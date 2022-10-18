Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks Out

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438r3q_0iczLzds00
Garfield Heights School Board MembersCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Garfield Heights, Ohio. - Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. Due to the frustrations of working with the Garfield Heights elected School Board, the Teachers' Association opted to bring in a federal mediator to help them with negotiations. Four and a half months later, the teachers experienced little progress and cooperation from the School Board negotiation team.

On Monday, October 10, 2022, The Board canceled the scheduled work session and rescheduled the session for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and returned with apparent opposition and strife.

On October 11, 2022, members of the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) and the Women Commission for Education and Training (WCET) wrote a letter to Nichelle Daniels, President of the Elected School Board, and its members, asking them to return to the bargaining table for negotiations. "We do not want the teachers to strike. A strike will impact our entire region socially, emotionally, and financially," stated Kimberly Taylor, the Education Liaison for the Commission. Dorothy Brown added, "our children's education suffered during COVID, and a strike will cause them to suffer even more. Individuals on the Board should be concerned about the welfare of our children. If the teachers strike, some parents will not be able to go to work. We must be able to think this through. People deserve fair wages, a safe working environment, and appropriate benefits," said Brown. Brown is the Labor and Negotiation Manager with BWCCC and WCET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLNXo_0iczLzds00
Letter of Support from BWCCCCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

In showing good faith in working with the Board, the teachers are sound in not wanting to strike. The sentiments of disappointment with the actions of the Board are real. "I like what I do. I enjoy teaching children in this community," resonated with many teachers before the October 17, 2022, School Board meeting.

"This morning (October 17, 2022), we met with the Board negotiation team at 8 am with the federal mediator. We were making progress. We were hopeful. The federal mediator came to speak with us to gather some paperwork requested by the Board's negotiation team; when the mediator returned, the Board vanished. They left unexpectedly. They said nothing. They left! We found their actions disrespectful," says a member of the Negotiation Team for the Teachers' Association. Immediately following this public comment, Daniels opted to attend an executive session. The motion was approved, and the Board members left the room, leaving the audience with concerns and questions. Approximately 200 teachers participated in the Board meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTvxw_0iczLzds00
Members of the GHTACourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Marva Patterson, Social Justice Manager for the BWCCC, questioned Daniels's actions. "Was this an appropriate action by Daniels? The more I ponder her actions, I think about what is at stake. I thought it was inappropriate, given the circumstances surrounding the possibility of a teacher's strike. Instead of finishing the School Board meeting and taking the time to hear and evaluate the legitimate concerns of the affected educators in the room, they all left after hearing from two people. An executive session was called at 6:42 pm before the school board meeting officially closed at 7 pm, which left 18 minutes remaining. Are there protocols they must follow? Did they violate a statute that requires the usage of the entire hour?

These are life-changing events, and it appears the school Board was bored with the tenor of the room and wanted to leave to avoid accountability," scoffed Patterson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCZOe_0iczLzds00
GHTA Strike Sign and BoxCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

As a result of the disrespectful behavior exemplified by the Garfield Heights School Board and Administration, the Teachers' Association Union Representative stated that they would deliver a ten-day strike notice to the Garfield Heights School Board. "Be clear, we will continue to negotiate a contract during this time," stated the Teachers' representative.

If the teachers vote to strike, the strike will take effect Monday, October 31, 2022, at 8 am.

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County is committed to supporting the Garfield Heights Teachers' Association. During a live press conference, the BWCCC and WCET confirmed their support with TV 19 News. "With all members in agreement, BWCCC and WCET are staunchly supporting the GHTA. We believe that teachers are the backbone and rib of every school district. If a bone break, the body becomes crippled. And if there is a handicap that causes interference with daily living skills, we will help. Rest assured, we are readily prepared to aid the Garfield Heights Teachers' Association and move the City's children forward without further interruptions in their education and beyond the distraction of these negotiations," commented Kimberly F. Brown, President of the BWCCC.

Garfield Heights City School recently received low marks from the Ohio Department of Education. Out of 607 school districts, Garfield schools rated 603, the bottom of the barrel. "For two years, our children's education suffered due to COVID, and it appears that the School Board does not care if the young people's education falls further behind. Everyone in our region should be concerned, especially Mayor Matthew Burke. A city is only as good as its educational partner. What parent is interested in moving to a city if the school system is not producing great fruit," asked Garfield heights resident Joanna Williams.

Concerned parents can contact members of Garfield Heights Elected Board Members and Dr. Richard Reynolds, Superintendent of Garfiled City Schools, at (216) 475-8100 for more information regarding the forthcoming strike.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Garfield Heights School Board # Dr Richard Reynolds Garfield H# Garfield Heights Teachers Asso# Garfield Heights Teachers Stri# The Black Women Commission of

Comments / 4

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, former licensed social worker, an occasional National FOX News Network guest, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Brown is a former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. She has over 20 years of experience as an on-air radio personality. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown's background is in investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
1327 followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Maple Heights, OH

State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and Staff

Auditor Keith Faber Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director Tinita TillmanCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - It's infrequent to have the State of Ohio Auditor visit any city. On October 19, 2022, State of Ohio Auditor Keith Faber and several team members met with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and Tinita Tillman, the Finance Director. Mr. Faber is Ohio's chief compliance officer. According to the State Auditor's website, the Office of the Auditor of State ensures that the Ohio government is more efficient, effective, and transparent by placing checks and balances on state and local governments for taxpayers.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast Foundation

Archelle BloodworthCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Archelle Bloodworth wants women to remember that October promotes that every woman has access to the health screenings and the support she deserves.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?

Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Ethics Commission Warns Public Officials about Stimulus Funds and Ethic Laws

Ohio Ethics CommissionPublic Image Courtesy of OEC. The State of Ohio. - The Ohio Ethics Commission (OEC) warns public officials about using stimulus funds. In a recent press release, the OEC informed public officials that the federal and state government stimulus funds are for Ohio communities. The Ohio Ethics Commission is alerting public officials that state Ethics Laws apply to those who direct the expenditures of these funds.

Read full story
10 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City Address

Dr. Charlie Keenan and Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - In a well-attended auditorium, Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell and School Superintendent Charles Keenan held their annual State of the City Address. With approximately one hundred and fifty people present, in ninety minutes, Blackwell and Keenan proved that when the city and schools partner, the community will reap the rewards and see a return on investment.

Read full story
5 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.

GHTA Possible Strike MessageCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights, Ohio, is in a spar with the Garfield Heights School Board over contract negotiations. The Garfield Heights Teachers' Association (GHTA) has been without a contract since June 2022. Since the last school board meeting, nothing has changed. According to GHTA social media page, the teachers stood in solidarity. With over 200 members attending a recent meeting, there was a unanimous vote authorizing the GHTA negotiation team to issue a 10-day strike notice to the Garfield Heights School Board (GHCS) when they deem it necessary.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of Cleveland

Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne County Executive CandidatesCourtesy of Team Weingart and Team Ronayne. Cuyahoga County, OH. - The November General Election is approaching, and County Executive Candidates Lee Weigngart and Chris Ronayne are seeking the highest elected office in Cuyahoga County. They both want to become the next County Executive of Cuyahoga County. Armond Budish currently holds the position. Budish will not seek re-election.

Read full story
2 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal Mediator

GHTA at School Board MeetingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights is a suburb of Cleveland in Cuyahoga County. According to city data, the population is approximately 27,272. The city of Garfield operates a public school system. It comprises three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Garfield's public school leadership consists of a Superintendent and a five-member elected board.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County Judicial Candidate Tim Hess Claims His Political Yard Signs are Disappearing from Private Property

Rick Bell and Tim Hess Judicial Candidates Cuyahoga County Common Pleas CourtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County, OH. - It is the race for a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judicial Seat. As General Election 2022 approaches, constituents see political yard signs all over Cuyahoga County. One day they are there; the next day, they are not. The disappearance of political signage is always a mystery, especially on private property.

Read full story
1 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed Feelings

Garfield Heights Civic CenterCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Mayor Matthew Burke of Garfield Heights held a Town Hall Meeting at the Garfield Heights Civic Center to connect with residents. With about 75 residents in attendance, Mayor Burke addressed the City's finances, Cleveland Metro Parks, the City's Website, Safety, the Building Department, Economic Development, and unkempt Businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Butler County, OH

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel Indicted on Ethic Laws and Public Corruption Charges

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel(Madison Township)Courtesy of Fox 19 News.com. Butler County, OH. - A recent Press Release from the Ohio Ethics Commission stated that Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel faces indictment on Ethics Law and Public Corruption Charges.

Read full story
Cuyahoga County, OH

Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges

Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.

Read full story
9 comments
Cleveland, OH

Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child

Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.

Read full story
3 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County, OH. - A five-year-old girl and her family received a cashier's check for $3,000.00 from the Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County. Several months ago, the little girl had a heart transplant. The organizations and small boutique owners decided to raise money for the family to help with expenses.

Read full story
3 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2

Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.

Read full story
3 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Columbus, OH. - In a press release today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced recipients of his Law Enforcement Initiative Grant. The Governor will distribute dollars to 21 communities to help them fight crime. According to the press release, Governor DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities.

Read full story
1 comments
Euclid, OH

Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.

Read full story
13 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.

Read full story
10 comments
Bedford, OH

Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH

Outdoor Pop-Up Shop BannerCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Bedford, OH. - An Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop is coming to Bedford, OH, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Pop-Up Shop is a new way to connect with consumers. A Pop-Up Shop consists of various business owners coming together in one location to market their products. According to Shopify.com, Pop-Up Shops lets digitally native retailers meet and get to know their customers. The Pop-Up Shops allow a face-to-face interaction shopping experience. Merchants get to know their consumers and meet potential customers, and customers get introduced to business owners behind the business.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy