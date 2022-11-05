Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents Scolded

Jacket Photo Datwuan Catchings Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is under scrutiny following the untimely death of a 22-year-old male. A Maple Heights Police Officer shot Datwuan Catchings in May 2022 following a high-speed chase followed by a foot chase.

At a recent Council meeting, members of the Catchings Family, Black Lives Matter, and a woman from the NAACP, Cleveland Branch, addressed Maple Heights City Council members, Mayor Annette M. Blackwell, and the Chief of Police, Todd Hansen. The grieving family expressed concerns in a crowded room with hecklers and concerned citizens. "I came here tonight to talk with the Mayor. She's not here. I want to know why this cop was hired by Maple Heights when other cities would not hire him. The people responsible for hiring this cop are responsible. Is he suspended? Did he get terminated? Is he back on the street? I want to know what's going on, says," Mr. Catching, Datwan's Father. Mrs. Catchings, Datwans mother asked, "why was my son shot in the back? He got denied by 30 police departments, and Maple hired him. He did not point a gun at the officer. To shoot anyone in the back is a sucker's move," scoffed Mrs. Catchings.

Mr. and Mrs. Catchings Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

"Y'all got a loose cannon running around Maple. My nephew got killed on his sister's birthday. We are hurting. If it were your family, you would feel the same way," said Catching's Aunt.

Ron Jackson, the Council President who oversaw the public comment section of the Council meeting, explained to the Catching Family that they could ask questions. Still, they probably would not receive answers until after the meeting. When Former Councilwoman Sharri Thomas asked the same questions, Thomas received immediate responses from the Law Director and Chief Hansen, which angered the Catchings Family before they abruptly walked out of the meeting. "I asked the same questions. Why didn't anyone respond to me?" If this happens to your family, you will better understand what we are going through," Mr. Catching angrily stated.

A cousin of Datwan Catchings took the mic and expressed his disappointment in Maple Heights residents' behavior. He scolded several audience members and council persons who made public comments before the Catchings Family. Several residents stood before Council to express anger towards some councilmembers not attending a private "Trunk a Treat" event held by District 1, 3, and 7 councilpersons. The residents used their time to holler and scream about kids getting candy. "It's shameful that some are you are talking about candy for kids when we are here to discuss the death of our loved one. Candy - really? My people are grieving, and you all are talking about Halloween. You are upset about a pagan holiday; we are supposed to be Christians. Some of you go to church and are celebrating and arguing over Halloween Candy. As a people, we must do better," he firmly stated before walking out of the Council meeting. Several residents put their heads down in shame.

Maple Heights Council Meeting Attendees Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Mayor Blackwell was not present for the Council meeting to answer questions. The Law Director, Frank Consolo, informed the family that the City removed the officer from the street but allowed him to return to street duty in September 2022 with a Training Officer.

"When you see Police Officer Tim Duncan run," shouted members of Black Lives Matter as they left the council meeting. Catching's younger sister had one question as she tearfully asked, "how long will we have to go through this process?"

Catching's Sister Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Datwuan Catchings was shot and killed by a Maple Heights police officer in the early morning hours of May 30. The City of Cleveland is investigating the shooting.

Brown on Cleveland will continue to follow this story.