Former Ohio Senator Shirley A. Smith Declares Candidacy for County Executive.

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAksm_0dlyMcjB00
Former Senator Shirley SmithCourtesy of Shirley A. Smith

Cuyahoga County, OH. - It's the race for Cuyahoga County Executive. Thus far, we have four people vetting for this position; Chris Ronayne, Lee Weingart, Bradley Sellers, and the newcomer, former Ohio Senator Shirley Smith. Smith informally announced her candidacy on January 13, 2022. Smith is the second woman to join the race; however, she is the only woman. Initially, Mayor Annette Blackwell was preparing for the challenge, but she dropped out. There are speculations that Blackwell left the race due to pressure from the democratic party. However, Blackwell or the democratic party has not substantiated those rumors.

Currently, there are three democrats and one republican vying for the seat due to Armond Budish's reluctance to run again. Many people ask, will Senator Shirley Smith cave to pressure from outside pressures caused by political pundits? Will there be a woman in this race seeking the highest position in the Cuyahoga County government? Smith says, "The only pressure that would force me to cave under pressure is the dirt that lands on my casket after I am in it. I am in this race to win. I don't have a half-million dollars like Chris, but I have the business, professional and political experience which is needed to lead the county".

Shirley A. Smith is a politician and businesswoman. She served as a member of the Ohio Senate from 2007 to 2014. Before this, Smith was an Ohio House of Representatives member from 1999 to 2006. According to the Ohio Statehouse museum, "Smith is a strong advocate for the poor, minority, and disenfranchised across the state of Ohio; Sen. Smith has demonstrated her concern for the socially and economically disadvantaged through the bills she has endorsed and introduced as a legislator. As a member of the Ohio Senate, she focused on healthcare disparity that affects poor minority communities of all races and socio-economic statuses while simultaneously addressing the need to provide affordable health care for all Ohioans". Having served on the Senate Finance Committee, Smith worked on the revival of jobs for Ohio's workers. http://www.ohiostatehouse.org/museum/ladies-gallery/shirley-a-smith

The deadline for individuals seeking to run for County Executive is February 2, 2022.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ohio Senator Shirley A Smith# Brown on Cleveland Podcast# Brown on Cleveland NEWSBREAK# Cuyahoga County Executive Cand# The Brown Report Newspaper

Comments / 1

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland" features podcast host, licensed social worker, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown. Former talk show host with WOVU.95fm. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown experience is with investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
225 followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Cuyahoga County, OH

Former Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Candidate Stephanie Hall Ponders Run for County Executive

Cuyahoga County, OH. - The race for Cuyahoga County Executive is yet to heat up. The battleground for who will become the most powerful individual in the region is questionable. As several people are eyeing the seat, others have attempted to launch their candidacy off the ground. Thus far, Chris Ronayne, Lee Weigart, and Shirley Smith have declared their candidacy. Other candidates included Mayor Annette Blackwell of Maple Heights and Bradley Sellers, Mayor of Warrensville. Both Blackwell and Sellers departed from the County Executive race prematurely.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Mother of murdered 9-Year-Old Wants to Hold Parents and Elected Officials Accountable

Marshawnette Daniels and her daughter SaniyahCourtesy of Marshawnette Daniels. Cleveland, OH. - Marshawnette Daniels, the mother of Saniyah Nicholson, is tired of being quiet. Daniels wants to hold parents and elected officials accountable for the behavior of juveniles up to the age of 21. "These kids are out of control, and the parents must be responsible for their children. Judges should also be held accountable. They are making decisions to give third and fourth chances to be who have already proved to be a menace to society", says Daniels.

Read full story
85 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Mayor Brad Sellers Unpaid Taxes Causes Him to Drop Out of Race for Cuyahoga County Executive

Mayor Brad SellersCourtesy of Majic 105.7 Brad Sellers Campaign Announcement Photo. Cuyahoga County, OH. - The race for Cuyahoga County Executive has not started, and candidates are dropping out one by one.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Ohio Businessman Bernie Moreno to Keynote Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Cleveland, OH - Community members will come together to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and the civil rights movement. Dr. King was a Black Baptist Preacher and civil rights, activist. He became one of the most visible spokesmen and leaders in American history. King believed that nonviolence was vital. Dr. King stated, "hate begets hate; violence begets violence; toughness begets a greater toughness. We must meet the forces of hate with the power of love."

Read full story
10 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's Black Lives Matter Pavement Art Fades Away Without Causing Insurmountable Problems

Black Lives Matter Street Art June 2020 Cleveland WARD 6The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH - The death of George Floyd caused a national uproar throughout the country. Mr. Floyd was a black man killed by a white police officer. In Minneapolis, Minnesota, the incident occurred May 25, 2020, during an arrest after a store clerk suspected Floyd may have used a counterfeit $20 bill. This tragedy sparked national conversations regarding race relations, race-baiting, police, community relations, and justice reform. Organizations and businesses placed billboards and banners supporting Black Lives Matter throughout the country. As a result, many elected officials felt a need to do something of expression to say, Black Lives Matter.

Read full story
34 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Plain Dealer Newspapers Dumped in Cleveland WARD ONE Stirs Up Social Media and Residents

Cleveland Plain Dealer NewspapersThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland WARD ONE has approximately 25,000 residents. The Ward has many issues ranging from crime, dilapidated buildings, foreclosures, and broken infrastructures. The Ward frequently deals with unkempt vacant lots, sewage, abandoned houses, and littering. The eastside communities appear to have struggled with maintaining clean neighborhoods. Throughout WARD ONE, there are "No Dumping Signs." According to a resident, Kathy Williams, the signage goes unnoticed too often. "Some people do not care. They ignore signs. They litter because there are no consequences. Who is going to say anything or enforce no littering?"

Read full story
13 comments
Cleveland Heights, OH

Guardrail Issue in Cleveland Heights Leave Residents Concerned About Safety and Eyesore

Cleveland Heights Makeshift Guardrail Fairmount BlvdThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland Heights - OH. In November 2021, a driver led Cleveland Heights police on a high-speed chase following an alleged drug deal. An officer was said to have witnessed an illegal transaction on Lee Road between two individuals. As the officer began to investigate this matter, the vehicle took off, and the pursuit commenced. Cleveland.com journalist Jeff Piorkowski reported, "as the officer maneuvered to get a closer look, the blue sedan drove away, and the officer followed. The driver continued when the officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Hyde Park Avenue. The suspect car, unable to turn from South Taylor Road onto Fairmount Boulevard, crashed into a Fairmount Boulevard home. The vehicle went airborne and penetrated the home's interior at 3444 Fairmount Blvd." https://www.cleveland.com/community/2021/11/car-fleeing-police-crashes-into-fairmount-boulevard-home-cleveland-heights-police-blotter.html.

Read full story
3 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Newly Elected Maple Heights School Board Member, Tina Stafford-Marbury Resigns

Maple Heights School Board LOGOMaple Heights School Website. Maple Heights - OH. Tina Stafford-Marbury resigned abruptly after convincing voters in Maple Heights to elect her for the Maple Heights School Board. We obtained this letter by submitting a public records request. Stafford-Marbury sent the letter via email to the school board on January 6, 2022.

Read full story
Maple Heights, OH

New Comer, Timothy Tatum Sworn into Maple Heights City Council

Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum District 3Photo Courtesy of Councilwoman Dana Anderson. Maple Heights - OH. Timothy "Tim" Tatum's message resonated with voters." I love my city. I love my neighborhood. More so, I am willing to do whatever it takes to help the city move forward to better the collective whole. I am humbly asking you for your vote".

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Black Women Organizations Unite to Request 11 Eastside Expectations List for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb Social Analysis

Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb Campaign BannerThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. As we enter into a new era of Cleveland politics, the President of the Shaker Lee Block Club, the Women Commission for Education and Training, and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County have created a list of goals for Mayor Justin Bibb, City of Cleveland. Bibb was elected Mayor during the 2021 election. Bibb will be sworn into office Monday, January 3, 2022. During his campaign, Bibb touted, "Now is the time for bold, new, dynamic, visionary leadership and not the failed politics and policies of the past." As Bibb assisted with Urbanova, he should consider turning all eastside neighborhoods into "smart" communities. The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County echoed, "Smart communities will also use data and common sense reasonability to develop strategies that will enhance the quality of life for all residents, business owners, and stakeholders. When politicians and power brokers are transparent and open, they will invest in distressed neighborhoods without hidden agendas and fears. In return, constituents will become empowered, and they will become willing participants to aid in the transformation to improve their living conditions."

Read full story
39 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

Mayor Annette M. Blackwell Drops Out of Race for Cuyahoga County Executive

Mayor Annette M Blackwell, Maple HeightsCourtesy of Mayor Annette Blackwell. Cuyahoga County - OH. The race for the next Cuyahoga County Executive is underway. Last month we had three viable candidates, and today there are two, Democrat Chris Ronayne and Republican Lee Weingart.

Read full story
2 comments
Maple Heights, OH

Maple Heights Council President Ron Jackson Undecided Over In-Person Ceremony for Swear-in

Council President Ron Jackson, Maple HeightsThe Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. The City of Maple Heights will be swearing in one new councilperson on January 5, 2022. The other council members are incumbents who were able to retain their elected seats during the last election. As other cities are opting out of an in-person ceremonial, the City of Maple Heights continues to ponder. According to Councilwoman Dana D Anderson, the council is waiting for Jackson to make a decision. Anderson stated, "Jackson told me last evening that he is waiting to see what the Maple Heights School Board says. We are racing against time, this may be too short of a notice."

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Harvard Community Services Center Closed Center to Outside Groups

Harvard Community Service CenterHarvard Community Services Center Portfolio. Cleveland, Ohio. The Harvard Community Services Center is located at 18240 Harvard Avenue in the Cleveland WARD ONE community. The center is taking the necessary precautions to keep the staff and community safe. After monitoring the COVID surge within Cuyahoga County, Elaine Gohlstin, CEO, temporarily shut down the center to all outside groups.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb Plea: Get COVID Test

Cleveland, OH - Justin Bibb, Mayor-Elect for the City of Cleveland is requesting residents to get a COVID test. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting some alarming numbers about COVID-19. According to the Department of Health, Cuyahoga County is under pressure. The numbers are surging. With the holidays approaching, there will be many social functions. Last week, Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Chief Executive urged residents to be safe. "It's going to get worse. This is winter in Cleveland. Keep gatherings small, wear your mask, and get vaccinated" stated, Budish.

Read full story
7 comments
Cleveland, OH

Carjacking Seminars Offered to Local Communities

Cleveland, OH - Three local organizations are teaming up again to confront the issue of Carjacking and Sliding; Black Empowerment Makes a Difference, Conversation and Leadership, and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County.

Read full story
5 comments
Cuyahoga County, OH

The Black Women Commission Request Mayor-Elect Bibb to Review Policy for Secondary Street Signage

Cleveland OH - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County sent an email to the Team Bibb transition team on November 24, 2021, after reading an article on Cleveland.com regarding Tamir Rice. Rice was killed by a Cleveland Police Officer in November of 2014. Mayor-Elect Bibb is asking the Justice Department to revisit the case of Rice. According to the Justice Department website, on December 29, 2020, the Justice Department announced that the prosecutors reviewing the independent federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio, found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges against the Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.

Read full story
15 comments
Ohio State

Mayor Annette Blackwell Takes on Challenge: Third Black Woman to Run for Cuyahoga County Executive. Can She Win?

Cuyahoga County - Located in the northeastern part of the United States of the State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County has a population of appropriately 1,264,814 persons. This is according to the United States 2020 census. Cuyahoga County is comprised of 38 cities and 19 villages. Because of its population, Cuyahoga County is the second-largest county in the State of Ohio. The racial make-up in the county is 69% white and 28% black. The female population is approximately 51%. As we examine the percentile, we must be critical of both voters and non-voters. Will race and sex matter in the upcoming battle for the next Cuyahoga County Executive Race?

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy