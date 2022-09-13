Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges

Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple Heights Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.

Pop-up events are temporary shopping events hosted in community venues ranging from

public parks and community centers to unused retail spaces. These short-term brick-and-mortar small business ventures are becoming easier and quicker to come by, giving pop-up events the ability to market and grow small business start-ups and in-home businesses. "I support Pop-up events. This display allows newcomers to showcase their product(s) without engaging in long-term contracts and overhead fees," stated Councilwoman Anderson.

The Pop-Up event organizer invited Councilwoman Anderson to her Pop-Up event in Akron, OH, to be the keynote speaker. During the Pop-Up, many small companies promoted their goods and services. Vendors displayed jewelry, clothing and accessories, handbags, shoes, food, and more. Depending on the organizers, the vendors may not be local. "This is the problem. If a vendor is out of State and wrongs a consumer, getting a refund or an exchange isn't easy. I am cautioning Pop-Up goers to purchase with caution. If consumers buy anything from a Pop-Up event, I want them to ensure that they are getting a receipt. Consumers must review the receipt before walking away from the vendor. Do not wait until you get home or days later. I am a Councilwoman, and because I was not paying attention, I did not look at my receipt until I got home. I got an unexpected $25.00 charge on my purchased items. Honestly, this leaves a bad taste in your mouth. The price tag was $40.00 for the handbag, but my credit card debited $65.00," scoffed Councilwoman Anderson.

Pop Up Flyer Courtesy of Teza Williams (Event Organizer) (Photo)

Councilwoman Anderson informed Brown on Cleveland that she attempted to contact the vendor for a refund but was unsuccessful. According to the Councilwoman, the vendor resides in Maryland. She left a message for her, and she has not heard back. Brown on Cleveland reached the organizer, Tezra Williams, for comments. After informing Ms. Williams, she expressed her disappointment. "We are here to empower each other, not steal from others. Anyone can have a real hustle. We don't have to behave negatively. I am sorry to hear about the situation. I will call Councilwoman Anderson to help resolve this matter," said Williams.

"I am a Councilwoman, and this happened to me, so I am sure this is happening to others. I want to make sure that people are conscious of their purchases always. Event goers and shoppers, please monitor your receipts for unexpected charges and report any suspicious activity to the local authorities," expressed Councilwoman Anderson.