Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street Sign

Pkwy Sign Pete Harwell Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield heights City Officials dedicated a parkway named signage to business owner and local barber Pete Harwell. Mr. Harwell is an active community leader. Harvell moved to Cleveland, OHIO, from Mason, Tennessee, in 1958. He served two and half years in the United States Army. He opened Harvell's Barbershop in the Garfield Heights Ward One community.

In front of a large crowd, former Councilman of Garfield Heights, Ward One, Michael Dudley, orchestrated the ceremony and resolution in front of a large group. "Mr. Harwell is a friend to many people in this community. He's a mentor and a teacher. Many of us here today thank Mr. Harwell for haircuts and guidance. For 35 years, he has cut hair. Also, Mr. Harwell was the avenue for safety. He uses his business as a haven for young people in our community. They can always come into the barbershop to be safe if they have a problem. Pete does not care for politics, but if your conversation is about kids, Pete has an open ear to listen. He always wanted the best for our young people and the community. So, today, we honor you," said Dudley.

Mayor Burkes and Former Councilman Mike Dudley Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Concerned citizens, family, and friends gathered on E. 131st street and Rexwood Ave to watch the Pete Harwell Pkwy street signage unveiled. Dr. Karla Harwell, Harwell's daughter, spoke on behalf of the family. "My father is a deserving man. We are his legacy. We are happy to see so many people here honor our father. We thank you," stated Dr. Harwell.

Pete Harwell and Dr. Karla Harwell Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

This honor is historic for the Garfield Heights community. Mr. Harwell is the first African American in Garfield Heights to receive a parkway name signage. Mayor Matthew Burkes of Garfield addressed the gathering. "I am pleased to have supported this gesture. Earlier, I wanted to issue a resolution, but Dudley had already done that. We collectively supported this historical movement for Mr. Harwell for his dedication to the Garfield Community," explained Mayor Burkes.

Pete Harwell's Parkway runs from E 131st Street and Rexwood to E. 131st Street and Christine Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH.