Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.

AARON SIGN SHOP Front Door Photo by The Brown Report

Garfield Heights, OH. - Thirty-two-year business owner Jim Grenig of AARON Sign Shop exposes a young male after his business door is damaged early Saturday morning. "I am fighting back. I put this video on various social media outlets, including youtube. This store is my business. I have been here for thirty-two years and will not allow anyone to destroy what I have built. I grew up in this community. I attended Trinity High School," said Mr. Grenig.

According to Mr. Grenig, early Saturday morning at approximately 3:18 am, his camera caught a young man walking back and forth in front of the store. The young man tried to enter the building, but the doors were locked. He then kicked the door four times, shattering the bottom of the glass door. The incident was caught on camera. Brown on Cleveland viewed the video with Grenig.

Shattered Window AARON SIGN Shop Photo by Brown Report Newspaper

"What if I was there? The young man probably would not be here. I don't want to hurt anyone. This kid is in his teens. I want him caught and held accountable for his actions," says Grenig.

Grenig is not a stranger to the City of Garfield Heights. He's a proud business owner. In his spare time, he donates to organizations to help with community needs. He is known for coaching the girls' softball league. This summer, Grenig donated the secondary street sign to the group that honored Pete Hartwell.

Mr. Jim Grenig, Business Owner Photo by The Brown Report Newspaper

The AARON Sign Shop on Turney Road displays a massive picture of the vandal on the front door. There is a reward offered to the person who helps captures this hooligan. Anyone with information should call Garfield Heights Police Department at (216) 475-1234.

"Hardworking working individuals should not have to pay the price for someone's ill-mannered behavior," scoffed Grenig.

Located on Turney Road, AARON Sign Shop specialize in graphics, signage, posters, yard signs, and t-shirts. The phone number is (216) 299-9344.