Cleveland, OH

The City of Cleveland Failed to Pick Up Trash in Parts of Cleveland Ward One; Lotus Drive and Judson Ave.

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Jk0e_0eRmzNKy00
Trash Can on Lotus Drive ResidentCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Cleveland, OH. - Homeowners are furious in Cleveland, WARD ONE. "First, we have to deal with the snow not being shoveled. We have to tolerate the excessive traffic on the corner of E. 162nd Street and Lotus, and now we have to deal with our trash not being picked up. What is going on?" argued Bianca Ellis, a Lotus Drive resident.

After getting several complaints from residents, Brown on Cleveland toured Lotus Drive and Judson between Lee Road and Miles Road. It was noticeable that Waste Management collected trash and recycled bins on one side of the street and failed to pick up debris on the other side. Ms. A. Williams of Judson Ave stated, "when I got home a few minutes ago, I went to get my garbage can, and I noticed that the city had not pulled the garbage. Normally the garbage people come early in the morning before I leave for work. The city did not pick up our trash today - I think this is the first time this has happened." We asked Ms. Williams if this was a concern for her and her family. Williams replied, "maybe they are running late. I don't know. I hope not picking up the trash as scheduled will not become a problem. It is getting rather late. It's almost 6 pm." Ms. Williams proceeded to remove her cans from her front yard to the back of her home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgEmm_0eRmzNKy00
Empty Trash Bins Lotus DriveCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Cleveland, WARD ONE trash pick-up is Monday. It's been this way for the past 16 years. Not collecting trash on time is a safety issue and an environmental hazard. According to World Bank Environmental Expert John Morton, "A disorderly space with garbage gives the impression that people are not taking care of that place. Therefore, if a neighborhood tolerates disorder, whether throwing trash on the ground or dirty streets, it could produce an environment more conducive to crime. For criminals, this type of disorder suggests that crimes will not be reported or controlled, in other words, that no one is in charge. "It is a symptom and part of the cause; the neighborhood seems more defenseless," says Morton.

Mayor Justin Bibb of Cleveland recently announced his crime and safety pledge to Clevelanders. Bibb is seeking to decrease neighborhood blight as well as reduce crime. Clean neighborhoods are a direct correlation to crime reduction. "Waste management plays a key role in garbage collection, street cleaning, optimization of dumpsters, and programs that encourage garbage reduction," stated Morton.

According to city ordinances, the City of Cleveland enforces waste collection rules and regulations that address waste collection and disposal and littering. Failure to follow set guidelines may result in fines ranging from $100 to $500 for excessive set-outs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48L7hd_0eRmzNKy00
City of Cleveland Trash CanCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Brown on Cleveland reached out to the mayor's action hotline to discuss why Waste Management failed to pick up trash in parts of Cleveland WARD ONE. We sent an email to Sara Johnson, the Director of Communication. We asked:

  • Please tell us what is the delay in trash pick up?
  • Why was one side of the street collected and bot both sides?
  • When can Lotus Drive and Judson residents expect Waste Management to continue with services?

We have not received a response in time for this article.

Cleveland residents can call the Division of Waste Collection on weekdays at (216) 664-3711 for assistance and file a complaint between 8m - 5 pm.

