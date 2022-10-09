Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast Foundation

Archelle Bloodworth Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Garfield Heights, OH. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Archelle Bloodworth wants women to remember that October promotes that every woman has access to the health screenings and the support she deserves.

Breast Cancer Awareness Banner Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

The Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast Cancer Foundation, a Non-Profit Organization, has organized a fundraiser walk for Sisters and Brothers throughout the community and worldwide. She held her first Annual Walk this Saturday, October 8, 2022. "I am a Survivor and the Founder of the Circle of Pink Sistership. As a way to give back, I decided to start my Foundation to help support with different resources, breast health education, assistance with utilities, co-pays, transportation to treatment, and food for women and men diagnosed with breast cancer. Our mission is to help those who are affected by the disease. In addition, I am connecting with many Survivors all over the world. We are a Healing Circle of Sisters and Brothers from all different ethnic backgrounds coming together with the Hope of saving lives, Standing Strong on our Faith, and sharing supportive love, prayers, and financial blessings."

Photo of Participants Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Approximately fifty participants came to the Garfield Heights Metro Park Pavillion to gather information regarding breast cancer awareness and hear from breast cancer survivors and relatives of victims. Immediately following, the group walked the trails of the metro parks.

As a former breast cancer survivor, Bloodworth says that she had sleepless nights. "As a survivor, everything I endured gave me strength that I didn't know I had. I first had to find peace through it all and allow God to direct my Path. I get up with a positive mindset, take care of my body, speak daily affirmations, and read my bible. It's the most humbling experience and has made me appreciate life and health more. I continue with monthly follow-up doctor appointments, breast therapy, and focusing on clean eating."

"My advice to people affected by this disease is to Choose to live. Try to stay away from sugars; Aspartame is one of them known to feed cancer. Cancer is not a death sentence; it's a Fight. Every day you open your eyes and are still here is a huge Blessing. Don't focus on the stage; focus on your healing. Be Brave, Be Strong, and Be Bold. Never Give Up, and Keep the Faith. You're running a race, and the goal is to finish strong. It takes courage, strength, and Hope. Focus on survivors for positive feedback and encouragement. There can be life after breast cancer."

The Fundraiser Walk establishes funds to help raise awareness about breast cancer patients affected by daily challenges, help focus on breast cancer awareness, the importance of mammogram screening, and non-medical bills.

For more information regarding the Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast Foundation, interested parties can email Circleofpinksistership@gmail.com.