New Comer, Timothy Tatum Sworn into Maple Heights City Council

Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum District 3 Photo Courtesy of Councilwoman Dana Anderson

Maple Heights - OH. Timothy "Tim" Tatum's message resonated with voters." I love my city. I love my neighborhood. More so, I am willing to do whatever it takes to help the city move forward to better the collective whole. I am humbly asking you for your vote".

First-time council candidate Timothy Tatum of Maple Heights was victorious in his 2021 campaign against incumbent Christian Ostenson of District 3. Tatum, a Democrat, won 60% of the vote. Tatum, a skilled laborer, convinced voters to change the political landscape. He aggressively built a door-to-door campaign with minimal political backing that brought him to council membership of Maple Heights.

Tatum and his wife Rhonda reside on the west side of Maple Heights in District 3. Early last year, Tatum informed the citizens of Maple Heights that he could bring a unique skill set to the city. As a retired traffic technician with the Cuyahoga County engineers department for more than 30 years, Tatum learned the importance of interacting with the public to answer traffic-related questions, respond to complaints and requests, and discuss traffic control ordinances and plans policies, and procedures. He was also responsible for studying factors affecting traffic conditions, such as lighting, signs, and marking visibility, for assessing their effectiveness. With more than 30 years of experience, Tatum has mastered the concept of data collection, surveying, research, and efficiency.

Councilman Timothy Tatum, (wife Rhonda) Maple Heights Swear-In Photo Courtesy of Councilwoman Dana Anderson

This evening, the west side neighbor who campaigned on the uniqueness of his skills, public safety, clean neighborhoods, and small business development gets his chance to prove to residents of Maple Heights that they made the best choice. During a special council meeting, Timothy Tatum was sworn-in tonight as the Councilman of Maple Heights District 3. During his acknowledgments, Tatum was most humbled, "I thank my Dream Team and especially my wife. I truly believe that nothing changes if nothing changes. I thank the resident of District 3 for believing in me. I want to help the city move forward". Now, it is the time for Councilman Tatum and his colleagues to make good on promises made.

Maple Heights Council President Ron Jackson, Councilman Stafford Shennett, Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson, and Councilman Richard Trojanski were also sworn-in. Councilmembers Tangela Madden and Edwina Agee were absent.

Maple Heights is a city in Cuyahoga County. It's a southeastern suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. The town operates under seven council members and a mayor and has a population of approximately 22,383.