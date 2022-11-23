Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping Spree

The Chandler Park Business Building Photo by The Brown Report Newspaper

Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, November 20, 2022, Chandler Park Business District opens its doors for a real Black Friday Shopping Spree.

In a recent press release, Kimberly Todd, the Business Manager of Chandler Park, says, "Join us Black Friday Weekend. The "Incubator Committee at Chandler Park," along with Chandler Park Management, will have a Business Holiday Expo featuring over 300 minority-owned businesses with a wide array of products and services. Chandler Park is the largest business incubator in the City of Cleveland. There will be greeters to help the customers as they enter with maps to navigate the building.

The event will go from November 25 through November 27 with participating businesses within Chandler Park that will have their doors ajar for all to purchase whatever their needs may be for the Holiday season and beyond. The event will extend through December 24 to customers that may have wanted to come Black Friday weekend but shopped in other places.

We will provide contact information to the businesses, and social media handles available to shop during the holiday season. This event will allow companies to discover new products and services, network with community organizations, obtain resources, and build partnerships to help B2B happen within the City of Cleveland and beyond.

Chandler Park is in the City of Cleveland and is situated within one city block (17325 Euclid Avenue), approximately 765,000 square feet. The campus is in the Euclid Green Neighborhood, bordered by Euclid,

Richmond Heights and South Euclid allow Chandler Park offices to be convenient to reach from surrounding locations.

Chandler Motors LLC is the property management company that manages the real estate of Chandler Park Campus. Chandler Park is the campus that was established over 100+ years ago and was once Chandler Motors, Parker Hannifin, and Cleveland Clinic. Chandler Park now functions as an incubator for small businesses by offering low-cost offices, warehousing, and other services. With more than 300+ minority-owned businesses as members, the organization is still developing with much room for growth.

For more information regarding Chandler Park's Real Balck Friday Shopping Spree, people should contact Kimberly Todd, Vice President of Business Development Chandler Motors LLC, at kim.chandlermotors@gmail.com or 216-956-8702