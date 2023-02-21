News of Humans and Earth Free Verse

Brooklyn Muse

Free Verse for Discerning Individuals

Humans and Earth ...Be Heard

All have a voice 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLWpo_0ktTPrMn00
Voices of LightPhoto by© Brooklyn Muse

Humanity and the earth are one. A discerning person can see connections and begin to understand the rhythm of the earth and its heartbeat. It resonates and is far too easily dismissed. We are not separate. Native Americans knew this. You know it. 

You really do know this — deep inside. 

“What is Life? “It is the flash of a firefly in the night. It is the breath of a buffalo in the wintertime. It is the little shadow that runs across the grass and loses itself in the sunset. The True Peace. The first peace, which is the most important, is that which comes within the souls of people when they realize their relationship, their oneness, with the universe and all its powers, and when they realize that at the center of the universe dwells Wakan-Taka (the Great Spirit), and that this center is really everywhere, it is within each of us. This is the real peace, and the others are but reflections of this. The second peace is that which is made between two individuals, and the third is that which is made between two nations. But above all, you should understand that there can never be peace between nations until there is known that true peace, which, as I have often said, is within the souls of men.”
- Black Elk, Oglala Sioux, and Spiritual Leader (1863–1950)

Free Verse- Brooklyn Muse 

Humans and Earth Be Heard

a babe crying. ……………………the rain falling

a woman laughing………………the sunrise

a man cheering…………………..the leaves rustling

a teen speaking…………………..the oceans waving

an elderly person singing………the stars glowing

a musician playing……………….the wind dancing

an artist sculpting………………..the hurricanes roaring

a painter painting………………..the tornadoes twisting

a server giving…………………….the earth/grounding

a religious leader vocalizing………the moon shining

a politician lecturing……………….the tsunami’s insanity

a teacher teaching…………………..the sun rising

a poet composing……………………the desert breathing

a child reaching……………………..the grass growing

a doctor healing……………………..the sunset in glory

a builder creating…………………..the universe’s infinity

an electrician fixing……………….the lightening energy

people arguing………………………the thunder erupting

individuals helping…………………the water flowing

youth protesting ………………………the fire burning

a writer writing………………………the spirit speaking.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Newsbreak Original# Free Verse# Nature# Self Awareess# Native American

Comments / 0

Published by

M.Ed specializing in teaching and curriculum, educator. writer. editor. photographer. dreamer. designer. treasure hunter. mountains. beach. city. all images ©️ Brooklyn Muse

637 followers

More from Brooklyn Muse

Saint Louis, MO

News Bare Facts about Ben the Bear

Nature, Humor, and Escape from the obvious. On February 23, 2023, Ben, an Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo escaped from his enclosure for the second time this February. The River’s edge area of the zoo is apparently a beautiful area that Ben enjoys exploring.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

News Train Disaster in the United States of America

The train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3, 2023, has left a huge environmental disaster for the community and surrounding areas. The Norfolk Southern freight train derailed and left the town enveloped in toxic fumes permeating the air, soil, and water. “I don’t feel safe, because I don’t know what the future holds for my town,” said lifelong East Palestine resident Jessica Conard during a Wednesday evening CNN town hall. Residents are angry and frustrated with the lack of answers and actions from both state and federal officials. Safety first does not seem to be at the forefront of anyone’s mind aside from the inhabitants of this small town. According to a 2020 census East Palestine Ohio is noted to be a village in northeastern Columbiana Ohio with a population of approximately 4, 761. It is about 3.15 square miles or (8.16 km2) in area.

Read full story

News of the Left and the Right Politics in America

Right-wing- Left-wing — Where did these directional terms originate in the United States Political System?. Why do left and right signal different ends of a political spectrum?

Read full story

News of Self Awareness and Insight Free Verse

What is the Shadow Self? The term ‘the shadow’ was made popular by psychoanalyst Carl Jung. He saw it as the uncivilized, even primitive side of our nature. All of us have a shadow self. It is the part of us that isn’t all that nice. Our deepest fears, and intricacies, like sadness, rage, and laziness. It is the secret things we do not speak of. The threshold into which many do not step. The birth of a wild adventure. Our true nature in the Raw state.

Read full story

News of Life and its Wonder Free Verse

What if all of us are players and it is just a game?. Maybe Shakespeare’s “All the world’s a stage” was true. Maybe the table setting would be naked. What if the dials on the radio tuned into heaven/hell?

Read full story

Women, News and Society Free Verse

Times have not changed as much as we might like to think over the last century in reference to women and their changing roles in society. Women across the planet are still demeaned, abused, mislead, and shunned.

Read full story

United States News Update January 2023

The month of January 2023 has United States newsroom journalists investigating stories at a very rigorous pace. The followings are some highlights and impactful information from this month’s newsrooms across the country.

Read full story

Four Word Saga - Humor. Free Verse

Come ride with this idea. Each word will have only four ABCs. Very soon your mind will move like mine, many will fail. Look past this joke dear, read this, then feel your deep, soul here. Wise, hard work will move your mind more than your body. Carry this idea, play upon jest. Keep this saga with care. Heed your wits like mine, then some tale will flow. Play with this sassy plot. Okay?

Read full story

Guns, Freedoms, Teaching, and You A Commentary on Life

I target shoot. I have collected unique antique firearms for decades. I have had military equipment, uniforms, military orders, decorations,. and insignia throughout the ages. With having a number of antique shops through the years, I have been fortunate to have an educated historical inventory of militaria.

Read full story

History and Self-Awareness

Through time we strive for Beauty- whatever that is. As we evolve our physicality through personal growth, man throughout time has attempted to “see” himself as others view him. Beautification and self-awareness are both historical and ongoing. The process is infinite through genders, cultures, ethnicities, ages, and religions.

Read full story
Asbury Park, NJ

History, Fashion, Culture and The Black Turtleneck

Tilly - The Stone Pony, Asbury Park NJPhoto by© Brooklyn Muse. Fashion, Fabric, and Culture have impacted societies across the globe. The simple Black Turtleneck sweater has been a staple in American closets since the late 19th century. It was initially developed for British polo players (polo neck) and worn by sailors, laborers and soldiers.

Read full story

Eyeglasses, History, Invention and Gratitude Free Verse

My eyes hold my memories of life between the iris and the lids. I am fortunate to be living in this time where I have the opportunity to see my life and appreciate the earth and all of its glory. People that have preceded me on this planet have not always had this luxury. With gratitude, I embrace this wondrous sense and hope to instill a source of grace in those who read this piece. We are the fortunate ones. Live and Perceive in gratitude.

Read full story

Hippies, Wisdom, Springsteen, Dylan, and You Free Verse

Hippies, Wisdom, Springsteen, Dylan, and You. Pensive wanderings- my memories are locked in vinyl. The lyrics always fly me back, in spirit and sound. Tunes usher magic, regret, and laughter to my soul.

Read full story

Creativity, Discovery and You Free Verse Poetry

There is this space we each have which many have long forgotten. It is rarely discussed and not often written about. It is a secret, alone space- a healthy place- of creative thought and expression. It is where artists are born. It is a birthplace some find, some do not. The reason for this phenomenon is the quest for self-knowledge is a journey not taken by all of humanity. It is not possible for all to travel here as the world is quite complicated. Those who do have this opportunity are blessed and encouraged to just relax and discover depths of self previously unknown. No drugs, no substances. Just you. Alone.

Read full story

Why Bad Boys are Magnets to Women - Free Verse

The Gender Schema Theory states that children learn about male and female roles from the environment in which they live and grow. Cultures dictate perception, influence, and action. The portrayal of the female gender has a long history of movement, growth, and change throughout the globe.

Read full story

Art, Bruce Springsteen and Free Verse Poetry

Bruce Springsteen once said, “I’m interested in what it means to live in America. I’m interested in the kind of country that we live in and leave our kids in. I’m interested in trying to define what that country is. I got the chutzpah or whatever you want to say to believe that if I write a really good about it, it’s going to make a difference.”

Read full story

Truth in Life, Death and The Wind - Free Verse

"He" was talking to me but…I didn’t understand. This is a True Story. This is My True Life. the “He” I am referring to. Telepathic, soft yet fierce. A knowing — simple yet disturbing.

Read full story

Fashion - A Commentary on Life - Free Verse

Some costumes, Some clowns. Guard your core- Shelter from sin. Brand names mimic cash and all that. individuality isn’t a random ploy. fabric and style keep us together. the cloth we choose is silent in sound.

Read full story
Cape May, NJ

Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free Verse

Soul Knowledge is an intrinsic part of you. Cape May NJ Bird Sanctuary (No Kidding)Photo by© Brooklyn Muse. Wisdom is soul-knowing. It is the space of absolute certainty that is indisputable. Like when the fog has lifted and there are no discrepancies in the road you are traveling on. This experience may happen once, twice — a million times, or never in your lifetime.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy