Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence Forum

STOP Domestic Violence Forum Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Maple Heights, OH. - Domestic Violence Awareness is during October. Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. According to the DVAM, over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals.

As many organizations are educating communities about preventative measures, one local Councilperson organizes a city-wide forum to address Domestic Violence issues. With the help of colleagues, Maple Heights Councilman Richard Trojanski urges community members to seek help. Councilman Trojanksi expresses the importance of maintaining safe and healthy relationships. "October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Nearly three out of four Americans personally know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence. Domestic violence affects all of us, and we must be part of the solution. To raise greater awareness, curb these tragic events, and help fellow survivors overcome long-lasting trauma, Maple Heights City Council's Public Works & Safety Committee is hosting a forum on Domestic Violence. Now is the time for us to take a stand."

Councilman Richard Trojanski, Maple Heights, OH Courtesy of Richard Trojanski

The Domestic Violence Forum takes place at the Maple Heights Library, 5225 Library Ln, Maple Heights, OH 44137, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. The Forum is free and open to the general public.

Earlier this month, Maple Heights City Council passed a resolution. "I hope our resolution will raise awareness and encourage more people to come forward so their abusers can be held accountable. The community forum is the second part of raising awareness about this vital issue. Community participation is integral because it helps bring the cause of domestic violence awareness to light; everything we do helps amplify the voices of survivors and continues the dialogue of violence prevention. I hope this Forum will ignite more understanding and foster conversation in our community," stated Councilman Trojanski.

The Domestic Violence Community Forum will have a panel of distinguished participants. All attendees will receive community resources regarding emergency support for families and individuals in crisis. There will also be support available for anyone who needs to talk.

Brown on Cleveland will moderate the Forum.

For information about the Forum, please call Councilman Trojanksi at (440) 447-0742.