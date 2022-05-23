Opinion: Cleveland Legislatures Should Propose a Commission for Women and Girls

Women Black and White City of Cleveland Design The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Disclaimer: This article is opinion-based by Brown on Cleveland. Cleveland, OH city council recently proposed a piece of legislation to create a commission for black women and girls. This is an OP-ED suggesting that legislatures consider leaving race out of the equation and focus on all women's and girls' issues. This article does not express the opinions of NewsBreak or its affiliates.

Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is a racially diverse town. Currently, the city is led by a Mayor and a racially diverse council. There are five women and twelve men.

According to the 2020 census, there are approximately 383, 331 residents in the City of Cleveland. Furthermore, in the 2019 census estimate, Cleveland's ethnic and racial composition was 40% white (33.8% non-Hispanic white), 48.8% African American (non-Hispanic), 0.5% Native American, 2.6% Asian, and 4.4% from two or more races. It also reports that 52% of the population is women.

During his first State of the City Address, Mayor Justin Bibb stated that he would employ a Commission for Black Women and Girls advisory group to deal with this population's issues. Immediately afterward, Councilwoman Stephanie Howse, a former House Representative of Ohio, took the initiative to sponsor and introduce legislation supporting Bibb's plan. Howse, in an interview, tells TV 19news that the focus is on black women and girls in Cleveland. Black Women and girls are the backbones of this community. Having an opportunity from the Council and the Mayor coming together not just talking about it but being about it intentionally and unapologetically, that's exciting for me," said Howse. Councilwoman Deborah Gray jumped on board as a co-sponsor.

A January 2020 report by Bloomberg.com noted inequities experienced by black women compared to white men. The article talks about finances, opportunities, and education. According to this report, the Mid-West is not a good place where black women can thrive. Brentin Mock, the author, reports that the stark inequities between white men and black women are felt everywhere in the U.S., and no region feels that worse than the Midwest, where the metros with the most prominent black women populations consistently show up as among the worst for those women. Pittsburgh and Cleveland duke it out at the bottom of the rankings for health, educational, and overall outcomes. The only exception is the ranking for economic effects, for which Cleveland is edged out by Milwaukee, with Pittsburgh rounding out the gutter as third worst," Mock wrote.

Howse's merit that supporting the plight of the black woman is essential to the region's growth. Cleveland has had its time to improve the conditions of women and the inequities of these demographics. Looking at the data from Bloomberg, the research argues that black women are unsuccessful in this region compared to others.

Are the results of Bloomberg attributed to individuals in the decision-making position?

Prior to the current Mayor, the City of Cleveland was led by a man for the last 16 plus years. Before him, the city had its first woman mayor, who served for 4 years. Before her, another man served as Mayor for 12 years. The leadership set the tone for the state of equitable services and distribution.

Historically, the women's rights movement, also called the women's liberation movement, was a diverse entity that sought equal rights and opportunities and greater personal freedom for all women.

Rather than creating strain amongst residents and stakeholders, it would be significant to uplift and support all women. Cleveland Legislatures should propose a Women Commission.

It will be interesting to watch the decision made by the new administration and the Cleveland City Council and how they will set the example to begin a new era of helping elevate women.

The question is, will Cleveland Legislatures act with due diligence?

Cleveland Legislatures must move with caution.

This article is the opinion of Brown on Cleveland. Kimberly F. Brown is the managing partner for Doveside Promotions LLC. Brown is a social justice activist, an occasional guest on National FOX NEWS, Cleveland's local News, and a former radio personality and talk show host.

Readers can email Brown on Cleveland at thebrownreport@outlook.com.