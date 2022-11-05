One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion Campaign Courtesy of Marnita Robinson

Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.

Starting at fifty-eight-year-old, Marnita Robinson is one of Cleveland's "Runway" models. "Several years ago, I was asked to be part of a pageant. My friends started referring to me as "the Runway Diva." From then on, local designers started approaching me and asking me to model in their fashion shows for them. I have modeled for local designers Dee Dee Tufts, Angela Lane & ACL Productions, Diane Linston of Styles of Imagination, David Ford Eyewear, and CHARKIA. Most recently, Terri Stephenson featured me in "The Impact Atlanta" Magazine," said Robinson.

Marnita Robinson, The Runway Diva Courtesy of Marnita Robinson

She is a respected member of her craft, commanding the runway in any fashion show with swag, style, and sophistication. She's a Cleveland native who learned self-care, confidence, and awareness early. "I learned to be comfortable with my personality and how I dress. I am in my comfort zone," said Robinson.

Robinson grew up in Cleveland's eastside community. She graduated from Cleveland State University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Marketing. She works in Corporate America as a Global Real-Estate Coordinator. "All my life, I wanted to be a model and an accountant. During the day, I am Corporate, and evenings and weekends, I enjoy modeling in fashion shows," says Robinson. "Oh yeah, I am also the campaign treasurer for Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple Heights. I do lots in my community if there is a worthy cause," added Robinson as she laughed.

Anyone following Ms. Robinson on social media will see weekly photos showcasing her modeling skills from a three-part dimension. It's almost symbolic of Beyonce's song Me, myself, and I. "I created my signature. You will always see me, me, and me in every photo, the three of us. I am always in front of my refrigerator. I love this backdrop. This "Three of Us" Fashion Modeling Campaign works for me. It's creative. It's original. I get mixed reviews about why I am posing in front of my refrigerator. The real question is, "why not?" Haters will always hate. I am used to this behavior. We must learn to deal with different personalities. As long as I am optimistic, I don't worry about negativity. It works for me," giggled Robinson.

Marnita Robinson, The Runway Diva Courtesy of Marnita Robinson

Marnita Robinson, "the Runway Diva," is one of Cleveland's Top Models. She is known for her style and the Three of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign. Fashion Designers around the State of Ohio often showcase Robinson for their fashion, runway, and promotional events. "If I could live my absolute dream, I would love to become a full-time Runway, Editorial, or Commerical Model," said Robinson.

For more information about Robinson the Runway Model, viewers can follow her on Facebook at Marnita Robinson.