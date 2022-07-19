Heart Transplant Recipient, Bring Community Leaders Together for Celebrity Carwash and Fashion Show

Five-year-old Mireya Courtesy of Robinson Family

Cuyahoga County, OH. - Social Media posts about five-year-old Clevelander Mireya pulled the heartstrings of the Women Commission for Education and Training (WCET) and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC). Several months ago, Mireya had a heart transplant. Had it not been for organ donations, the 5-year-old girl probably would not be alive today. Linda Kimble of MOTTEP (Minority Organ and Tissue Transplant Educational Program) says, "organ donations are about saving lives. This issue is one of the most silent yet important matters to discuss. We must educate our community about the importance of organ donation and becoming an organ donor. Unfortunately, there are many myths and wrong information throughout our communities", said Kimble.

Kimble says it's a tough conversation. "We must have tough conversations that are not comfortable to improve daily life situations and eloquently deal with circumstances that may be conflictual," says members of WCET. WCET is a 501(c) 3 organization in Ohio. WCET will empower women through education seminars/conferences, on-hand training, and viable-effective-proven resources. WCET will collectively promote self-sufficiency, wealth, and sustainability while developing the whole person to her full potential.

To help, the Women Commission for Education and Training and The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County present the First Annual Celebrity Carwash 10,000 and Waterfall Fashion Show Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Castle High school 5130 Warrensville Center Road, Maple Heights, OH 44137 from 9 am to 6 pm.

More than 35 community leaders (Elected officials, business owners, and CEOs) will join forces to raise awareness about organ donors and recipients. "This event is about taking care of our community by raising awareness about the importance of organ donation. We have the support of Linda Kimble, the CEO of MOTTEP. Education and understanding are vital to our survival. WCET believes in educating community members about the importance of both issues," says Mikki Smith. Smith is a Board Member with WCET. "Castle High School is pleased to support this initiative. Education Matters. Our children are our future, and collectively we must do whatever we can to promote their well-being," added Valerie Walker, Marketing Specialist.

"Children have a way of bringing adults together for a common cause. In this case, it's about saving lives. It's about awareness. It's about being focused on what is essential. Saturday the 23rd is just that - helping others and taking ourselves out of the equation. Everyone has a part to play," said Lady Gilmore.

Khesha King, the Human Resources Director of Suburban Rehabilitation Center, says, "when our children and seniors are impacted, we will respond to the cause. As we reintroduce our organization to the community, we want our neighbors to know they can count on us for support."

Castle High School, 5130 Warrensville Center Road, Maple Heights, OHIO, is hosting the Celebrity Carwash and Waterfall Fashion Show. The event is from 9 am to 6 pm. There will also be a marketplace, music, food, community resources for the entire family, and vendors.

Other supporters include: The Grillfather Restaurant, MOTTEP, Diane Linston and Styles of the Imagination, Lady Gilmore, and The Brown Report Newspaper

100% of the proceeds from the carwash will benefit organ recipients.