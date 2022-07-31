Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican Donors

Contractor Removing Carpet Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Cleveland OH. - Greater Mount Calvary of GOD and Christ of Cleveland, OH, received new carpet compliments from several members of the Republican Party. The old carpet was worn and stained with odor. The Black Cleveland eastside church was visited multiple times by members of the Republican party for special events. Frequent guest Donna-Walker Brown of the Inner City Republican Movement expressed concern to fellow republicans who decided to help the church.

"We are all this together. Our Republican brothers and sisters will help community members and institutions, and we are not looking for anything in return. Many events are held here at Greater Mount Calvary Church, so it is only fitting to help an institution in need," stated Walker-Brown.

Donna Walker Brown Courtesy of Donna-Walker Brown

The Inner-City Republican Party holds an Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive and Dinner at the church. "We feed and clothe hundreds of people in one of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods. I hear many people talking about what they will do but do not fulfill the mission of helping those struggling. We help, we feed, and we support all community members. This church has been an educational meeting place for the community. The community deserves to come into a pleasant, pleasing, safe, and comfortable meeting space. The church needed a new carpet, and collectively, we made it happen, says" Walker-Brown.

Notable Republicans and Democrats have frequently visited this church: a former aide to President Donald J. Trump, Max Miller, former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Lee Weingart, Cuyahoga County Judge Wanda Jones, Bernie Moreno, Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell, Congresswoman Shontel Brown, and many others.

Lee Weingart Courtesy of Lee Weingart

"We will continue to do our part. We are all supposed to share by helping our community members and partners. Mr. Lee Weingart is responsible for the Harvard Community Center in the Lee/Harvard Community getting a new roof. He led the charge. We will do what we need for our community members," Walker-Brown repeated.

New Carpet Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Located in Cleveland Ward Two, 10109 Nelson Ave, Cleveland, OH 44105 is where Greater Mount Calvary Church is situated. The church has approximately 200 members. The Pastor is Cecil Gamble.