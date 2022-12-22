Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior Community

Councilman Tim Tatum and Local Seniors Photo by the Brown Report

Maple Heights, OH. - In his first term as Councilman of Maple Heights, District Three, Timothy "Tim" Tatum brings joy and cheer to the Maple Heights Senior Community. "When I decided to run for office, I wanted to be more than just a legislator. My goal is to get involved with the community. I love the senior community, and I enjoy working with young people. My wife and I decided to be hands-on and do as much as we could for our constituents as best we could. We are keeping our promise. We ensure those in need are with assistance, not only during the holiday season - as needed," says Councilman Tatum.

Recently, Councilman Tatum and his wife Ronda held a holiday party for Maple Heights seniors at the Senior Center. Mrs. Tatum, a caterer, provided the food. The seniors enjoyed salmon, grits, shrimp, chicken, fish, and a variety of her signature desserts. There was also a DJ, raffles, and karaoke. "We also wanted to ensure that our seniors gathered important information regarding senior services. We have information regarding life insurance, senior services through Dedicated Seniors, and other services we thought our senior community could benefit from," stated Councilman Tatum.

Councilman Tatum also played Santa Claus to the seniors. "I don't mind dressing up as Santa to have fun. Smiling is great, especially when many people may not have anyone to help them have a good time. Outside of everything we do as legislators, we must be human - have a heart of understanding and know that there is always someone to help as others have individually helped us," added Councilman Tatum as he smiled.

Councilman Tim Tatum as Santa Claus Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

According to Councilman Tatum, he and his wife will also deliver toys to tots at local daycares in the Maple Heights District Three Community. The district is made up of approximately 3,000 residents. "Although I represent District Three, the Holiday Event for our Seniors was open to every senior who lives in Maple Heights," said Councilman Tatum.

Council President Ron Jackson, Commissioner Linda Peterson, and constituents Photo by the Brown Report Newspaper

Councilman Tim Tatum, retired, also participated in the Traveling Fashion Show at various nursing homes in Cuyahoga County. "Anything I can do to help - if time permits - I will," commented Councilman Tatum.

Timothy "Tim" Tatum is a Councilman in Maple Heights. To reach the Councilman, residents can contact Maple Heights City Hall.