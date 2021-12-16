Cleveland, OH

Carjacking Seminars Offered to Local Communities

Brown on Cleveland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A31RN_0dO5cUQk00
Carjacking image19 news

Cleveland, OH - Three local organizations are teaming up again to confront the issue of Carjacking and Sliding; Black Empowerment Makes a Difference, Conversation and Leadership, and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County.

Carjacking is a robbery. The perpetrators will take the automobile by force or threat.

Before the pandemic, the group conducted "Don't Be a Victim to Carjacking" workshops in local communities. Attendees learned strategies and preventative measures. They also had the opportunity to hear from law enforcement and community activists. Those who were physically able had the opportunity to learn basic techniques to physically protect themselves.

According to an article written by Cheryl Corley of NPR.ORG, the FBI does not gather national data for carjacking, however, local cities will maintain the statistics. As we take a look at Chicago, Mayor Lorie Lightfoot and her team have been examining this new epidemic. They are calling for a holistic approach - exploring the root cause to help curve this matter but more so preventative measures to curtail long-term consequences for committing this kind of act - even if the end result is short-term incarceration of juveniles. Juveniles Part of Hugh Increase in Carjackings Across the Country.

Within the City of Cleveland and outer-ring suburbs, the carjacking stories are alarming. On February 11, 2021, the Wickliff Police issued a warning to residents due to the increase in carjackings. Most recently, a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was rear-ended. According to the Cleveland Police spokesperson, Jennifer Ciaccia, the man exited his vehicle to check for damages when four males robbed him of his vehicle. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Group organizers want to instill in residents to be cautious. Local officials are constantly warning everyone to be aware of their surroundings at all times. If you are in an accident drive to the nearest police station for help and always keep your doors locked and windows up even if you are in the vehicle.

"We have a lot of strategies, and most are common sense. We have to learn to do things differently because we are living in a different time. We want everyone to be safe. Our attendees will be able to learn preventative measures to keep them from being a victim. This is important, especially as we approach the holiday season. It is unfortunate that we have people willing to violate others" says, Frederica Gates-Mayes, CEO of BEMAD. "Because we are not experts in this field, we will continue to partner with our local law enforcement of every community where we are holding workshops to assure that we continue to follow best practices" stated, Deonna Moore-Taylor of Conversation and Leadership.

According to Mrs. Gates-Mayes, due to the pandemic, the workshops will be held on-site of the requesting organization, school, and church. Space will be limited. To get information on how to get your organization on the schedule, please email theBlackwomencommission@outlook.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
BEMADThe Black Women Commission of CarjackingAuto TheftConversation and Leadership

Comments / 3

Published by

"Brown On Cleveland "featuring former radio host, licensed social worker, and social justice activist Kimberly F. Brown of WOVU.95fm. Brown is the Chief Administrator of The Brown Report Newspaper. Brown is experienced with investigative reporting.

Cleveland, OH
26 followers

More from Brown on Cleveland

Cuyahoga County, OH

The Black Women Commission Request Mayor-Elect Bibb to Review Policy for Secondary Street Signage

Cleveland OH - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County sent an email to the Team Bibb transition team on November 24, 2021, after reading an article on Cleveland.com regarding Tamir Rice. Rice was killed by a Cleveland Police Officer in November of 2014. Mayor-Elect Bibb is asking the Justice Department to revisit the case of Rice. According to the Justice Department website, on December 29, 2020, the Justice Department announced that the prosecutors reviewing the independent federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio, found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges against the Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.

Read full story
15 comments
Ohio State

Mayor Annette Blackwell Takes on Challenge: Third Black Woman to Run for Cuyahoga County Executive. Can She Win?

Cuyahoga County - Located in the northeastern part of the United States of the State of Ohio, Cuyahoga County has a population of appropriately 1,264,814 persons. This is according to the United States 2020 census. Cuyahoga County is comprised of 38 cities and 19 villages. Because of its population, Cuyahoga County is the second-largest county in the State of Ohio. The racial make-up in the county is 69% white and 28% black. The female population is approximately 51%. As we examine the percentile, we must be critical of both voters and non-voters. Will race and sex matter in the upcoming battle for the next Cuyahoga County Executive Race?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy