Harvard Community Services Center Closed Center to Outside Groups

Cleveland, Ohio. The Harvard Community Services Center is located at 18240 Harvard Avenue in the Cleveland WARD ONE community. The center is taking the necessary precautions to keep the staff and community safe. After monitoring the COVID surge within Cuyahoga County, Elaine Gohlstin, CEO, temporarily shut down the center to all outside groups.

According to the press release, "as COVID-19 cases in OHIO set a record, areas doctors and front-line nurses are warning citizens that the virus continues to overpower the state, despite widely available vaccines and emerging treatment. The infections are soaring as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread rapidly, particularly in Northeast, Ohio."

As a result, the Harvard Community Center informed the public that due to the surge in Northeast, Ohio the Harvard Community Services Center will no longer be opened to the community until further notice. The center will not allow community meetings, repasses, or social gatherings.

The Harvard Community Center serves residents on the southeast side of Cleveland in the WARD ONE Lee-Harvard community. The center is a non-for-profit 501(3) social service organization designed to improve the quality of life for all residents in the Lee-Harvard and Miles communities. The center offers a monthly food pantry, childcare, services for seniors, and families as well as operates a community development corporation. Residents should call for individualized services.

We attempted to contact Ms. Gohlstin for additional information, she was not available. Residents of Cleveland WARD ONE can call the Harvard Community Services Center at (216) 991-8585 during normal business hours for assistance.

