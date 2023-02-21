News of Humans and Earth Free Verse

Free Verse for Discerning Individuals

Humans and Earth ...Be Heard

Voices of Light Photo by © Brooklyn Muse

Humanity and the earth are one. A discerning person can see connections and begin to understand the rhythm of the earth and its heartbeat. It resonates and is far too easily dismissed. We are not separate. Native Americans knew this. You know it.

You really do know this — deep inside.

“What is Life? “It is the flash of a firefly in the night. It is the breath of a buffalo in the wintertime. It is the little shadow that runs across the grass and loses itself in the sunset. The True Peace. The first peace, which is the most important, is that which comes within the souls of people when they realize their relationship, their oneness, with the universe and all its powers, and when they realize that at the center of the universe dwells Wakan-Taka (the Great Spirit), and that this center is really everywhere, it is within each of us. This is the real peace, and the others are but reflections of this. The second peace is that which is made between two individuals, and the third is that which is made between two nations. But above all, you should understand that there can never be peace between nations until there is known that true peace, which, as I have often said, is within the souls of men.”

- Black Elk, Oglala Sioux, and Spiritual Leader (1863–1950)

a babe crying. ……………………the rain falling

a woman laughing………………the sunrise

a man cheering…………………..the leaves rustling

a teen speaking…………………..the oceans waving

an elderly person singing………the stars glowing

a musician playing……………….the wind dancing

an artist sculpting………………..the hurricanes roaring

a painter painting………………..the tornadoes twisting

a server giving…………………….the earth/grounding

a religious leader vocalizing………the moon shining

a politician lecturing……………….the tsunami’s insanity

a teacher teaching…………………..the sun rising

a poet composing……………………the desert breathing

a child reaching……………………..the grass growing

a doctor healing……………………..the sunset in glory

a builder creating…………………..the universe’s infinity

an electrician fixing……………….the lightening energy

people arguing………………………the thunder erupting

individuals helping…………………the water flowing

youth protesting ………………………the fire burning

a writer writing………………………the spirit speaking.