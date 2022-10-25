Maple Heights, OH

Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence Forum

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqtZR_0ilA8vgW00
STOP Domestic Violence ForumCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Maple Heights, OH. - Domestic Violence Awareness is during October. Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. According to the DVAM, over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.

As many organizations are educating communities about preventative measures, one local Councilperson organizes a city-wide forum to address Domestic Violence issues. With the help of colleagues, Maple Heights Councilman Richard Trojanski urges community members to seek help. Councilman Trojanksi expresses the importance of maintaining safe and healthy relationships. "October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Nearly three out of four Americans personally know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence. Domestic violence affects all of us, and we must be part of the solution. To raise greater awareness, curb these tragic events, and help fellow survivors overcome long-lasting trauma, Maple Heights City Council's Public Works & Safety Committee is hosting a forum on Domestic Violence. Now is the time for us to take a stand."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FRyB_0ilA8vgW00
Councilman Richard Trojanski, Maple Heights, OHCourtesy of Richard Trojanski

The Domestic Violence Forum takes place at the Maple Heights Library, 5225 Library Ln, Maple Heights, OH 44137, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. The Forum is free and open to the general public.

Earlier this month, Maple Heights City Council passed a resolution. "I hope our resolution will raise awareness and encourage more people to come forward so their abusers can be held accountable. The community forum is the second part of raising awareness about this vital issue. Community participation is integral because it helps bring the cause of domestic violence awareness to light; everything we do helps amplify the voices of survivors and continues the dialogue of violence prevention. I hope this Forum will ignite more understanding and foster conversation in our community," stated Councilman Trojanski.

The Domestic Violence Community Forum will have a panel of distinguished participants. All attendees will receive community resources regarding emergency support for families and individuals in crisis. There will also be support available for anyone who needs to talk.

Brown on Cleveland will moderate the Forum.

For information about the Forum, please call Councilman Trojanksi at (440) 447-0742.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Maple Heights OHIO Public Work# Maple Heights Councilman Richa# Domestic Violence Awareness Mo# Brown on Cleveland Kimberly F # Maple Heights Ohio Council Mem

Comments / 0

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, former licensed social worker, an occasional National FOX News Network guest, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Brown is a former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. She has over 20 years of experience as an on-air radio personality. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown's background is in investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
1329 followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights, OH

State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and Staff

Auditor Keith Faber Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director Tinita TillmanCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - It's infrequent to have the State of Ohio Auditor visit any city. On October 19, 2022, State of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber and several team members met with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and Tinita Tillman, the Finance Director. Mr. Faber is Ohio's chief compliance officer. According to the State Auditor's website, the Office of the Auditor of State ensures that the Ohio government is more efficient, effective, and transparent by placing checks and balances on state and local governments for taxpayers.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks Out

Garfield Heights School Board MembersCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, Ohio. - Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. Due to the frustrations of working with the Garfield Heights elected School Board, the Teachers' Association opted to bring in a federal mediator to help them with negotiations. Four and a half months later, the teachers experienced little progress and cooperation from the School Board negotiation team.

Read full story
4 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast Foundation

Archelle BloodworthCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Archelle Bloodworth wants women to remember that October promotes that every woman has access to the health screenings and the support she deserves.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?

Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Ethics Commission Warns Public Officials about Stimulus Funds and Ethic Laws

Ohio Ethics CommissionPublic Image Courtesy of OEC. The State of Ohio. - The Ohio Ethics Commission (OEC) warns public officials about using stimulus funds. In a recent press release, the OEC informed public officials that the federal and state government stimulus funds are for Ohio communities. The Ohio Ethics Commission is alerting public officials that state Ethics Laws apply to those who direct the expenditures of these funds.

Read full story
10 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.

Read full story
5 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.

GHTA Possible Strike MessageCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights, Ohio, is in a spar with the Garfield Heights School Board over contract negotiations. The Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been without a contract since June 2022. Since the last school board meeting, nothing has changed. According to GHTA social media page, the teachers stood in solidarity. With over 200 members attending a recent meeting, there was a unanimous vote authorizing the GHTA negotiation team to issue a 10-day strike notice to the Garfield Heights School Board (GHCS) when they deem it necessary.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of Cleveland

Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne County Executive CandidatesCourtesy of Team Weingart and Team Ronayne. Cuyahoga County, OH. - The November General Election is approaching, and County Executive Candidates Lee Weigngart and Chris Ronayne are seeking the highest elected office in Cuyahoga County. They both want to become the next County Executive of Cuyahoga County. Armond Budish currently holds the position. Budish will not seek re-election.

Read full story
2 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal Mediator

GHTA at School Board MeetingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights is a suburb of Cleveland in Cuyahoga County. According to city data, the population is approximately 27,272. The city of Garfield operates a public school system. It comprises three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Garfield's public school leadership consists of a Superintendent and a five-member elected board.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Judicial Candidate Tim Hess Claims His Political Yard Signs are Disappearing from Private Property

Rick Bell and Tim Hess Judicial Candidates Cuyahoga County Common Pleas CourtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County, OH. - It is the race for a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judicial Seat. As General Election 2022 approaches, constituents see political yard signs all over Cuyahoga County. One day they are there; the next day, they are not. The disappearance of political signage is always a mystery, especially on private property.

Read full story
1 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed Feelings

Garfield Heights Civic CenterCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Mayor Matthew Burke of Garfield Heights held a Town Hall Meeting at the Garfield Heights Civic Center to connect with residents. With about 75 residents in attendance, Mayor Burke addressed the City's finances, Cleveland Metro Parks, the City's Website, Safety, the Building Department, Economic Development, and unkempt Businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Butler County, OH

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel Indicted on Ethic Laws and Public Corruption Charges

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel(Madison Township)Courtesy of Fox 19 News.com. Butler County, OH. - A recent Press Release from the Ohio Ethics Commission stated that Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel faces indictment on Ethics Law and Public Corruption Charges.

Read full story
Cuyahoga County, OH

Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges

Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.

Read full story
9 comments
Cleveland, OH

Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child

Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.

Read full story
3 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County, OH. - A five-year-old girl and her family received a cashier's check for $3,000.00 from the Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County. Several months ago, the little girl had a heart transplant. The organizations and small boutique owners decided to raise money for the family to help with expenses.

Read full story
3 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2

Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.

Read full story
3 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Columbus, OH. - In a press release today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced recipients of his Law Enforcement Initiative Grant. The Governor will distribute dollars to 21 communities to help them fight crime. According to the press release, Governor DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities.

Read full story
1 comments
Euclid, OH

Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.

Read full story
13 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy