Cleveland Family Caught in Gunfire; Parts of the Home Damaged, No One Injured

Damaged Door Courtesy of Homeowner

Cleveland, OH. - A Cleveland east-side family informed Brown on Cleveland that they woke up last evening when a gun fired ripped through their home. The family stated that it was approximately 1:57 in the morning when they heard the shattering noise of broken windows and bullets shaking their house.

Due to safety concerns, the homeowner wants to remain anonymous. "The thing that plights our neighborhood.... having the wrong people on your street. Them returning fire from someone shooting at them caused my family to be in the crossfire," scoffed the homeowner. According to the homeowner, his family retired for the night. As they slept, they were startled by the incident. No one was hurt. "The one bullet that came thru the door could've hit me had I not been on the couch. My wife does not want to talk about the incident. This is why we want to remain anonymous," said the father.

Damaged Home with Bullet Courtesy of the Homeowner

In a January 02, 2022, article written by Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Ferris pointed out that gun violence in Cleveland is rising. "Shootings, including gunfire in which injuries did not occur, rose slightly in 2021 in Cleveland compared to the particularly violent 2020. Police reported a 4 percent increase in shootings through Dec. 21, 2021, compared to the same time frame in 2020, from 1,429 shootings to 1,508," reported Ferrise.

"This situation is just mind-blowing. Unfortunately, no matter where you go, it's happening everywhere. I will have to make a more concentrated effort to be community involved. I will be getting all community leaders involved; this has to stop all over," stated the homeowner.

Although the bullets damaged parts of the home, the homeowner reported that family members were not injured.