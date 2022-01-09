Cleveland Plain Dealer Newspapers Dumped in Cleveland WARD ONE Stirs Up Social Media and Residents

Cleveland Plain Dealer Newspapers The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo)

Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland WARD ONE has approximately 25,000 residents. The Ward has many issues ranging from crime, dilapidated buildings, foreclosures, and broken infrastructures. The Ward frequently deals with unkempt vacant lots, sewage, abandoned houses, and littering. The eastside communities appear to have struggled with maintaining clean neighborhoods. Throughout WARD ONE, there are "No Dumping Signs." According to a resident, Kathy Williams, the signage goes unnoticed too often. "Some people do not care. They ignore signs. They litter because there are no consequences. Who is going to say anything or enforce no littering?"

Recently, residents woke up to as many of 50 or more Cleveland Plain Dealer newspapers scattered and dumped on Sorrento Ave. Sorrento is a small street off of Lee Road. Besides tires and trash, the residents had to maneuver around the papers blocking the roadway. Facebook members discussed this issue on social media after being posted; it got mixed results. Tony Quarles posted, "not the Plain Dealer! Some dumb --- delivery person decided not to deliver their route. That's too bad." Darlene Gibbs says, "OMG, Shame. Wow, that's crazy." Michelle Rose stated, "Well, if where this is, and they don't like to contact their councilperson, that's their fault as well and contacting the plain dealer. People gotta speak up, and he needs to clean up".

The Cleveland Plain Dealer Business Office and Distribution Center Courtesy of The Plain Dealer

Brown on Cleveland contacted Cathy McBride, Circulation Operations Director for the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Ms. McBride was not available for comment. We left a message for her asking if she was aware of the dumping issue of newspapers in Cleveland WARD One. We also asked about the Plain Dealer's distribution strategy to prevent the illegal dumping of newspapers in the community.

Residents, business owners, and stakeholders should call (216) 999-6000 if they are impacted by the dumping of Cleveland Plain Dealer newspapers in their neighborhood.

The story will be updated at a later time.