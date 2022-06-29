The Village of Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore Signed Into Law an Ordinance that Prohibits Fireworks

Mayor Gigi Traore Newburgh Heights OH Courtesy of the Village of Newburgh Heights

Newburgh Heights, OH. - As the nation will be acknowledging the 4th of July holiday with fireworks, in a recent press release, the Village of Newburgh Heights is alerting Village residents that fireworks are not allowed during this 4th of July holiday season. For some, it will be hard to imagine the 4th of July without fireworks.

The press release says, despite the state legislature’s passage of House Bill 172, legalizing the use of consumer-grade fireworks. Mayor Gigi Traore signed into law an ordinance passed by the Village Council on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, prohibiting the operation of fireworks by residents and visitors.

According to history.com, the 4th of July is another name for Independence Day. The pattern of igniting small explosions of all colors and shapes, mainly red, white, and blue, goes back to 1776 and the Revolutionary War: Americans secured their independence from Great Britain.

As recorded, “Local Ordinance No. 2022-18 enacts regulations regarding the use of fireworks within the local municipality - banning the use of consumer-grade fireworks. Violators are subject to a first-degree misdemeanor for discharging, igniting, and using, but it does not include simple possession. However, it is permissible for residents to operate small novelty or trick devices such as noise makers, sparklers, and poppers,” stated the city’s press release.

“The Village of Newburgh believes it’s in the best interest of our residents’ safety and maintenance of our community; therefore, we have opted out of the state law,” commented Mayor Traore.

The Village of Newburgh Heights is a small Cuyahoga County, OH suburb with a population of fewer than 2,000 residents as per the United States 2020 census.