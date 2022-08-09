Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH

Outdoor Pop-Up Shop Banner Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Bedford, OH. - An Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop is coming to Bedford, OH, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Pop-Up Shop is a new way to connect with consumers. A Pop-Up Shop consists of various business owners coming together in one location to market their products. According to Shopify.com, Pop-Up Shops lets digitally native retailers meet and get to know their customers. The Pop-Up Shops allow a face-to-face interaction shopping experience. Merchants get to know their consumers and meet potential customers, and customers get introduced to business owners behind the business.

The organizer, Barbara Bibb, says, "not only is this event a venture for small business owners, but this is also an opportunity for young people to get a free backpack with school supplies. Bibb stated this will be a fun day with some amazing vendors and products."

Some of the vendors include Phatabulu Jewels, Smart Cookie Skincare, Ninalem Arts, Healthy Fruit & Snack Bars, Vernic Custom T-Shirts, The Dessert, TA9SHEABUTTER, On a Roll Catering, Bobbie's Handmade Ice Cream, The Lemonade Girls, Delicate Flower Skincare, Silver Fox Papazzi, The Ohio Family Services and more. Brown on Cleveland will provide music.

"The Outdoor Summer Pop-Up is for everyone. This event is a city-wide event. We will have school supplies until we run out. We encourage families to get there early. I am looking for as many as possible to come out Saturday and support our small businesses. We will also have community agencies that serve Ohio families. Not only will there be music, food, and fun, attendees will be able to gather some community resources for the entire family," stated Bibb.

The Outdoor Summer Pop-Up is Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Community of Faith Church parking lot from 12 pm to 5 pm. 860 Northfield Rd. Bedford, OH, is the location.