Dorchester Village in Richmond Heights is an Issue: City Officials Welcome Residents to Attend Council Meeting

Dorchester Village Marquee Courtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Richmond Heights, OH - Richmond Heights is a suburb in Cuyahoga County. According to data-USA, the city has approximately 10,292 residents. The town used to be the home of the Richmond Mall shopping center. Due to economic strife, the mall is nonexistent. Other amenities within Richmond Heights include the Greenwood Farm, Cuyahoga County Airport, Richmond Place Assisted Living Facility, and the under-construction New Belle Oaks Shopping Center and Luxury Apartment Complex.

The City of Richmond Heights website promotes a warm, vibrant community, a community that describes neighborhoods that are well maintained. "Inside Richmond Heights, you will discover well-kept lawns, paved sidewalks, and tree-lined streets. According to Dorchester Village Apartments sales data, the city's residential neighborhoods are perfect." However, Richmond Heights has several Apartment Communities that sit off of Chardon and Brush Ave. One, in particular, is the Dorchester Village.

Recently, several apartment complex residents complained about the maintenance and upkeep of this apartment complex. The residents would only speak to Brownon Cleveland as long as we did not use their names. They expressed fear of retaliation from the property manager. "We cannot afford to be evicted. The apartment buildings are old and dark. At times, the elevators do not work. The parking lots are dangerous, filled with enormous potholes, damaged cars, and gang graffiti. It's like New Jack City after-dark," stated a resident who wished to remain anonymous. "Several of us have called the maintenance department and complained to the office, but nothing gets done. We have also tried to contact the city, but no one is responding," another resident added.

Pothole Dorchester Village The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Brown on Cleveland contacted the property manager, Diane of Dorchester Village. We asked Diane about the gang graffiti and activity on the property. Diane replied. "We are working with the Richmond Heights Police. They are fully aware of the situation," said Diane. Immediately following, we attempted to discuss property maintenance issues and the parking lot. Diane stated, "if the residents have a problem, they should call me and not you." We asked her if she had driven through the complex, and she said yes and hung up.

Notwithstanding cooperation from the property manager, we reached out to Richmond Heights Ward One Councilwoman Erron Bell. We informed her that we had received numerous complaints about the Dorchester Village Apartments. We asked if she was aware of the blighted conditions of this apartment complex? What is she doing, or what has she done to aid the residents in this complex deal with gang activity, dark halls - inoperable elevators and massive potholes, and drug activity? Is the city inspector aware of this matter? Are city officials responsive to the residents? Lastly, whose responsible for securing a check and balance on private owners who engage in property management and ownership?

Councilwoman Erron Bell Richmond Heights Courtesy of Erron Bell

Councilwoman Bell responded via email. "Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of the residents’ concerns at our multi-family units. The mayor and council are working diligently with the building commissioner and the police and fire chiefs to improve the environment at the apartments. In addition, residents are always welcome to attend committee and council meetings. They can find the information on the times and dates of the meetings on the City of Richmond Heights website," wrote Bell.

Dorchester Village Apartments sits off Brush Ave in the City of Richmond Heights. The Multi-Family complex is under private ownership. According to apartment finder.com, "at Dorchester Village, residents can enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds and courtyards. Residents can work out in the newly renovated fitness center or relax by the sparkling swimming pool. Dorchester Village offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with seven floorplans."