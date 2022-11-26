Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local Model Photo by Connie Taylor-Ware

Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.

The Chicago, Illinois-based company - Johnson Publishing Company, founded Ebony Fashion Fair (EFF). EFF was also known as the Ebony Traveling Fashion Fair. This mobile show was an annual fashion event created by Eunice Johnson, the co-founder. The fashion show is said to have run across the United States and other countries from 1958 until 2009.

Seventy-Nine-Years-Old Taylor-Ware may not have been ready for Ebony Fashion Fair. Still, when she migrated to Cleveland, Ohio, from New York, she knew she was missing a part of her life - fashion, flair, and flexibility. Although happy in marriage, Taylor-Ware decided to keep her passion alive as she continued to model clothes and walk the runway during her spare time. "I remember when I was a kid, I watched Archie and Veronica. In the cartoon, Veronica is a stylish rich girl. I like watching her and Millie. As a child, I was impressed by their clothes - the colors, although this was a cartoon," says Taylor-Ware as she bursts into laughter.

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local Model Photo by By Connie Taylor-Ware

Taylor-Ware is a family woman, a widow, with adult children and grandchildren. "I am living my best life. I work part-time and spend lots of my spare time as a model. I keep these limbs moving so they don't get stiff. I am in my element and fantasy world when I'm modeling," she stated.

Diane Linston of Styles of Imagination featured Taylor-Ware and other models on billboards throughout Cuyahoga County. Linston is the only African-American Woman in the State of Ohio who owns a woman's manufacturing company. "Linston has been very instrumental in my life. She helps everyone. Because of her, I have been part of New York Fashion Week, TV FOX 8 News, and the 2022 Cleveland All-Star Fashion Show Hosted by Eva Marcille of Tyra Banks, "America's Next Top Model." It was most exciting for Eva to recognize me from the crowd. That recognition was an honor. I am most appreciative,'' says Taylor-Ware.

Taylor-Ware appreciates the opportunity to work with Cleveland's Own Renay Fowler of Fowler Fashions. She modeled for Event Organizer Connie Pickard, Faith Fellowship of Macedonia, The Quest Church of Northfield, Gospel Singer Shirley Ceasar, Andre Cavor and Donnie McClurkin, The Celebrity Carwash and Waterfall Fashion Show Sponsored by the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, Model Trainer Val Brown, Dee Tufts, and Cutie Productions.

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local Model Photo by Connie Taylor-Ware

On December 13th, 14th, and 15th of 2022, Taylor-Ware will participate in a three-day Holiday Day Fashion Show Excursion with Saber Healthcare Group.

Taylor-Ware adds, "I am having lots of fun. I would love to live my dream. I would not mind being a print model for a fashion catalog and magazine for mature women."

Cuyahoga County, OH., has a unique niche for local models. Weekly Fashion Shows appear throughout the region. We may not be New York, Paris, and Rome, but we have distinct models with style, swag, and sophistication to coordinate quality presentations.

Brown on Cleveland concludes its November 2022 series on the region's "Top Models," we thank all models for participating in this segment: Marnita Robinson, Kylan Richburg, Marquis Flynn, Alyce Moore, Credessa Groce, and Connie Taylor-Ware.

For information regarding any featured model, don't hesitate to get in touch with Brown on Cleveland at thebrownreport@outlook.com or find them via social media.