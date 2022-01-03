Maple Heights, OH

Mayor Annette M. Blackwell Drops Out of Race for Cuyahoga County Executive

Brown on Cleveland

Mayor Annette M Blackwell, Maple HeightsCourtesy of Mayor Annette Blackwell

Cuyahoga County - OH. The race for the next Cuyahoga County Executive is underway. Last month we had three viable candidates, and today there are two, Democrat Chris Ronayne and Republican Lee Weingart.

According to a recent press release, Mayor Annette M Blackwell, Mayor of Maple Heights, suspended her campaign for Cuyahoga County Executive. "Mayor Blackwell has two years remaining in her term and wishes to dedicate her time and energy to continue the growth and progress in her town."

Blackwell informally announced her candidacy on December 7, 2021. Mayor Blackwell says, "The City of Maple Heights is very special to me. During my tenure as Mayor, we moved the city out of fiscal emergency and attracted dozens of employers in the town, including Gojo Industries. We have increased our population after more than four decades of population loss. Additionally, we have improved our home property values by 29% since 2018. That is the largest increase of any community in the county".

Kimberly Brown, who served as Blackwell's first campaign manager, scoffed at the suspension. "Blackwell was an unknown professional that everyone counted out in 2015. "We worked feverishly to bring a historic victory to Maple Heights. After 12 years of being in fiscal emergency, Blackwell accomplished what most seasoned politicians can't. Under her leadership, she put together a team to get the city under control. She is not perfect, but she is a hard worker dedicated to serving the people. As for women in Cuyahoga County politics, this, in my opinion, is a setback. I respect her decision".

Blackwell was first elected to office in November 2015 and re-elected in November 2019. Blackwell is the first African-American woman to be elected to Maple Heights in the city's history.

