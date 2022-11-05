Cleveland, OH

One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UFV7_0izPD49100
Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson

Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.

Starting at fifty-eight-year-old, Marnita Robinson is one of Cleveland's "Runway" models. "Several years ago, I was asked to be part of a pageant. My friends started referring to me as "the Runway Diva." From then on, local designers started approaching me and asking me to model in their fashion shows for them. I have modeled for local designers Dee Dee Tufts, Angela Lane & ACL Productions, Diane Linston of Styles of Imagination, David Ford Eyewear, and CHARKIA. Most recently, Terri Stephenson featured me in "The Impact Atlanta" Magazine," said Robinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dc5Ag_0izPD49100
Marnita Robinson, The Runway DivaCourtesy of Marnita Robinson

She is a respected member of her craft, commanding the runway in any fashion show with swag, style, and sophistication. She's a Cleveland native who learned self-care, confidence, and awareness early. "I learned to be comfortable with my personality and how I dress. I am in my comfort zone," said Robinson.

Robinson grew up in Cleveland's eastside community. She graduated from Cleveland State University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Marketing. She works in Corporate America as a Global Real-Estate Coordinator. "All my life, I wanted to be a model and an accountant. During the day, I am Corporate, and evenings and weekends, I enjoy modeling in fashion shows," says Robinson. "Oh yeah, I am also the campaign treasurer for Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple Heights. I do lots in my community if there is a worthy cause," added Robinson as she laughed.

Anyone following Ms. Robinson on social media will see weekly photos showcasing her modeling skills from a three-part dimension. It's almost symbolic of Beyonce's song Me, myself, and I. "I created my signature. You will always see me, me, and me in every photo, the three of us. I am always in front of my refrigerator. I love this backdrop. This "Three of Us" Fashion Modeling Campaign works for me. It's creative. It's original. I get mixed reviews about why I am posing in front of my refrigerator. The real question is, "why not?" Haters will always hate. I am used to this behavior. We must learn to deal with different personalities. As long as I am optimistic, I don't worry about negativity. It works for me," giggled Robinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFckO_0izPD49100
Marnita Robinson, The Runway DivaCourtesy of Marnita Robinson

Marnita Robinson, "the Runway Diva," is one of Cleveland's Top Models. She is known for her style and the Three of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign. Fashion Designers around the State of Ohio often showcase Robinson for their fashion, runway, and promotional events. "If I could live my absolute dream, I would love to become a full-time Runway, Editorial, or Commerical Model," said Robinson.

For more information about Robinson the Runway Model, viewers can follow her on Facebook at Marnita Robinson.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Marnita Robinson Local Model# Marnita Robinson the Runway Di# Marnita Robinson Top Model Cle# Brown on Cleveland NewsBreak# The Brown Report Newspaper

Comments / 10

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, former licensed social worker, an occasional National FOX News Network guest, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Brown is a former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. She has over 20 years of experience as an on-air radio personality. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown's background is in investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
1420 followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights, OH

Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents Scolded

Jacket Photo Datwuan CatchingsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is under scrutiny following the untimely death of a 22-year-old male. A Maple Heights Police Officer shot Datwuan Catchings in May 2022 following a high-speed chase followed by a foot chase.

Read full story
Ohio State

Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for Ohio

Columbus, OH. - It's the race for the United States Senate for Ohio. It's Republican Venture Capitalist JD Vance against U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan. The heated, contested race is coming down to the wire. According to recent polls, the candidates are running neck to neck, and the National FOX News Network asked Ohio voters what issues are most important to them. The group was a mix of registered Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and undecided voters.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.

Read full story
45 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence Forum

STOP Domestic Violence ForumCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Domestic Violence Awareness is during October. Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. According to the DVAM, over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.

Read full story
Maple Heights, OH

State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and Staff

Auditor Keith Faber Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director Tinita TillmanCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - It's infrequent to have the State of Ohio Auditor visit any city. On October 19, 2022, State of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber and several team members met with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and Tinita Tillman, the Finance Director. Mr. Faber is Ohio's chief compliance officer. According to the State Auditor's website, the Office of the Auditor of State ensures that the Ohio government is more efficient, effective, and transparent by placing checks and balances on state and local governments for taxpayers.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks Out

Garfield Heights School Board MembersCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, Ohio. - Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. Due to the frustrations of working with the Garfield Heights elected School Board, the Teachers' Association opted to bring in a federal mediator to help them with negotiations. Four and a half months later, the teachers experienced little progress and cooperation from the School Board negotiation team.

Read full story
4 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast Foundation

Archelle BloodworthCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Archelle Bloodworth wants women to remember that October promotes that every woman has access to the health screenings and the support she deserves.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?

Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Ethics Commission Warns Public Officials about Stimulus Funds and Ethic Laws

Ohio Ethics CommissionPublic Image Courtesy of OEC. The State of Ohio. - The Ohio Ethics Commission (OEC) warns public officials about using stimulus funds. In a recent press release, the OEC informed public officials that the federal and state government stimulus funds are for Ohio communities. The Ohio Ethics Commission is alerting public officials that state Ethics Laws apply to those who direct the expenditures of these funds.

Read full story
10 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.

Read full story
5 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.

GHTA Possible Strike MessageCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights, Ohio, is in a spar with the Garfield Heights School Board over contract negotiations. The Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been without a contract since June 2022. Since the last school board meeting, nothing has changed. According to GHTA social media page, the teachers stood in solidarity. With over 200 members attending a recent meeting, there was a unanimous vote authorizing the GHTA negotiation team to issue a 10-day strike notice to the Garfield Heights School Board (GHCS) when they deem it necessary.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of Cleveland

Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne County Executive CandidatesCourtesy of Team Weingart and Team Ronayne. Cuyahoga County, OH. - The November General Election is approaching, and County Executive Candidates Lee Weigngart and Chris Ronayne are seeking the highest elected office in Cuyahoga County. They both want to become the next County Executive of Cuyahoga County. Armond Budish currently holds the position. Budish will not seek re-election.

Read full story
2 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal Mediator

GHTA at School Board MeetingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights is a suburb of Cleveland in Cuyahoga County. According to city data, the population is approximately 27,272. The city of Garfield operates a public school system. It comprises three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Garfield's public school leadership consists of a Superintendent and a five-member elected board.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Judicial Candidate Tim Hess Claims His Political Yard Signs are Disappearing from Private Property

Rick Bell and Tim Hess Judicial Candidates Cuyahoga County Common Pleas CourtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County, OH. - It is the race for a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judicial Seat. As General Election 2022 approaches, constituents see political yard signs all over Cuyahoga County. One day they are there; the next day, they are not. The disappearance of political signage is always a mystery, especially on private property.

Read full story
1 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed Feelings

Garfield Heights Civic CenterCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Mayor Matthew Burke of Garfield Heights held a Town Hall Meeting at the Garfield Heights Civic Center to connect with residents. With about 75 residents in attendance, Mayor Burke addressed the City's finances, Cleveland Metro Parks, the City's Website, Safety, the Building Department, Economic Development, and unkempt Businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Butler County, OH

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel Indicted on Ethic Laws and Public Corruption Charges

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel(Madison Township)Courtesy of Fox 19 News.com. Butler County, OH. - A recent Press Release from the Ohio Ethics Commission stated that Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel faces indictment on Ethics Law and Public Corruption Charges.

Read full story
Cuyahoga County, OH

Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges

Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.

Read full story
9 comments
Cleveland, OH

Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child

Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.

Read full story
3 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County, OH. - A five-year-old girl and her family received a cashier's check for $3,000.00 from the Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County. Several months ago, the little girl had a heart transplant. The organizations and small boutique owners decided to raise money for the family to help with expenses.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy