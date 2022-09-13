Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected Charges

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogl9r_0hshDSxW00
Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Cuyahoga County - Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of Maple Heights District Four warns community event goers to be careful of items bought at community festivals. Councilwoman Anderson is especially concerned about folks not getting a receipt for their purchased goods. "Recently, I experienced an incident with a purchase. I bought a purse for $40.00 at a community Pop-up event. The next day, I checked my weekend transactions and discovered that I had been charged $65.00 for the item," says Councilwoman Anderson.

Pop-up events are temporary shopping events hosted in community venues ranging from
public parks and community centers to unused retail spaces. These short-term brick-and-mortar small business ventures are becoming easier and quicker to come by, giving pop-up events the ability to market and grow small business start-ups and in-home businesses. "I support Pop-up events. This display allows newcomers to showcase their product(s) without engaging in long-term contracts and overhead fees," stated Councilwoman Anderson.

The Pop-Up event organizer invited Councilwoman Anderson to her Pop-Up event in Akron, OH, to be the keynote speaker. During the Pop-Up, many small companies promoted their goods and services. Vendors displayed jewelry, clothing and accessories, handbags, shoes, food, and more. Depending on the organizers, the vendors may not be local. "This is the problem. If a vendor is out of State and wrongs a consumer, getting a refund or an exchange isn't easy. I am cautioning Pop-Up goers to purchase with caution. If consumers buy anything from a Pop-Up event, I want them to ensure that they are getting a receipt. Consumers must review the receipt before walking away from the vendor. Do not wait until you get home or days later. I am a Councilwoman, and because I was not paying attention, I did not look at my receipt until I got home. I got an unexpected $25.00 charge on my purchased items. Honestly, this leaves a bad taste in your mouth. The price tag was $40.00 for the handbag, but my credit card debited $65.00," scoffed Councilwoman Anderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8Ut5_0hshDSxW00
Pop Up FlyerCourtesy of Teza Williams (Event Organizer) (Photo)

Councilwoman Anderson informed Brown on Cleveland that she attempted to contact the vendor for a refund but was unsuccessful. According to the Councilwoman, the vendor resides in Maryland. She left a message for her, and she has not heard back. Brown on Cleveland reached the organizer, Tezra Williams, for comments. After informing Ms. Williams, she expressed her disappointment. "We are here to empower each other, not steal from others. Anyone can have a real hustle. We don't have to behave negatively. I am sorry to hear about the situation. I will call Councilwoman Anderson to help resolve this matter," said Williams.

"I am a Councilwoman, and this happened to me, so I am sure this is happening to others. I want to make sure that people are conscious of their purchases always. Event goers and shoppers, please monitor your receipts for unexpected charges and report any suspicious activity to the local authorities," expressed Councilwoman Anderson.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Councilwoman Dana D Anderson M# Brown on Cleveland NewsBreak# Pop Up Events Akron OHIO# Pop Up Events Cuyahoga County# Pop Up Events in OHIO

Comments / 9

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, licensed social worker, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown experience is with investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
1252 followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed Feelings

Garfield Heights Civic CenterCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Mayor Matthew Burke of Garfield Heights held a Town Hall Meeting at the Garfield Heights Civic Center to connect with residents. With about 75 residents in attendance, Mayor Burke addressed the City's finances, Cleveland Metro Parks, the City's Website, Safety, the Building Department, Economic Development, and unkempt Businesses.

Read full story
1 comments
Butler County, OH

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel Indicted on Ethic Laws and Public Corruption Charges

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel(Madison Township)Courtesy of Fox 19 News.com. Butler County, OH. - A recent Press Release from the Ohio Ethics Commission stated that Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel faces indictment on Ethics Law and Public Corruption Charges.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child

Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.

Read full story
3 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County, OH. - A five-year-old girl and her family received a cashier's check for $3,000.00 from the Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County. Several months ago, the little girl had a heart transplant. The organizations and small boutique owners decided to raise money for the family to help with expenses.

Read full story
3 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2

Broken StreetCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - Following a contentious month of he say she say and individual wants, Maple Heights council members voted 5 to 1 to pass the emergency road re-pavement program. As Council President Ron Jackson called the meeting to order, residents were ready to grab the microphone for their three-minute presentations. First, Jackson had to remind the residents of the 220 rules, which state that council will not tolerate the use of profanity, inflammatory gestures, or threats.

Read full story
3 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Columbus, OH. - In a press release today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced recipients of his Law Enforcement Initiative Grant. The Governor will distribute dollars to 21 communities to help them fight crime. According to the press release, Governor DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities.

Read full story
1 comments
Euclid, OH

Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.

Read full story
13 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.

Read full story
10 comments
Bedford, OH

Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH

Outdoor Pop-Up Shop BannerCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Bedford, OH. - An Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop is coming to Bedford, OH, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Pop-Up Shop is a new way to connect with consumers. A Pop-Up Shop consists of various business owners coming together in one location to market their products. According to Shopify.com, Pop-Up Shops lets digitally native retailers meet and get to know their customers. The Pop-Up Shops allow a face-to-face interaction shopping experience. Merchants get to know their consumers and meet potential customers, and customers get introduced to business owners behind the business.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors

Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.

Read full story
23 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street Sign

Pkwy Sign Pete HarwellCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield heights City Officials dedicated a parkway named signage to business owner and local barber Pete Harwell. Mr. Harwell is an active community leader. Harvell moved to Cleveland, OHIO, from Mason, Tennessee, in 1958. He served two and half years in the United States Army. He opened Harvell's Barbershop in the Garfield Heights Ward One community.

Read full story
2 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Women Commission for Education and Training Receives Recognition from United States Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown

Cuyahoga, OH. - The Women Commission for Education and Training (501(c)3) and the sister organization, the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, recently received recognition from the United States Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown of the 11th Congressional District.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Heart Transplant Recipient, Bring Community Leaders Together for Celebrity Carwash and Fashion Show

Cuyahoga County, OH. - Social Media posts about five-year-old Clevelander Mireya pulled the heartstrings of the Women Commission for Education and Training (WCET) and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC). Several months ago, Mireya had a heart transplant. Had it not been for organ donations, the 5-year-old girl probably would not be alive today. Linda Kimble of MOTTEP (Minority Organ and Tissue Transplant Educational Program) says, "organ donations are about saving lives. This issue is one of the most silent yet important matters to discuss. We must educate our community about the importance of organ donation and becoming an organ donor. Unfortunately, there are many myths and wrong information throughout our communities", said Kimble.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Two-Year-Old Alaya Brown Shot Six Years Ago, Family Seeking Answers and Asking Community Members to Stop the Violence

Alaya and Mr. BrownCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Alaya Brown shot in the head six years ago, and the family is seeking answers. At the time, Alaya was two-years-old. According to Alaya's uncle, her mother held her while talking to a young man in a car; another driver approached the area. The drivers exchanged words. Immediately afterward, gunfire erupted. A bullet grazed Alaya's mother, and Alaya was wounded. "Daily, my niece is fighting for her life," said the uncle, who wished not to give his name.

Read full story
14 comments
Akron, OH

Dr. Cassandra McDonald Propose Legislation to Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan to Limit Contact Between Police and Motorists

Akron, OH. - Jayland Walker faced an untimely death on June 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that Akron's police officers killed Walker during a foot chase following a hot pursuit vehicle stop. According to media reports, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets toward Walker and struck him approximately 60 times. Walker's family funeralized Jayland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. They held the funeral service at the Akron Civic Center.

Read full story
80 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Lead Advocate for Safe Housing and Earthjustice asks Congress to Pass the Lead-Safe Housing Kids Act

Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland Lead Advocates for Safe Housing (CLASH) joins a national environmental justice law firm Earthjustice. The groups are advocating for Congress to pass the Lead-Safe Kids Act.

Read full story
3 comments
Valley View, OH

The Martinez Family Brings New Mexican Restaurant to Valley View

Luis Martinez Paradise Ranch RestaurantThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Valley View, OH. - The Village of Valley View is a small town in Cuyahoga County. The Village is a suburb that sits on the outskirts of the city of Cleveland. The population is a little over 2,000. According to the 2010 census, the racial makeup of the Village was 96.9% caucasian, 0.2% African American, 0.9% Asian, 0.1% Pacific Islander, and 0.4% other.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Applicant Warns Job Seekers of Home Based Data Entry Positions

Work From Home ImageThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County, OH. As Americans return to work, they depend on various tools to aid them with their job search. Job seekers often use newspapers, job boards, and social media sites. As people search for employment, there is a possibility that some job opportunities may be too good to be true.

Read full story
7 comments
Akron, OH

Akron's Black Elected Officials Ask the Department of Justice to Investigate a Police Shooting of an Unarmed Black Man

Black Elected Officials of Summit County LogoCourtesy of Summit County Black Elected Officials. Akron, OH. - The Black Elected Officials of Summit County call for practical police reform to prevent police brutality. The organization's members request intervention from the United States Department of Justice. In a recent press release, the organization says they are tired of police officers killing black men and women. The press release originated from the recent death of an unarmed black man who was allegedly shot at 90xs and struck 60xs by eight Akron police officers. The press release says that this caused the man's untimely death.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy