Euclid, OH

Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bryQR_0hISvFEM00
Marcus Epp's Seeking Sister WifeCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.

Councilman Epps is a cast member of the reality show Seeking Sister Wife. Seeking Sister Wife documents polygamist families' lives.

Councilman Epps's episode aired Sunday, August 14, 2022. "As I was watching TLC last evening, the caption read "Euclid, OH City Councilman. I called my daughter to the living room, and she recognized Councilman Epps lying in bed while talking with two women. A councilman, this situation is a laughing hoot. We must watch who we place in the office as an elected official," said Dee Smith while laughing loudly. "Isn't polygamy illegal in the United States of America," asked Karen Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nisH_0hISvFEM00
Marcus Epp's Seeking Sister WifeCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

When we got wind of the situation, Brown on Cleveland attempted to contact Councilman Epps via email. We asked three questions:

  1. Are you aware that Polygamy is illegal in the United States of America?
  2. What are your religious beliefs?
  3. How many wives do you have?

Councilman Epps did not respond.

According to the Gospel Coalition.org, Polygamy is the practice or custom of simultaneously having more than one wife or husband. Polygamy has historically taken two forms, polyandry and polygyny. Polygyny is the practice of having more than one wife or female mate at a time, while polyandry is when a woman has more than one husband or male mate at a time.

HG.org legal services say that every state in the United States of America has a law outlawing Polygamy. The federal government has several laws that also criminalize being married to more than one person.

How can television reality shows promote the Polygamist relationship if our resources are correct?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laIJe_0hISvFEM00
Councilman Marcus Epps's Seeking Sister Wife TLCCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

In one scene, Epps tries to convince a woman to join him as a family partner. Epps says, "The ladies will tell me I may need to spend the night with another lady because she had a bad day. This situation would be more than a sexual relationship; it's a relationship in general. You now have multiple people looking out for you. The support behind this move is pretty cool", says Epps. The lady tells the narrator, "Marcus gave me a bunch of selling points. I am not sold. It may be interesting to meet his wives. With Marcus, you never know," she concluded. In return, Marcus tells the producer that the young lady should speak with the other females to get their perspectives. "Maybe they can help sell the polygamy lifestyle to the young lady," said Epps.

Is Seeking Sister Wife a fictitious entertainment segment, or is it non-fictitious theatrics? Either situation, Councilman Marcus Epps is a reality star on Seeking Sister Wife, advocating a polygamist lifestyle. Under the Ohio revised code, 2919.01. Bigamy. (A) No married person shall marry another or continue to cohabit with another person in this state.

TLC's Seeking Sister Wife airs on a cable television network. Viewers must check with their cable carrier to subscribe to this channel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# City of Euclid OH Council Memb# TLY Sister Wives Marcus Epps# Brown on Cleveland Newsbreak M# Ohio Revised Code Polygamy# The Brown on Cleveland Podcast

Comments / 13

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, licensed social worker, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown experience is with investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
1177 followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Columbus, OH. - In a press release today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced recipients of his Law Enforcement Initiative Grant. The Governor will distribute dollars to 21 communities to help them fight crime. According to the press release, Governor DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities.

Read full story
1 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.

Read full story
10 comments
Bedford, OH

Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH

Outdoor Pop-Up Shop BannerCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Bedford, OH. - An Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop is coming to Bedford, OH, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Pop-Up Shop is a new way to connect with consumers. A Pop-Up Shop consists of various business owners coming together in one location to market their products. According to Shopify.com, Pop-Up Shops lets digitally native retailers meet and get to know their customers. The Pop-Up Shops allow a face-to-face interaction shopping experience. Merchants get to know their consumers and meet potential customers, and customers get introduced to business owners behind the business.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors

Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.

Read full story
23 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street Sign

Pkwy Sign Pete HarwellCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield heights City Officials dedicated a parkway named signage to business owner and local barber Pete Harwell. Mr. Harwell is an active community leader. Harvell moved to Cleveland, OHIO, from Mason, Tennessee, in 1958. He served two and half years in the United States Army. He opened Harvell's Barbershop in the Garfield Heights Ward One community.

Read full story
2 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Women Commission for Education and Training Receives Recognition from United States Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown

Cuyahoga, OH. - The Women Commission for Education and Training (501(c)3) and the sister organization, the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, recently received recognition from the United States Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown of the 11th Congressional District.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Heart Transplant Recipient, Bring Community Leaders Together for Celebrity Carwash and Fashion Show

Cuyahoga County, OH. - Social Media posts about five-year-old Clevelander Mireya pulled the heartstrings of the Women Commission for Education and Training (WCET) and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC). Several months ago, Mireya had a heart transplant. Had it not been for organ donations, the 5-year-old girl probably would not be alive today. Linda Kimble of MOTTEP (Minority Organ and Tissue Transplant Educational Program) says, "organ donations are about saving lives. This issue is one of the most silent yet important matters to discuss. We must educate our community about the importance of organ donation and becoming an organ donor. Unfortunately, there are many myths and wrong information throughout our communities", said Kimble.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Two-Year-Old Alaya Brown Shot Six Years Ago, Family Seeking Answers and Asking Community Members to Stop the Violence

Alaya and Mr. BrownCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Alaya Brown shot in the head six years ago, and the family is seeking answers. At the time, Alaya was two-years-old. According to Alaya's uncle, her mother held her while talking to a young man in a car; another driver approached the area. The drivers exchanged words. Immediately afterward, gunfire erupted. A bullet grazed Alaya's mother, and Alaya was wounded. "Daily, my niece is fighting for her life," said the uncle, who wished not to give his name.

Read full story
14 comments
Akron, OH

Dr. Cassandra McDonald Propose Legislation to Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan to Limit Contact Between Police and Motorists

Akron, OH. - Jayland Walker faced an untimely death on June 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that Akron's police officers killed Walker during a foot chase following a hot pursuit vehicle stop. According to media reports, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets toward Walker and struck him approximately 60 times. Walker's family funeralized Jayland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. They held the funeral service at the Akron Civic Center.

Read full story
80 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Lead Advocate for Safe Housing and Earthjustice asks Congress to Pass the Lead-Safe Housing Kids Act

Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland Lead Advocates for Safe Housing (CLASH) joins a national environmental justice law firm Earthjustice. The groups are advocating for Congress to pass the Lead-Safe Kids Act.

Read full story
3 comments
Valley View, OH

The Martinez Family Brings New Mexican Restaurant to Valley View

Luis Martinez Paradise Ranch RestaurantThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Valley View, OH. - The Village of Valley View is a small town in Cuyahoga County. The Village is a suburb that sits on the outskirts of the city of Cleveland. The population is a little over 2,000. According to the 2010 census, the racial makeup of the Village was 96.9% caucasian, 0.2% African American, 0.9% Asian, 0.1% Pacific Islander, and 0.4% other.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Applicant Warns Job Seekers of Home Based Data Entry Positions

Work From Home ImageThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cuyahoga County, OH. As Americans return to work, they depend on various tools to aid them with their job search. Job seekers often use newspapers, job boards, and social media sites. As people search for employment, there is a possibility that some job opportunities may be too good to be true.

Read full story
7 comments
Akron, OH

Akron's Black Elected Officials Ask the Department of Justice to Investigate a Police Shooting of an Unarmed Black Man

Black Elected Officials of Summit County LogoCourtesy of Summit County Black Elected Officials. Akron, OH. - The Black Elected Officials of Summit County call for practical police reform to prevent police brutality. The organization's members request intervention from the United States Department of Justice. In a recent press release, the organization says they are tired of police officers killing black men and women. The press release originated from the recent death of an unarmed black man who was allegedly shot at 90xs and struck 60xs by eight Akron police officers. The press release says that this caused the man's untimely death.

Read full story
17 comments
Newburgh Heights, OH

The Village of Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore Signed Into Law an Ordinance that Prohibits Fireworks

Mayor Gigi Traore Newburgh Heights OHCourtesy of the Village of Newburgh Heights. Newburgh Heights, OH. - As the nation will be acknowledging the 4th of July holiday with fireworks, in a recent press release, the Village of Newburgh Heights is alerting Village residents that fireworks are not allowed during this 4th of July holiday season. For some, it will be hard to imagine the 4th of July without fireworks.

Read full story
16 comments
Cleveland, OH

MOTTEP: Minority Organ & Tissue Transplant Education Program Seeks Organ Donors

Cleveland, OH - "Never count yourself out. Age has nothing to do with being an organ donor. MOTTEP's oldest donor is in their 90's. It's about your health, education, and alleviating misinformation. On average, we secure 1500 donors per year. We had information tables at University Hospitals. Due to COVID, we have struggled a bit. Our numbers are low. Last year recruited approximately 500 donors. We are below our mark; we are actively seeking organ donors," says Linda Kimble, Executive Director of Cleveland's MOTTEP.

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

Burten Bell Carr Community Development Corporation Aid Community Member Following Roof Issues with Contractor

Community Member Roof & GuttersCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - A City of Cleveland Ward 4 community member received assistance from Burten Bell Carr Community Development Corporation. The resident, who will remain nameless, applied for housing assistance with her roof through the CDC. A local roofing company won the bid. The company hired is supposed to replace the roof and rotted wood.

Read full story
Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights Landscaper Helps Disabled Woman in Garfield Heights Maintain Her Yard

Gil of Greenzone LandscapingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, a Garfield Heights resident asked for help on Facebook. The 50-year-old woman is legally disabled. She lives in a one-family home that she rents. According to the lease agreement, the renter maintains the snow and grass. Should the homeowner or occupant of the home violate the city's ordinance, they can receive a $250.00 fine. Garfield Heights service department warns residents and business owners of potential penalties. Garfield Heights website reads, "If your grass grows 6 inches or higher, it will constitute a nuisance, and a citation will be issued. Grass not cut within 48-hours of the citation will be taken care of by the city, and the property owner will receive a bill."

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Illuminating Company Unkempt Property Frustrates Cleveland Ward One Residents

Cleveland's B. Kyle Standing in Illuminating Company Vacant LotThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland Ward One community covers parts of the Miles and Lee Road community. The area is the home to the new John F. Kennedy High School and the Frederick Douglas Recreation Center. Condemned buildings and an old railroad track are direct across the street from the school and center. Across the path are a small community of residents, four residential streets, and limited resources. Parts of the area are dim and unkempt due to vacant homes, dumping, and empty fields.

Read full story
18 comments
Columbus, OH

$14 Million in Grants Awarded to K-12: Ohio Seeking to Accelerate Learning

Columbus, OH. - In conjunction with the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the Ohio Department of Education awarded $14 million in Literacy and Mathematics Tutoring Grants to Ohio universities and colleges. According to the press release, Ohio plans to create and inflate mathematics and literacy tutoring programs for K-12 students in one-on-one or small-group settings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy