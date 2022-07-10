The Martinez Family Brings New Mexican Restaurant to Valley View

Luis Martinez Paradise Ranch Restaurant The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Valley View, OH. - The Village of Valley View is a small town in Cuyahoga County. The Village is a suburb that sits on the outskirts of the city of Cleveland. The population is a little over 2,000. According to the 2010 census, the racial makeup of the Village was 96.9% caucasian, 0.2% African American, 0.9% Asian, 0.1% Pacific Islander, and 0.4% other.

Regardless of the demographics, Luis Martinez and family invested in the new Paradise Ranch Mexican and Latin Cuisine Restaurant. Paradise Ranch joins Don Ramos, Cilantro Taqueria, Senor Tequilla Mexican Grill, and Cantina for individuals looking for something other than traditional American food.

"I love cooking. I am not the chef, but I can work in the kitchen if I have to. I am a bartender. I enjoy creating cocktails and serving drinks. We have been open for about five months and are creating a top-scale atmosphere for professionals. We offer live entertainment and karaoke, and, eventually, we will provide private affairs. Right now, we are getting started. The Paradise Ranch Mexican and Latin Cuisine Restaurant is a family-operated business, and we want people to experience the ambiance and delicious meals," said Martinez.

The Burrito Dish The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

The Paradise Ranch has a full menu. Although the restaurant's main delights are Mexican and Latin dishes, customers can experience American and Mexican tacos, burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, seafood chimichangas, steak and shrimp, and so much more.

Like Warrenville Heights, Don Ramos, the Cilantro Taqueria in Cleveland Heights, Senor Tequilla Mexican Grill on Shaker Square in Cleveland, and the Paradise Ranch Restaurant are other options for consumers.

The Paradise Ranch is at 7503 Granger Road, Valley View, Ohio 44125. Customers can dine in or take out Monday - Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.