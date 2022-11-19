Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cv11K_0jGTy3KT00
Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design)

Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.

In Cuyahoga County, there are a few exceptions to every rule. We have learned of a distinct class of women who support causes close to their hearts. The women are newly formed business owners who also use their skills as a model to showcase awareness and education and raise funds on behalf of individuals with special needs and organizations' awareness campaigns.

As we continue our series on the "Top Models." Brown on Cleveland gets up close and personal with Credessa Groce and Alyce "Mrs. Silver Streak" Moore. Mrs. Groce and Mrs. Moore are classy, distinctive - mature models. They have been modeling for several years for local designers and organizations.

Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, Groce is the mother of Lavelle Eugene Carson. Carson is special needs with Down Syndrome. "My son was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on a military base. He was born with twenty-one chromosomes. He was a good child, quiet. He started walking at age six and experienced respiratory problems," said Groce. "A mother's love for her children is everlasting. My son meant the world to me. He passed at age 29. By trade, I am a private nurse. After my son's passing, I wanted to raise awareness about this issue, so I started Credessa Class and Cutie Production to build a legacy for my son," added Groce. "I model in my spare time and host fashion shows to raise awareness and funds for Down Syndrome."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hfI2_0jGTy3KT00
Credessa GroceCourtesy of Credessa Groce

According to the March of Dimes, Down syndrome (trisomy 21) is the most common chromosomal condition in the United States. A chromosomal condition (also called a genetic condition) happens when there's a problem in one or more chromosomes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cCXl_0jGTy3KT00
Lavelle CarsonCourtesy of Credessa Groce

Groce started modeling in 2020. She has modeled for local designer Dee Tuck, Gospel Recording Artist Donnie McClurkin, Songtress Shirley Murdock, Motown, New York Fashion Week, Kingdom Life Assembly, and the Zelma George Community Center. "I love clothes - colors are exciting. Most importantly, I love supporting human interest stories. Whenever I can help - wherever I am needed, I am there," said Groce.

In July 2022, Groce and Moore helped raise $3,000.00 for a five-year-old girl with a heart transplant. They modeled in the Celebrity Carwash and Waterfall Fashion Show sponsored by the Women's Commission for Education and Training and The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County.

"I am retired. I enjoy helping others. It was a pleasure to be part of that worthy cause. As a community, we must do what we can to help one another. When I asked to model in the show to help raise money for that child, I did not hesitate. The gesture was rewarding, says," Alyce Moore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0D9d_0jGTy3KT00
Alyce MooreCourtesy of Alyce Moore

Tall, with long legs and slender with a smile that can light up a cathedral, Moore took to the runway in 2019 after being approached by Val Brown, a local Model Coach. As a former healthcare and community relations professional, Moore never imagined that she would be modeling. "Times are changing. The market is swinging, and we are seeing all kinds of models. This career is no longer for the tall and very small. Models come in all shapes and sizes. I think it's great," said Moore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8BHf_0jGTy3KT00
Alyce MooreCourtesy of Alyce Moore

Although Moore admits to not having a runway name, some people have referred to her as "Mrs. Silver Streak." Moore's hair is slick refined gray. She sports a short bob that captures her smile. "I represent a unique class of beautiful people, the older women. We spend money too," as she laughs.

Like Groce, Moore fashion show organizers and local designers request Moore's presence. Since hitting the runway in Moore been involved with numerous fundraisers and participated in My Sister's Keepers Fashion Show in support of cancer survivors, the Down Syndrome Project, The Cleveland Allstar Weekend, Chemo Transition by Styles of Imagination, and The Women Of Color Expo. Moore has been a frequent guest on the Leon Bibb Morning Show on WKYC TV 3 and Fox 8 Newsday Cleveland. Most recently, she booked a modeling gig in Pittsburg, PA.

My family is proud of me. I have found a new passion. My husband and I are ballroom dancers and Chicago Steppers. He is very supportive. I also enjoy designing clothing. I create custom clothes: t-shirts, hats, shoes, belts, etc. Right now, I am enjoying life. Who knows, I may get the opportunity to get involved in commercial marketing. I am adaptable," stated Moore.

Under Moore's business "Alyce's Abstraction," she has created customized apparel for local celebrities. "I just take things and "bling" them out - it's a certain savoir-faire," laughs Moore.

As Credessa Groce and Alyce Moore continue their newfound love of modeling, their journey will create a confident pathway to the runway of the mature, classy, and cause-conscious audience. "Helping people help people," stated Groce. "We must remember that we are here to serve. When you serve others, someone will return the favor to you," added Moore.

Groce and Moore will model in the Saber Healthcare Three-Day Community Partnership and Holiday Fashion Show Project beginning Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Credessa Groce and Alyce Moore are part of the Brown on Cleveland "Top Model" series. To find out more information about Groce and Moore, please follow them on Facebook.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alyce Moore Cleveland OH Top M# Credessa Groce Maple Heights O# Brown on Cleveland Top Models # Cuyahoga County Top Models# The Brown Report Newspaper Top

Comments / 2

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, former licensed social worker, an occasional National FOX News Network guest, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Brown is a former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. She has over 20 years of experience as an on-air radio personality. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown's background is in investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
1452 followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Cleveland, OH

Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping Spree

The Chandler Park Business BuildingPhoto byThe Brown Report Newspaper. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, November 20, 2022, Chandler Park Business District opens its doors for a real Black Friday Shopping Spree.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules

BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.

Read full story
2 comments
Summit County, OH

Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and Fashionable

Aspiring Models Kylan and KeesCourtesy of Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn (Designed by The Brown Report Newspaper ) Summit County, OH. - Kylan Richburg and Marquis Flynn are aspiring male models seeking to make a difference in the fashion world through walking the runway, print, commercials, billboards, and high fashion. In their early 20s, the young men strive to become nationally known for their swag, style, and sophistication. Although the stories are similar, the young men's uniqueness keeps them booked for modeling gigs on the weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents Scolded

Jacket Photo Datwuan CatchingsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is under scrutiny following the untimely death of a 22-year-old male. A Maple Heights Police Officer shot Datwuan Catchings in May 2022 following a high-speed chase followed by a foot chase.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.

Read full story
9 comments
Ohio State

Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for Ohio

Columbus, OH. - It's the race for the United States Senate for Ohio. It's Republican Venture Capitalist JD Vance against U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan. The heated, contested race is coming down to the wire. According to recent polls, the candidates are running neck to neck, and the National FOX News Network asked Ohio voters what issues are most important to them. The group was a mix of registered Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and undecided voters.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.

Read full story
45 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence Forum

STOP Domestic Violence ForumCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Domestic Violence Awareness is during October. Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. According to the DVAM, over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.

Read full story
Maple Heights, OH

State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and Staff

Auditor Keith Faber Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director Tinita TillmanCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - It's infrequent to have the State of Ohio Auditor visit any city. On October 19, 2022, State of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber and several team members met with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and Tinita Tillman, the Finance Director. Mr. Faber is Ohio's chief compliance officer. According to the State Auditor's website, the Office of the Auditor of State ensures that the Ohio government is more efficient, effective, and transparent by placing checks and balances on state and local governments for taxpayers.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks Out

Garfield Heights School Board MembersCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, Ohio. - Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. Due to the frustrations of working with the Garfield Heights elected School Board, the Teachers' Association opted to bring in a federal mediator to help them with negotiations. Four and a half months later, the teachers experienced little progress and cooperation from the School Board negotiation team.

Read full story
4 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast Foundation

Archelle BloodworthCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Archelle Bloodworth wants women to remember that October promotes that every woman has access to the health screenings and the support she deserves.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?

Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Ethics Commission Warns Public Officials about Stimulus Funds and Ethic Laws

Ohio Ethics CommissionPublic Image Courtesy of OEC. The State of Ohio. - The Ohio Ethics Commission (OEC) warns public officials about using stimulus funds. In a recent press release, the OEC informed public officials that the federal and state government stimulus funds are for Ohio communities. The Ohio Ethics Commission is alerting public officials that state Ethics Laws apply to those who direct the expenditures of these funds.

Read full story
10 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.

Read full story
6 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.

GHTA Possible Strike MessageCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights, Ohio, is in a spar with the Garfield Heights School Board over contract negotiations. The Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been without a contract since June 2022. Since the last school board meeting, nothing has changed. According to GHTA social media page, the teachers stood in solidarity. With over 200 members attending a recent meeting, there was a unanimous vote authorizing the GHTA negotiation team to issue a 10-day strike notice to the Garfield Heights School Board (GHCS) when they deem it necessary.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of Cleveland

Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne County Executive CandidatesCourtesy of Team Weingart and Team Ronayne. Cuyahoga County, OH. - The November General Election is approaching, and County Executive Candidates Lee Weigngart and Chris Ronayne are seeking the highest elected office in Cuyahoga County. They both want to become the next County Executive of Cuyahoga County. Armond Budish currently holds the position. Budish will not seek re-election.

Read full story
2 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal Mediator

GHTA at School Board MeetingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights is a suburb of Cleveland in Cuyahoga County. According to city data, the population is approximately 27,272. The city of Garfield operates a public school system. It comprises three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Garfield's public school leadership consists of a Superintendent and a five-member elected board.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Judicial Candidate Tim Hess Claims His Political Yard Signs are Disappearing from Private Property

Rick Bell and Tim Hess Judicial Candidates Cuyahoga County Common Pleas CourtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County, OH. - It is the race for a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judicial Seat. As General Election 2022 approaches, constituents see political yard signs all over Cuyahoga County. One day they are there; the next day, they are not. The disappearance of political signage is always a mystery, especially on private property.

Read full story
1 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed Feelings

Garfield Heights Civic CenterCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Mayor Matthew Burke of Garfield Heights held a Town Hall Meeting at the Garfield Heights Civic Center to connect with residents. With about 75 residents in attendance, Mayor Burke addressed the City's finances, Cleveland Metro Parks, the City's Website, Safety, the Building Department, Economic Development, and unkempt Businesses.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy