Burten Bell Carr Community Development Corporation Aid Community Member Following Roof Issues with Contractor

Community Member Roof & Gutters Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Cleveland, OH. - A City of Cleveland Ward 4 community member received assistance from Burten Bell Carr Community Development Corporation. The resident, who will remain nameless, applied for housing assistance with her roof through the CDC. A local roofing company won the bid. The company hired is supposed to replace the roof and rotted wood.

According to the resident, the company damaged her fence. The community member also stated that the roofer had not replaced the rotten wood, nor did it appear as if they used new shingles. The resident also expressed concerns about the roofer damaging the gutters. "I don't know what is wrong with the roof. It appears to be slanted. The shingles look used. My gutters are damaged, and the arm of my driveway fence is inoperable," says the community member. Brown on Cleveland asked the homeowner - who was responsible for the roof work? She gave us the name and paperwork of the company. "I completed an application through the local community development corporation, which my home will receive a new roof. From my understanding, this company won the bid to construct the work. They came to my house with a group of minors and three adults. They worked on my roof as scheduled but did not do a good job," scoffed the community member.

Following her concerns and taking a video - we asked if she had been in contact with the Burten, Bell, Carr Community Development Corporation. "I spoke with the Real-estate coordinator. He visited my home but did not have a concrete plan of what would happen next. The company wanted me to sign off on the form about customer satisfaction. I did not comply. I rated the company's work one and a two - with one being the least satisfied. My mother drove by my house and expressed the same sentiments as myself. She contacted you for assistance," said the community member.

Brown on Cleveland contacted the Community Relations Director for Burten, Bell, and Carr. The Community Relations Director did not respond; however, Joy Johnson, the Chief Executive Director (CEO), returned our call after we left a second message. Johnson expressed her appreciation of the media's intervention. "First of all, I want you to know that we appreciate the media for bringing this issue to our attention. I had my staff watch your video about the house twice. It was objective," commented Johnson. We asked Johnson if she was aware of the resident's concern. She stated that she had seen the post on Facebook. "After I saw the social media video, I began asking questions of my staff. Burten, Bell, and Carr Community Development Corporation is an organization that takes pride in helping our community members. I will personally call the community member to get an update on what is happening with her home. We will withhold the payment if a contractor has not completed a job with customer satisfaction," said Johnson.

Burten Bell Carr Letter Head Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Before our call for action, Burten, Bell, and Carr solicited three bids for the gutter job. The organization appeared not to have known anything about the alleged damaged fence and the conditions of the roof. The homeowner informed us that the Real-estate Director of Burten Bell Carr visited her early this week following our conversation with Johnson. "I spoke with Ms. Johnson regarding the work done on my home. She promised that Burten Bell Carr would continue to assist me with my home. Ms. Johnson followed through on her promise. Earlier in the week, she sent her real estate director and the coordinator to my home. The staff of Burten Bell Carr reassured me that the roofer would complete it appropriately. The men completed a walk-through and showed me why the roof appeared slanted and why the roofer used an overlay of shingles. Also, the fence was taken off the hinge by the roofer. I am relieved they did not damage the fence," said the community member.

Home with new gutters - The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

"The work needed on the resident's home is getting done. Immediately, we replaced the damaged gutters. At Burten, Bell, and Carr, we strongly believe in quality services and community customer service. We enjoy what we do. Again, we take pride in aiding our community members," stated Johnson.

Ward 4 resident home repair; (photo) The Brown Report Newspaper

"A Cleveland inspector will come to my home on Tuesday to assess the roof. I am pleased with Burton, Bell, and Carr. I liked the way they handled my concerns. I hope that they will monitor the work of contractors. There are lots of good contractors, and those are the contractors that we need in our community," stated the Ward 4 resident.

According to the organization's website, Burten, Bell, Carr Development, Inc.(BBC) is a non-profit community development corporation named for three civic leaders who profoundly impacted our community: Lonnie Burten, James Bell, and Charles V. Carr. Burten, Bell, and Carr Development, Inc. has been empowering residents and revitalizing blighted and underserved communities in Cleveland's Central and Kinsman neighborhoods since 1990. BBC has extended its service area to include the Buckeye-Shaker Square and Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhoods.