of celebratory gunfire can be significant and severe.

In any area, but especially in a densely populated urban area like Cleveland, the consequences of celebrating New Year’s Eve or any other occasion with a gun can be devastating. The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but that bullet comes down, and the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone far away, causing injury or death."

Issuing the advisory was a public service gesture of civic responsibility, but the results of the actions of others remain reckless. "What if I was home? What if we were at home? Who's to say that we would be able to say anything? Something must be done about people and all these guns," said the woman's daughter.

Cleveland residents can report suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency or 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies. Anonymous information can be reported via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.