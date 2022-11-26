Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zn5Yn_0jNsKdKs00
Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware

Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company - Johnson Publishing Company, founded Ebony Fashion Fair (EFF). EFF was also known as the Ebony Traveling Fashion Fair. This mobile show was an annual fashion event created by Eunice Johnson, the co-founder. The fashion show is said to have run across the United States and other countries from 1958 until 2009.

Seventy-Nine-Years-Old Taylor-Ware may not have been ready for Ebony Fashion Fair. Still, when she migrated to Cleveland, Ohio, from New York, she knew she was missing a part of her life - fashion, flair, and flexibility. Although happy in marriage, Taylor-Ware decided to keep her passion alive as she continued to model clothes and walk the runway during her spare time. "I remember when I was a kid, I watched Archie and Veronica. In the cartoon, Veronica is a stylish rich girl. I like watching her and Millie. As a child, I was impressed by their clothes - the colors, although this was a cartoon," says Taylor-Ware as she bursts into laughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUI6D_0jNsKdKs00
Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byBy Connie Taylor-Ware

Taylor-Ware is a family woman, a widow, with adult children and grandchildren. "I am living my best life. I work part-time and spend lots of my spare time as a model. I keep these limbs moving so they don't get stiff. I am in my element and fantasy world when I'm modeling," she stated.

Diane Linston of Styles of Imagination featured Taylor-Ware and other models on billboards throughout Cuyahoga County. Linston is the only African-American Woman in the State of Ohio who owns a woman's manufacturing company. "Linston has been very instrumental in my life. She helps everyone. Because of her, I have been part of New York Fashion Week, TV FOX 8 News, and the 2022 Cleveland All-Star Fashion Show Hosted by Eva Marcille of Tyra Banks, "America's Next Top Model." It was most exciting for Eva to recognize me from the crowd. That recognition was an honor. I am most appreciative,'' says Taylor-Ware.

Taylor-Ware appreciates the opportunity to work with Cleveland's Own Renay Fowler of Fowler Fashions. She modeled for Event Organizer Connie Pickard, Faith Fellowship of Macedonia, The Quest Church of Northfield, Gospel Singer Shirley Ceasar, Andre Cavor and Donnie McClurkin, The Celebrity Carwash and Waterfall Fashion Show Sponsored by the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, Model Trainer Val Brown, Dee Tufts, and Cutie Productions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rk4Mg_0jNsKdKs00
Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware

On December 13th, 14th, and 15th of 2022, Taylor-Ware will participate in a three-day Holiday Day Fashion Show Excursion with Saber Healthcare Group.

Taylor-Ware adds, "I am having lots of fun. I would love to live my dream. I would not mind being a print model for a fashion catalog and magazine for mature women."

Cuyahoga County, OH., has a unique niche for local models. Weekly Fashion Shows appear throughout the region. We may not be New York, Paris, and Rome, but we have distinct models with style, swag, and sophistication to coordinate quality presentations.

Brown on Cleveland concludes its November 2022 series on the region's "Top Models," we thank all models for participating in this segment: Marnita Robinson, Kylan Richburg, Marquis Flynn, Alyce Moore, Credessa Groce, and Connie Taylor-Ware.

For information regarding any featured model, don't hesitate to get in touch with Brown on Cleveland at thebrownreport@outlook.com or find them via social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Connie Taylor Ware Local Model# Local Models in Cuyahoga Count# Diane Linston and Styles of th# Brown on Cleveland Local Model# New York Fashion Week

Comments / 7

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, former licensed social worker, an occasional National FOX News Network guest, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Brown is a former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. She has over 20 years of experience as an on-air radio personality. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown's background is in investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
1501 followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Cleveland, OH

Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.

Congressman Elect-Max Miller of Ohio's 7th District and his Wife EmilliePhoto byCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Congressman-Elect Max Miller and his Wife Emillie join local community activists and the Greater Mt. Calvary Church Family to help serve residents a Thanksgiving meal.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping Spree

The Chandler Park Business BuildingPhoto byThe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, November 20, 2022, Chandler Park Business District opens its doors for a real Black Friday Shopping Spree.

Read full story
1 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes

Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules

BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.

Read full story
2 comments
Summit County, OH

Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and Fashionable

Aspiring Models Kylan and KeesCourtesy of Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn (Designed by The Brown Report Newspaper ) Summit County, OH. - Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn are aspiring male models seeking to make a difference in the fashion world through walking the runway, print, commercials, billboards, and high fashion. In their early 20s, the young men strive to become nationally known for their swag, style, and sophistication. Although the stories are similar, the young men's uniqueness keeps them booked for modeling gigs on the weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents Scolded

Jacket Photo Datwuan CatchingsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is under scrutiny following the untimely death of a 22-year-old male. A Maple Heights Police Officer shot Datwuan Catchings in May 2022 following a high-speed chase followed by a foot chase.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.

Read full story
9 comments
Ohio State

Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for Ohio

Columbus, OH. - It's the race for the United States Senate for Ohio. It's Republican Venture Capitalist JD Vance against U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan. The heated, contested race is coming down to the wire. According to recent polls, the candidates are running neck to neck, and the National FOX News Network asked Ohio voters what issues are most important to them. The group was a mix of registered Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and undecided voters.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.

Read full story
45 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence Forum

STOP Domestic Violence ForumCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Domestic Violence Awareness is during October. Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. According to the DVAM, over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.

Read full story
Maple Heights, OH

State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and Staff

Auditor Keith Faber Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director Tinita TillmanCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - It's infrequent to have the State of Ohio Auditor visit any city. On October 19, 2022, State of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber and several team members met with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and Tinita Tillman, the Finance Director. Mr. Faber is Ohio's chief compliance officer. According to the State Auditor's website, the Office of the Auditor of State ensures that the Ohio government is more efficient, effective, and transparent by placing checks and balances on state and local governments for taxpayers.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks Out

Garfield Heights School Board MembersCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, Ohio. - Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. Due to the frustrations of working with the Garfield Heights elected School Board, the Teachers' Association opted to bring in a federal mediator to help them with negotiations. Four and a half months later, the teachers experienced little progress and cooperation from the School Board negotiation team.

Read full story
4 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast Foundation

Archelle BloodworthCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Archelle Bloodworth wants women to remember that October promotes that every woman has access to the health screenings and the support she deserves.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?

Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Ethics Commission Warns Public Officials about Stimulus Funds and Ethic Laws

Ohio Ethics CommissionPublic Image Courtesy of OEC. The State of Ohio. - The Ohio Ethics Commission (OEC) warns public officials about using stimulus funds. In a recent press release, the OEC informed public officials that the federal and state government stimulus funds are for Ohio communities. The Ohio Ethics Commission is alerting public officials that state Ethics Laws apply to those who direct the expenditures of these funds.

Read full story
10 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.

Read full story
6 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.

GHTA Possible Strike MessageCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights, Ohio, is in a spar with the Garfield Heights School Board over contract negotiations. The Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been without a contract since June 2022. Since the last school board meeting, nothing has changed. According to GHTA social media page, the teachers stood in solidarity. With over 200 members attending a recent meeting, there was a unanimous vote authorizing the GHTA negotiation team to issue a 10-day strike notice to the Garfield Heights School Board (GHCS) when they deem it necessary.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of Cleveland

Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne County Executive CandidatesCourtesy of Team Weingart and Team Ronayne. Cuyahoga County, OH. - The November General Election is approaching, and County Executive Candidates Lee Weigngart and Chris Ronayne are seeking the highest elected office in Cuyahoga County. They both want to become the next County Executive of Cuyahoga County. Armond Budish currently holds the position. Budish will not seek re-election.

Read full story
2 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal Mediator

GHTA at School Board MeetingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights is a suburb of Cleveland in Cuyahoga County. According to city data, the population is approximately 27,272. The city of Garfield operates a public school system. It comprises three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Garfield's public school leadership consists of a Superintendent and a five-member elected board.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy