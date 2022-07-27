Women Commission for Education and Training Receives Recognition from United States Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown

Congresswoman Shontel M Brown Courtesy of Congresswoman Shontel M Brown

Cuyahoga, OH. - The Women Commission for Education and Training (501(c)3) and the sister organization, the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, recently received recognition from the United States Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown of the 11th Congressional District.

As a surprise to the organization's Board Members, Congresswoman Brown's office staff called the organizations to inform them that Congresswoman Brown had written an official letter of Special Congressional Recognition in honor of their community work.

The letter read, "On behalf of all who reside in the Eleventh Congressional District of Ohio, I want to congratulate the Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County. These organizations provide the support and resources needed to empower women through educational seminars/conferences and on-hand training connecting them with viable and adequate resources. The Black Women Commission supports women of color by offering them opportunities for growth and success. Both organizations provide opportunities for women of color to break barriers and reach their full potential by becoming productive civic community members, professionals, leaders, wives, and mothers, " wrote Congresswoman Brown.

Letter of Special Recognition Courtesy of WCET and BWCCC

"As a member of the Black Women's Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC), being accepted as part of an organization making a difference in the lives of those in the community and women of color is an honor. For the organization to receive special congressional recognition from the esteemed Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown is an excellent testament to the continued hard work of the organization and is very much appreciated. It adds to the source of pride one feels being a member of BWCCC," stated BWCCC Board Member Kimberly Hurd.

WCET's Board Member Deonna Moore-Taylor said, "I am grateful and appreciative of Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown sending a letter of recognition. It feels good to know that we have the attention of our local and national leaders and their willingness to support a worthy cause. It's even more appreciated when our black women leaders support our efforts."

WCET and BWCCC spear-headed the First Annual Celebrity Carwash and Waterfall Fashion Show in support of a 5-year-old heart transplant recipient on July 24, 2022. More than 40 community leaders joined the event to raise money for the family and raise awareness about the importance of organ donations and recipients. 100% of the proceeds benefited the family.

"WCET is honored and humbled to be blessed to receive our proclamation to help strengthen our journey's commitment to be a beacon of light throughout our communities," added Elder Board Member Lady Gilmore

"Our organizations will continue to do the work. When women come together with the collective mind to do something for the betterment of our communities, we become empowered to help others who have run into barriers and obstacles. We help them break down barriers to get a breakthrough," said Moore-Taylor.

To get more information about WCET and BWCCC, please visit theBlackwomencommission.com.