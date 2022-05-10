Former Mayor Eric J. Brewer Will Challenge Congresswoman Shontel Brown; Both Talk Forum, Issues, and Competitive Edge

Candidates Eric J Brewer and Shontel Brown Courtesy of Eric J. Brewer and Shontel Brown

Cuyahoga County, OH. - Former Mayor of East Cleveland, Eric J. Brewer, is set to challenge Congresswoman Shontel Brown for the 11th Congressional seat. With less than six months to campaign, both candidates are strategizing on how to win the election. Concerned Citizens are asking, "will there be public forums?" Brewer says, "this campaign is about issues affecting our district. I am open to having public discussions with Brown. Forums let voters gauge the intellects and preparedness of candidates in real-time. They allow voters to interact with candidates, intellectually, with their questions." Brown's camp sent a message stating that Brown wouldn't be opposed to a community-wide forum. It's a matter of schedule aligning and timing. "Forums are a great platform and opportunity to exchange ideas," says Congresswoman Brown.

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County is in the planning stage of developing an 11th Congressional District-Wide Community Forum. The time, date, and venue are coming soon.

With five months to campaign and reach voters, it is imperative to understand each candidate's top five concerns of the 11th Congressional District and their competitive edge.

As per Darryle Torbert, Campaign Manager, "Congresswoman Brown believes the most significant issue facing the 11th Congressional District today is economic opportunity. In her first 100 days in Congress, she proudly co-sponsored the Raise the Wage Act to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 by 2025. The bill will increase the federal minimum wage for regular employees, tipped employees, and newly hired employees who are less than 20 years old. In addition, she supported the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law brings good-paying union jobs to Northeast Ohio. The law will also provide Ohio with $9 billion to repair roads, $1.2 billion to modernize public transit, $1.4 billion to deliver clean water to families, and $100 million to expand access to high-speed internet. She knows quality job opportunities for American workers also foster a living wage through legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. If re-elected, she will continue to support the passage of legislation that supports creating and enforcing a living wage."

Candidate Shontel Brown The Brown Report Newspaper

Torbert added that Brown is also concerned about creating jobs in the community, expanding opportunities to end poverty, working for a bold recovery to end poverty, quality education and working towards a spirited comeback from Covid 19.

Former Mayor Eric Brewer wrote that he is concerned about the rising cost of food, fuel, rent, and utilities with the incompetently corrupt and un-American Biden-Harris administration. Per Former Mayor Brewer's. "I am concerned about the Biden-Harris administration's insanely un-American acts of aggression towards Russia on behalf of Nazi-loving Ukrainian nationalist politicians. The Biden-Harris administration's national security threatens the allowance of millions of illegal aliens in our nation and communities. The unconstitutional taking of homes through 3rd party tax lien sales criminalized housing ordinances, flawed nuisance abatement laws, and the color of law conspiracies to violate the constitutional rights of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and judges," stated Brewer.

Candidate Eric J Brewer Courtesy of Eric J Brewer

Brewer commented, "Congress has not enacted a single law that gives police the authority to connect an automatic license plate reader to the FBI's NCIC criminal records history database. Knowing the 4th Amendment's restrictions on unreasonable government searches would have caused my opponent (Brown served on County Council) to vote no and fight against the automatic license plate readers. Not knowing the 4th Amendment's restrictions is why the majority of the county council voted "yes" under "the color of law" to violate the constitutional rights of Americans. The tragedy of our democracy is that elected officials swear to uphold the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of Ohio, and federal, state, and local laws they're never read," says Brewer.

Let's Talk Competitive Edge.

"My competitive edge is the depth of my life experiences and the knowledge I have acquired from them in contrast to my opponent's. If residents of the 11th Congressional District think about who Eric Jonathan Brewer has been to this community since I returned home from the U.S. Air Force in 1978, they know I am the best candidate," stated Former Mayor Brewer.

Brewer continued, "I know more about our constitutions, laws, and regulations than my opponent. I have more hands-on upper-management government experience, historical insights, knowledge, and a record of genuine service to my nation and community than my opponent. I have a demonstrated history of exposing and seeking the criminal prosecution of the corrupt that is not anywhere a part of my opponent's resume. I am known, unwaveringly, for standing with those whose constitutional rights have been abused instead of the abusers of their constitutional rights. Unlike my opponent, our rights as Americans are so embedded in me that I would never make a mistake as she did with the automatic license plate readers. I am committed to informing Americans of constitutional abuses," said Brewer.

Torbert says, "Congresswoman Brown is seeking re-election for Congress to build upon the historic work she has accomplished in her first term. As the only candidate running in the race with legislative experience during the pandemic, she continued to deliver for the people of OH-11 and build bridges in Washington once she was elected.

She has proudly served the people of Northeast Ohio since 2012, building a reputation as a collaborative leader, partner, and advocate for all. In November 2021, the voters overwhelmingly elected her to represent Ohio's 11th Congressional District. Moreover, she is seeking re-election to continue the legacy of those who represented the district before her as a unifying leader who puts people first - not politics," said Torbert.

As the 11th Congressional Race intensifies, Brown on Cleveland will continue discussing campaign funding, candidates' credentials, ability to engage District 11 constituents, and leadership abilities.

The general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.