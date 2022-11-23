Cleveland, OH

Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping Spree

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBfFZ_0jLjO5k000
The Chandler Park Business BuildingPhoto byThe Brown Report Newspaper

Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, November 20, 2022, Chandler Park Business District opens its doors for a real Black Friday Shopping Spree.

In a recent press release, Kimberly Todd, the Business Manager of Chandler Park, says, "Join us Black Friday Weekend. The "Incubator Committee at Chandler Park," along with Chandler Park Management, will have a Business Holiday Expo featuring over 300 minority-owned businesses with a wide array of products and services. Chandler Park is the largest business incubator in the City of Cleveland. There will be greeters to help the customers as they enter with maps to navigate the building.

The event will go from November 25 through November 27 with participating businesses within Chandler Park that will have their doors ajar for all to purchase whatever their needs may be for the Holiday season and beyond. The event will extend through December 24 to customers that may have wanted to come Black Friday weekend but shopped in other places.

We will provide contact information to the businesses, and social media handles available to shop during the holiday season. This event will allow companies to discover new products and services, network with community organizations, obtain resources, and build partnerships to help B2B happen within the City of Cleveland and beyond.

Chandler Park is in the City of Cleveland and is situated within one city block (17325 Euclid Avenue), approximately 765,000 square feet. The campus is in the Euclid Green Neighborhood, bordered by Euclid,

Richmond Heights and South Euclid allow Chandler Park offices to be convenient to reach from surrounding locations.

Chandler Motors LLC is the property management company that manages the real estate of Chandler Park Campus. Chandler Park is the campus that was established over 100+ years ago and was once Chandler Motors, Parker Hannifin, and Cleveland Clinic. Chandler Park now functions as an incubator for small businesses by offering low-cost offices, warehousing, and other services. With more than 300+ minority-owned businesses as members, the organization is still developing with much room for growth.

For more information regarding Chandler Park's Real Balck Friday Shopping Spree, people should contact Kimberly Todd, Vice President of Business Development Chandler Motors LLC, at kim.chandlermotors@gmail.com or 216-956-8702

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chandler Park Business Distric# The Real Black Friday# Home Healthcare Organizations # Brown on Cleveland Chandler Pa# Kimberly Todd Vice President C

Comments / 1

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, former licensed social worker, an occasional National FOX News Network guest, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Brown is a former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. She has over 20 years of experience as an on-air radio personality. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown's background is in investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
1483 followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Cuyahoga County, OH

Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.

Read full story
6 comments
Cleveland, OH

Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.

Congressman Elect-Max Miller of Ohio's 7th District and his Wife EmilliePhoto byCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Congressman-Elect Max Miller and his Wife Emillie join local community activists and the Greater Mt. Calvary Church Family to help serve residents a Thanksgiving meal.

Read full story
1 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes

Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules

BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.

Read full story
2 comments
Summit County, OH

Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and Fashionable

Aspiring Models Kylan and KeesCourtesy of Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn (Designed by The Brown Report Newspaper ) Summit County, OH. - Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn are aspiring male models seeking to make a difference in the fashion world through walking the runway, print, commercials, billboards, and high fashion. In their early 20s, the young men strive to become nationally known for their swag, style, and sophistication. Although the stories are similar, the young men's uniqueness keeps them booked for modeling gigs on the weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents Scolded

Jacket Photo Datwuan CatchingsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is under scrutiny following the untimely death of a 22-year-old male. A Maple Heights Police Officer shot Datwuan Catchings in May 2022 following a high-speed chase followed by a foot chase.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.

Read full story
9 comments
Ohio State

Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for Ohio

Columbus, OH. - It's the race for the United States Senate for Ohio. It's Republican Venture Capitalist JD Vance against U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan. The heated, contested race is coming down to the wire. According to recent polls, the candidates are running neck to neck, and the National FOX News Network asked Ohio voters what issues are most important to them. The group was a mix of registered Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and undecided voters.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.

Read full story
45 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence Forum

STOP Domestic Violence ForumCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Domestic Violence Awareness is during October. Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. According to the DVAM, over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.

Read full story
Maple Heights, OH

State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and Staff

Auditor Keith Faber Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director Tinita TillmanCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - It's infrequent to have the State of Ohio Auditor visit any city. On October 19, 2022, State of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber and several team members met with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and Tinita Tillman, the Finance Director. Mr. Faber is Ohio's chief compliance officer. According to the State Auditor's website, the Office of the Auditor of State ensures that the Ohio government is more efficient, effective, and transparent by placing checks and balances on state and local governments for taxpayers.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks Out

Garfield Heights School Board MembersCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, Ohio. - Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. Due to the frustrations of working with the Garfield Heights elected School Board, the Teachers' Association opted to bring in a federal mediator to help them with negotiations. Four and a half months later, the teachers experienced little progress and cooperation from the School Board negotiation team.

Read full story
4 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast Foundation

Archelle BloodworthCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Archelle Bloodworth wants women to remember that October promotes that every woman has access to the health screenings and the support she deserves.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?

Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Ethics Commission Warns Public Officials about Stimulus Funds and Ethic Laws

Ohio Ethics CommissionPublic Image Courtesy of OEC. The State of Ohio. - The Ohio Ethics Commission (OEC) warns public officials about using stimulus funds. In a recent press release, the OEC informed public officials that the federal and state government stimulus funds are for Ohio communities. The Ohio Ethics Commission is alerting public officials that state Ethics Laws apply to those who direct the expenditures of these funds.

Read full story
10 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.

Read full story
6 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.

GHTA Possible Strike MessageCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights, Ohio, is in a spar with the Garfield Heights School Board over contract negotiations. The Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been without a contract since June 2022. Since the last school board meeting, nothing has changed. According to GHTA social media page, the teachers stood in solidarity. With over 200 members attending a recent meeting, there was a unanimous vote authorizing the GHTA negotiation team to issue a 10-day strike notice to the Garfield Heights School Board (GHCS) when they deem it necessary.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of Cleveland

Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne County Executive CandidatesCourtesy of Team Weingart and Team Ronayne. Cuyahoga County, OH. - The November General Election is approaching, and County Executive Candidates Lee Weigngart and Chris Ronayne are seeking the highest elected office in Cuyahoga County. They both want to become the next County Executive of Cuyahoga County. Armond Budish currently holds the position. Budish will not seek re-election.

Read full story
2 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal Mediator

GHTA at School Board MeetingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights is a suburb of Cleveland in Cuyahoga County. According to city data, the population is approximately 27,272. The city of Garfield operates a public school system. It comprises three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Garfield's public school leadership consists of a Superintendent and a five-member elected board.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy